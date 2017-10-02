PlayStation Powa !
predagogue
à tous ceux qui arretent pas de tritiquer le brouillard de BOTW


ça c'est du brouillard façon Turok 64 ou je m'y connais pas
    tags : silent hill 5 c'est nioh en fait
    posted the 02/10/2017 at 01:12 AM by predagogue
    comments (6)
    bonanza posted the 02/10/2017 at 01:15 AM
    En même temps Nioh.... personne n'a jamais dit que c'était une claque graphique non plus
    oss137 posted the 02/10/2017 at 01:19 AM
    bonanza personne ne l'a dit pour zelda
    anaba posted the 02/10/2017 at 01:23 AM
    Je trouve que tu exagères :
    http://www.mobygames.com/images/shots/l/177448-turok-dinosaur-hunter-nintendo-64-screenshot-an-angry-dino.png . Ce bon vieux Turok 64 n'a pas a rougir de la concurrence !
    kurosama posted the 02/10/2017 at 01:25 AM
    Hey,pas touche à Turok (tain ce que j'ai pu y jouer à ce jeu, à quatre )
    koji posted the 02/10/2017 at 01:25 AM
    comparaison tellement interessante.
    blindzorro posted the 02/10/2017 at 01:30 AM
    Des fois le brouillard, c'est volontaire aussi. Je dit ça...
