profile
shanks
131
Likes
Likers
shanks
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 657
visites since opening : 1236451
shanks > blog
all
FFVII : c'est l'histoire d'un mec qui se fait chier
Jeux Video


Level99 durant la première séquence du jeu.
ça lui a pris environ 500h.
Son prochain objectif est de faire le level99 avec Terra durant l'intro de FFVI.

Ce mec a une vie formidable.
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 04/11/2017 at 06:01 AM by shanks
    comments (1)
    chaussettes posted the 04/11/2017 at 06:04 AM
    Les parents doivent être fier
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre