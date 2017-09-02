profile
Fallout 4
47
name : Fallout 4
platform : PC
editor : Bethesda Softworks
developer : N.C
genre : FPS-RPG
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
profile
cirdoel
46
cirdoel
articles : 412
visites since opening : 312272
cirdoel > blog
Patch 1.14 fallout 4 disponible
Le Patch est officiellement en ligne et corrige des problème sur certains mods.
Mais surtout apporte le Patch ps4pro pour les intéressés.
Ma console
    posted the 02/09/2017 at 06:14 PM by cirdoel
    comments (5)
    minbox posted the 02/09/2017 at 06:26 PM
    Yes !!
    airzoom posted the 02/09/2017 at 06:42 PM
    Trop bonnnn !!! Je suis en plein dedans et je le trouvais deja magnifique
    andrasseth posted the 02/09/2017 at 06:44 PM
    ce n'est pas bethesda qui fait les maj de mod mais les modeurs eux même
    goldmen33 posted the 02/09/2017 at 06:57 PM
    Le patch Pro ne change clairement pas grand chose mais ça affine!
    gamekyo posted the 02/09/2017 at 07:23 PM
    récupéré hier sur PC 54.7 go sachant qu'il y avait deja eu un petit patch de 500 megas une journée avant encore
