Trails of Cold Steel III ( l'épisode qui bouclera l'arc Erebonia et la trilogie Cold Steel )
The Legend of Heroes : Trails in the Sky
6
name : The Legend of Heroes : Trails in the Sky
platform : PC
editor : N.C
developer : Falcom
genre : RPG
gunotak
gunotak
gunotak > blog
LoH : Trails in the Sky - Fin alternative contre le boss final [SPOIL]
JRPG
D'après la description sur la page youtube ( je n'ai pas essayé ), si votre rang de Bracer est en-dessous de 4, ce n'est pas vous qui allez donner le coup de grâce au boss final.




petit BONUS

    tags : steam xseed falcom jrpg trails in the sky humble bundle gog
    posted the 04/09/2017 at 09:13 AM by gunotak
    comments (1)
    allanoix posted the 04/09/2017 at 12:58 PM
    Quel bombe ce jeu
