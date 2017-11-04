« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
Mr. Shifty -indé- Date de sortie Switch




13 avril 2017


http://www.nintendo-difference.com/news37550-sorties-nintendo-switch--mr-shifty-disponible-le-13-avril-aca-neogeo-over-top-arrive-le-27-avril.htm
    posted the 04/11/2017 at 06:46 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (3)
    birmou posted the 04/11/2017 at 06:55 PM
    C'est un hotline miami like ?
    kali posted the 04/11/2017 at 07:38 PM
    birmou ça y ressemble furieusement
    fifine posted the 04/11/2017 at 07:44 PM
    Je pense que je ne le prendrai pas celui là.
