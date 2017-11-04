Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
Ultra Street Fighter II
name : Ultra Street Fighter II
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Capcom
developer : Capcom
genre : fighting
multiplayer : oui
link49
link49
Ultra Street Fighter II Nintendo Switch : Bonus de réservation
Nintendo Switch


Voici une Information concernant le jeu Ultra Street Fighter II : The Final Challengers :



Si vous réservez puis achetez votre jeu dans une Enseigne Micromania, vous obtiendrez un T-Shirt exclusif. Pour rappel, le jeu sortira le 26 mai prochain sur Nintendo Switch…

Source : http://www.micromania.fr/ultra-street-fighter-ii-the-final-challengers-77113.html
    posted the 04/11/2017 at 06:45 PM by link49
    docteurdeggman posted the 04/11/2017 at 06:50 PM
    link49 posted the 04/11/2017 at 06:54 PM
    Je le prendrais, mais pas chez eux...
    narustorm posted the 04/11/2017 at 07:02 PM
    Je prend day one jvais avoir 20€ en bon achat chez eux sa me le fera à 25€ .
    floflo posted the 04/11/2017 at 07:23 PM
    C'est tjr mieux qu'un badge ou pin's.
    J'attends l'annonce des tarifs en grande surface. Yaura quasi sûr un prix de lancement
    shao posted the 04/11/2017 at 07:25 PM
    Un casting de personnage colossal

    kadaj68800 posted the 04/11/2017 at 07:33 PM
    shao je suis pas le seul que ça a fait rire USF4 aussi rit d'ailleurs
    shao posted the 04/11/2017 at 07:44 PM
    kadaj68800
    Même la saison 1 de SF5 est plié en deux, c'est dire...
    midomashakil posted the 04/11/2017 at 07:56 PM
    un petit question
    est ce que la switch poura tourner sf4
    gamekyo posted the 04/11/2017 at 08:19 PM
    floflo il est partout a 39.90 euros sauf chez M.....
    floflo posted the 04/11/2017 at 09:11 PM
    gamekyo j'espère le trouver à 35 euros max le jour de sa sortie en grande surface.
    sebastian posted the 04/11/2017 at 09:59 PM
    Un casting de personnage... colossal... ? Cette blague !
    rendan posted the 04/11/2017 at 11:20 PM
    milk posted the 04/12/2017 at 03:35 AM
    un casting de personnages colossale putaib les cons ont osé.
