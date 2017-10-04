profile
Jeux Vidéo
216
Likes
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
beppop
0
Like
Likers
beppop
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 4
visites since opening : 6886
beppop > blog
Du gameplay pour Shadow Of War

.
    tags :
    7
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 04/10/2017 at 09:03 PM by beppop
    comments (4)
    odv78 posted the 04/10/2017 at 09:51 PM
    Pas mal mais sa manque d'animations dans les combats
    goldmen33 posted the 04/10/2017 at 09:56 PM
    vivement les premiers retours!
    fullbuster posted the 04/10/2017 at 10:15 PM
    C'est très pauvre graphiquement comparé à la dernière vidéo, ou même le premier jeu, mais c'est de l'alpha donc wait and see
    xslayx posted the 04/11/2017 at 06:02 AM
    je suis curieux de savoir wur quelle version c'était cette démo
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre