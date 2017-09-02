Mike760
The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild
name : The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Nintendo
genre : action-adventure
other versions : Wii U -
The Legend Of Zelda: BOTW des images époustouflantes
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild est un jeu d’action-aventure en monde ouvert développé par Nintendo EPD avec l'aide de Monolith Soft et édité par Nintendo sur Wii U et Nintendo Switch, prévu pour le 3 mars 2017.











http://www.gameinformer.com/b/features/archive/2017/02/09/exclusive-the-legend-of-zelda-breath-of-the-wild-screen-gallery.aspx
    posted the 02/09/2017 at 09:57 PM by chester
    comments (45)
    guiguif posted the 02/09/2017 at 09:58 PM
    jolies, pas époustouflantes
    ryohazuki posted the 02/09/2017 at 09:59 PM
    Ca donne très envie.
    revans posted the 02/09/2017 at 10:00 PM
    sympathique
    kurosama posted the 02/09/2017 at 10:00 PM
    Vraiment top le style
    ninja17 posted the 02/09/2017 at 10:00 PM
    , l'IQ est dégeulasse
    escobar posted the 02/09/2017 at 10:01 PM
    Vivement bordel
    svr posted the 02/09/2017 at 10:02 PM
    Trés bonne DA et un certains charme dans les graphismes.
    barberousse posted the 02/09/2017 at 10:02 PM
    Ça m'epoustoufle.
    draculax posted the 02/09/2017 at 10:03 PM
    gavad posted the 02/09/2017 at 10:03 PM
    le vendeur de wind waker
    jenicris posted the 02/09/2017 at 10:04 PM
    C'est la DA qui est top!
    kinox31 posted the 02/09/2017 at 10:05 PM
    ça vaut pas la ps4 et one
    mais dire que c'est moche ça relève de la mauvaise foi
    kimouz posted the 02/09/2017 at 10:05 PM
    J'ai vu ton titre, j'ai cliqué et je suis tombé sur ta bannière. J'ai buggé quelques secondes dessus en me disant "Mais c'est pas Zelda, il s'est planté ..." avant de scroll vers le bas...
    lion93 posted the 02/09/2017 at 10:05 PM
    , l'avantage c'est qu'ils mentent pas dans le jeu comparé à un certain jeu. On y retrouvera ce que les trailers nous ont montrés. Sinon oui c'est jolie mais pas extraordinaire.
    leblogdeshacka posted the 02/09/2017 at 10:07 PM
    zaifire posted the 02/09/2017 at 10:08 PM
    L'aventure grandeur nature
    lion93 posted the 02/09/2017 at 10:09 PM
    kinox31 On a pas dit le contraire xD. Mais on s'attendait à beaucoup mieux de la part d'une grande licence de Nintendo.
    rendan posted the 02/09/2017 at 10:09 PM
    Époustouflantes lol... Faut pas exagérer sinon oui c'est beau
    minbox posted the 02/09/2017 at 10:12 PM
    Version WiiU ou Switch les photos ?
    mickele posted the 02/09/2017 at 10:14 PM
    rendan ce qui est époustouflant pour l'un ne les pas pour d'autres donc oui si c'est juste beau pour toi ça peut être aussi époustoulfant pour un autre...
    lion93 posted the 02/09/2017 at 10:14 PM
    minbox D'après le producteur , les deux versions sont proches
    helghastjo posted the 02/09/2017 at 10:16 PM
    Époustouflant le brouillard
    minbox posted the 02/09/2017 at 10:17 PM
    lion93 j'ai hâte de recevoir ma version WiiU mais j'espère que ça ne sera pas une version volontairement au rabais.
    smashfan posted the 02/09/2017 at 10:18 PM
    le brouillard qui nique tout, vraiment frustrant j'espere qu'ils vont faire quelque chose
    oedipex posted the 02/09/2017 at 10:24 PM
    Le brouillard ne me gênait pas outre mesure mais sur l'image avec la foudre, je crois que je ne peux plus...
    koji posted the 02/09/2017 at 10:27 PM
    la DA est juste magnifique rien a dire mais c'est moi ou les image sont trop clair la , y a un voile pale abuser quand meme.
    gat posted the 02/09/2017 at 10:30 PM
    Comment bousiller une superbe DA avec un filtre bien dégueulasse.
    maxleresistant posted the 02/09/2017 at 10:31 PM
    Beedle a des boobs?
    kali posted the 02/09/2017 at 10:32 PM
    C'est vrai que ce blur est inquiétant.Ça fait penser à l'époque N64 pour masquer la misère...
    neckbreaker71 posted the 02/09/2017 at 10:33 PM
    ça reste que pour un jeux produit par Nintendo .... ils y a du potentiel

    ce sera surement le game of the year de 2017 ce jeux (je fait même le pari qu'il se vendra mieux que le premier opus de la série)
    nicolasgourry posted the 02/09/2017 at 10:37 PM
    Magnifique cette image
    http://www.gameinformer.com/cfs-filesystemfile.ashx/__key/CommunityServer-Components-SiteFiles/imagefeed-featured-nintendo2017-zelda-breathofthewild-screen_2D00_gallery-posted/switch_5F00_zeldabotw_5F00_gi_5F00_jan2017_5F00_scrn_5F00_13.jpg
    sphinx posted the 02/09/2017 at 10:41 PM
    C'est vraiment beau
    neckbreaker71 posted the 02/09/2017 at 10:41 PM
    maxleresistant

    d’après moi, c'est seulement mado lamotte a moitié déguisé et en états d'ivresse après une tourné des bar de l'arrondissement jean talon a Montréal
    kaiserstark posted the 02/09/2017 at 10:42 PM
    En terme direction artistique vraiment rien à redire c'est sublime mais par contre ce filtre sur l'image est quand même très moche malheureusement, sur la photo avec les éclairs c'est vraiment trop voyant.
    grundbeld posted the 02/09/2017 at 10:47 PM
    nicolasgourry J'avoue.
    marchand2sable posted the 02/09/2017 at 10:52 PM
    De la bombe !!!!
    rbz posted the 02/09/2017 at 10:58 PM
    pas magnifique mais ça fait le job ^^
    fullbuster posted the 02/09/2017 at 11:14 PM
    Terry
    predagogue posted the 02/09/2017 at 11:18 PM
    Je dois être le seul qui n'est pas du tout intéressé par ce titre. D'ailleurs je sens fort le pétard mouillé comme Xenoblade Chronicle X
    shambala93 posted the 02/09/2017 at 11:20 PM
    Jolie DA mais filtre à vomir ...
    shao posted the 02/09/2017 at 11:21 PM
    predagogue
    Cette vengeance!
    predagogue posted the 02/09/2017 at 11:23 PM
    shao haha il a cramé !
    shao posted the 02/09/2017 at 11:26 PM
    predagogue

    Si tu veux je peux retiré mon comm pour que ça passe inaperçu.
    predagogue posted the 02/09/2017 at 11:27 PM
    shao pourquoi ? mon troll était pas assez subtile de toute façon
    shao posted the 02/09/2017 at 11:29 PM
    predagogue
    Bah, on sait jamais, ça peut être marrant.
