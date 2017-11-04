home page
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
sign in
|
register
Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
profile
12
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
hyoga57
,
floflo
,
link49
,
minx
,
obi2kanobi
,
genzzo
,
driver
,
diablass59
,
samlokal
,
roivas
,
torotoro59
,
nekonoctis
name :
Ultra Street Fighter II
platform :
Nintendo Switch
editor :
Capcom
developer :
Capcom
genre :
fighting
multiplayer :
oui
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
308
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
cuthbert
,
midsaru
,
hellooooooo
,
ptifront
,
ekid
,
maskash
,
boyd
,
supatony
,
kekell
,
58e64g
,
kokoriko
,
edmondwells
,
ing09
,
nintendotown
,
ny
,
ace7
,
orangina
,
rocan
,
xenos
,
darkshao
,
gensouille
,
darkscream
,
tm
,
zabuza
,
grozourson
,
tvirus
,
vonkuru
,
yuri
,
itachi974
,
artemis
,
greil93
,
minx
,
fullbuster
,
zorrox
,
mickurt
,
stiltzkin
,
shampix
,
narutimate24
,
eldren
,
mordred
,
metasonic
,
robin73
,
lambo
,
shanks
,
sokarius
,
magickid
,
trezert
,
sboubi
,
supasaya
,
fantacitron
,
pikmin592
,
anonymous340
,
estellise
,
stonesjack
,
titipicasso
,
milo42
,
voxen
,
robinca
,
binou87
,
whitepotatoes
,
xenos14
,
lichking
,
battossai
,
strifedcloud
,
darksephiroth
,
hipou
,
linkart
,
aiolia081
,
ntown
,
darkeox
,
sauronsg
,
klepapangue
,
kurosama
,
jwolf
,
jaune
,
apollokami
,
furtifdor
,
trafalgar
,
vanilla59
,
jeanouillz
,
takahito
,
shinaroni
,
giusnake
,
amassous
,
clash
,
x1x2
,
koopa
,
elricyann
,
diablass59
,
roivas
,
haydenbridal123
,
archesstat
,
jf17
,
badaboumisback
,
arrrghl
,
bjm
,
neokiller
,
buros
,
myers
,
artemico
,
heracles
,
smashfan
,
ritalix
,
snakeorliquid
,
drakeramore
,
lz
,
krash
,
dragonkevin
,
lanni
,
khel
,
echizen
,
keka
,
darkyx
,
sonofryse
,
dx93
,
monkeydluffy
,
kisukesan
,
link78
,
kyogamer
,
gaymer40
,
hado78
,
testament
,
oversoulxlll
,
stardustx
,
friteforever
,
noth
,
kenpokan
,
soudis13
,
zackfair59plus
,
kamikaze1985
,
nindo64
,
arngrim
,
shao
,
sphinx
,
onirinku
,
jojoplay4
,
ultrageek
,
hir0k
,
knity
,
victornewman
,
leblogdeshacka
,
angelcloud
,
jorostar
,
nobleswan
,
toxicro
,
uta
,
shiver
,
mambila2001
,
pyrogas
,
titouhman
,
elmax
,
kwak
,
lordguyver
,
aros
,
boby3600
,
koriyu
,
blackbox
,
evilboss
,
seeney
,
orosama
,
pwyll
,
chester
,
ichigoo
,
marco86
,
bisba
,
link80
,
styxgaming
,
flom
,
cajp45
,
guilde
,
geugeuz
,
lacasadenico
,
sorasaiku
,
wilhelm
,
david20
,
ecco
,
zemarth
,
jamrock
,
dragonquestparadise
,
temporell
,
naughty
,
bayonetta
,
e3ologue
,
sunnytime
,
tidusx59
,
ninjah
,
freddodo
,
youjimbo
,
miko599
,
kiribati
,
omegarugal
,
zaoo
,
squall0280
,
fifine
,
racsnk
,
ry0
,
nekonoctis
,
nmariodk
,
segaxnintendo
,
momotaros
,
orbital
,
corvo
,
flash
,
torotoro59
,
maxibesttof
,
kali
,
gamergunz
,
shiroyashagin
,
tuni
,
hendymion
,
epoko
,
xenopon
,
fortep
,
michaeljackson
,
genraltow
,
mutenroshi
,
junaldinho
,
vercetti
,
nduvel
,
davidhm
,
coco98bis
,
playstation2008
,
draer
,
bliss02
,
kakazu
,
yeumpi
,
badeuh
,
toshiro
,
bladagun
,
seriously
,
cedrich74
,
thor
,
magium
,
mikazaki
,
link571
,
thib50
,
404
,
ykarin
,
xyrlic
,
capcom
,
popomolos
,
alexkidd
,
kekos
,
hinataa
,
eaglevision
,
shigeryu
,
jenicris
,
zelpokinel
,
galahadorder
,
ajb
,
gamekyo
,
zorrojohn436
,
kuramayohko
,
kikumaru
,
ikki47
,
odv78
,
darkparadize
,
gruetriton
,
naruto780
