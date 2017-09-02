home page
Mike760
name :
The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild
platform :
Nintendo Switch
editor :
Nintendo
developer :
Nintendo
genre :
action-adventure
other versions : Wii U
Wii U
-
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
The Legend Of Zelda: BOTW des images époustouflantes
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild est un jeu d'action-aventure en monde ouvert développé par Nintendo EPD avec l'aide de Monolith Soft et édité par Nintendo sur Wii U et Nintendo Switch, prévu pour le 3 mars 2017.
http://www.gameinformer.com/b/features/archive/2017/02/09/exclusive-the-legend-of-zelda-breath-of-the-wild-screen-gallery.aspx
posted the 02/09/2017 at 09:57 PM by chester
chester
comments (45)
45
)
guiguif
posted
the 02/09/2017 at 09:58 PM
jolies, pas époustouflantes
ryohazuki
posted
the 02/09/2017 at 09:59 PM
Ca donne très envie.
revans
posted
the 02/09/2017 at 10:00 PM
sympathique
kurosama
posted
the 02/09/2017 at 10:00 PM
Vraiment top le style
ninja17
posted
the 02/09/2017 at 10:00 PM
, l'IQ est dégeulasse
escobar
posted
the 02/09/2017 at 10:01 PM
Vivement bordel
svr
posted
the 02/09/2017 at 10:02 PM
Trés bonne DA et un certains charme dans les graphismes.
barberousse
posted
the 02/09/2017 at 10:02 PM
Ça m'epoustoufle.
draculax
posted
the 02/09/2017 at 10:03 PM
gavad
posted
the 02/09/2017 at 10:03 PM
le vendeur de wind waker
jenicris
posted
the 02/09/2017 at 10:04 PM
C'est la DA qui est top!
kinox31
posted
the 02/09/2017 at 10:05 PM
ça vaut pas la ps4 et one
mais dire que c'est moche ça relève de la mauvaise foi
kimouz
posted
the 02/09/2017 at 10:05 PM
J'ai vu ton titre, j'ai cliqué et je suis tombé sur ta bannière. J'ai buggé quelques secondes dessus en me disant "Mais c'est pas Zelda, il s'est planté ..." avant de scroll vers le bas...
lion93
posted
the 02/09/2017 at 10:05 PM
, l'avantage c'est qu'ils mentent pas dans le jeu comparé à un certain jeu. On y retrouvera ce que les trailers nous ont montrés. Sinon oui c'est jolie mais pas extraordinaire.
leblogdeshacka
posted
the 02/09/2017 at 10:07 PM
zaifire
posted
the 02/09/2017 at 10:08 PM
L'aventure grandeur nature
lion93
posted
the 02/09/2017 at 10:09 PM
kinox31
On a pas dit le contraire xD. Mais on s'attendait à beaucoup mieux de la part d'une grande licence de Nintendo.
rendan
posted
the 02/09/2017 at 10:09 PM
Époustouflantes lol... Faut pas exagérer sinon oui c'est beau
minbox
posted
the 02/09/2017 at 10:12 PM
Version WiiU ou Switch les photos ?
mickele
posted
the 02/09/2017 at 10:14 PM
rendan
ce qui est époustouflant pour l'un ne les pas pour d'autres donc oui si c'est juste beau pour toi ça peut être aussi époustoulfant pour un autre...
lion93
posted
the 02/09/2017 at 10:14 PM
minbox
D'après le producteur , les deux versions sont proches
helghastjo
posted
the 02/09/2017 at 10:16 PM
Époustouflant le brouillard
minbox
posted
the 02/09/2017 at 10:17 PM
lion93
j'ai hâte de recevoir ma version WiiU mais j'espère que ça ne sera pas une version volontairement au rabais.
smashfan
posted
the 02/09/2017 at 10:18 PM
le brouillard qui nique tout, vraiment frustrant j'espere qu'ils vont faire quelque chose
oedipex
posted
the 02/09/2017 at 10:24 PM
Le brouillard ne me gênait pas outre mesure mais sur l'image avec la foudre, je crois que je ne peux plus...
koji
posted
the 02/09/2017 at 10:27 PM
la DA est juste magnifique rien a dire mais c'est moi ou les image sont trop clair la , y a un voile pale abuser quand meme.
gat
posted
the 02/09/2017 at 10:30 PM
Comment bousiller une superbe DA avec un filtre bien dégueulasse.
maxleresistant
posted
the 02/09/2017 at 10:31 PM
Beedle a des boobs?
kali
posted
the 02/09/2017 at 10:32 PM
C'est vrai que ce blur est inquiétant.Ça fait penser à l'époque N64 pour masquer la misère...
neckbreaker71
posted
the 02/09/2017 at 10:33 PM
ça reste que pour un jeux produit par Nintendo .... ils y a du potentiel
ce sera surement le game of the year de 2017 ce jeux (je fait même le pari qu'il se vendra mieux que le premier opus de la série)
nicolasgourry
posted
the 02/09/2017 at 10:37 PM
Magnifique cette image
http://www.gameinformer.com/cfs-filesystemfile.ashx/__key/CommunityServer-Components-SiteFiles/imagefeed-featured-nintendo2017-zelda-breathofthewild-screen_2D00_gallery-posted/switch_5F00_zeldabotw_5F00_gi_5F00_jan2017_5F00_scrn_5F00_13.jpg
sphinx
posted
the 02/09/2017 at 10:41 PM
C'est vraiment beau
neckbreaker71
posted
the 02/09/2017 at 10:41 PM
maxleresistant
d’après moi, c'est seulement
mado lamotte
a moitié déguisé et en états d'ivresse après une tourné des bar de l'arrondissement jean talon a Montréal
kaiserstark
posted
the 02/09/2017 at 10:42 PM
En terme direction artistique vraiment rien à redire c'est sublime mais par contre ce filtre sur l'image est quand même très moche malheureusement, sur la photo avec les éclairs c'est vraiment trop voyant.
grundbeld
posted
the 02/09/2017 at 10:47 PM
nicolasgourry
J'avoue.
marchand2sable
posted
the 02/09/2017 at 10:52 PM
De la bombe !!!!
rbz
posted
the 02/09/2017 at 10:58 PM
pas magnifique mais ça fait le job ^^
fullbuster
posted
the 02/09/2017 at 11:14 PM
Terry
predagogue
posted
the 02/09/2017 at 11:18 PM
Je dois être le seul qui n'est pas du tout intéressé par ce titre. D'ailleurs je sens fort le pétard mouillé comme Xenoblade Chronicle X
shambala93
posted
the 02/09/2017 at 11:20 PM
Jolie DA mais filtre à vomir ...
shao
posted
the 02/09/2017 at 11:21 PM
predagogue
Cette vengeance!
predagogue
posted
the 02/09/2017 at 11:23 PM
shao
haha il a cramé !
shao
posted
the 02/09/2017 at 11:26 PM
predagogue
Si tu veux je peux retiré mon comm pour que ça passe inaperçu.
predagogue
posted
the 02/09/2017 at 11:27 PM
shao
pourquoi ? mon troll était pas assez subtile de toute façon
shao
posted
the 02/09/2017 at 11:29 PM
predagogue
Bah, on sait jamais, ça peut être marrant.