,
alphaomega
,
donkeykong06
,
julisa
,
netero
,
floflo
,
wickette
,
renton
,
fanlink1
,
rio33
,
ballista
,
bomihazuki
,
pizza3teraflopdefromage
,
beni
,
ushiro
,
waurius59
,
barberousse
,
slyder
,
narustorm
,
xbhxrebirth
,
legogolito
,
cort
,
neckbreaker71
,
terranova
,
thejoke
,
spawnini
,
blm
,
edenil
,
warminos
,
shadowbiz
,
referencementmontpellier
,
marchand2sable
,
shindo
,
evojink
,
killia
,
yanissou
,
olimar59
,
samlokal
,
obi2kanobi
,
majorevo
,
xenyphas
,
kaiserx
,
tetsu
,
60teraflops
,
sephiroth07
,
escobar
,
nsixtyfour
,
captaintoad974
,
trodark
,
snowbell
link49
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
14201
visites since opening :
13956533
link49
> blog
all
Chef d'oeuvre
Nintendo Switch
WiiU
3DS
Ps4
PsVita
Xbox One
NX
Achats
Tests
Estimations
Classements
Concours
Déception
Excellent Jeu
Multi
Premier Avis
Divers
Level 5
Square-Enix
Nintendo
Capcom
Konami
Amiibo
Ubisoft
Hyrule Warriors
Sunset Overdrive
Darksiders
Kingdom Hearts
Red Dead Redemption
The Legend of Zelda
Pokemon
Uncharted
Scalebound
Monster Hunter
Dragon Age
Deus Ex
Quantum Break
Fire Emblem
Final Fantasy
Ryse
Saints Row
God of War
Super Smash Bros
Xenoblade Chronicles
Gears of War
Mass Effect
The Witcher
Resident Evil
Dragon Quest
Ultra Street Fighter II Nintendo Switch : Bonus de réservation
Nintendo Switch
Voici une Information concernant le jeu Ultra Street Fighter II : The Final Challengers :
Si vous réservez puis achetez votre jeu dans une Enseigne Micromania, vous obtiendrez un T-Shirt exclusif. Pour rappel, le jeu sortira le 26 mai prochain sur Nintendo Switch…
Source :
http://www.micromania.fr/ultra-street-fighter-ii-the-final-challengers-77113.html
tags :
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 04/11/2017 at 06:45 PM by
link49
comments (
13
)
docteurdeggman
posted
the 04/11/2017 at 06:50 PM
link49
posted
the 04/11/2017 at 06:54 PM
Je le prendrais, mais pas chez eux...
narustorm
posted
the 04/11/2017 at 07:02 PM
Je prend day one jvais avoir 20€ en bon achat chez eux sa me le fera à 25€ .
floflo
posted
the 04/11/2017 at 07:23 PM
C'est tjr mieux qu'un badge ou pin's.
J'attends l'annonce des tarifs en grande surface. Yaura quasi sûr un prix de lancement
shao
posted
the 04/11/2017 at 07:25 PM
Un casting de personnage colossal
kadaj68800
posted
the 04/11/2017 at 07:33 PM
shao
je suis pas le seul que ça a fait rire
USF4 aussi rit d'ailleurs
shao
posted
the 04/11/2017 at 07:44 PM
kadaj68800
Même la saison 1 de SF5 est plié en deux, c'est dire...
midomashakil
posted
the 04/11/2017 at 07:56 PM
un petit question
est ce que la switch poura tourner sf4
gamekyo
posted
the 04/11/2017 at 08:19 PM
floflo
il est partout a 39.90 euros sauf chez M.....
floflo
posted
the 04/11/2017 at 09:11 PM
gamekyo
j'espère le trouver à 35 euros max le jour de sa sortie en grande surface.
sebastian
posted
the 04/11/2017 at 09:59 PM
Un casting de personnage... colossal... ? Cette blague !
rendan
posted
the 04/11/2017 at 11:20 PM
milk
posted
the 04/12/2017 at 03:35 AM
un casting de personnages colossale putaib les cons ont osé.
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
help us to translate
|
blog
|
terms of service
|
faq
|
contact us
languages :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2016 Gamekyo
J'attends l'annonce des tarifs en grande surface. Yaura quasi sûr un prix de lancement
Même la saison 1 de SF5 est plié en deux, c'est dire...
est ce que la switch poura tourner sf4