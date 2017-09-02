home page
ajouter un titre
name :
Fallout 4
platform :
PC
editor :
Bethesda Softworks
developer :
N.C
genre :
FPS-RPG
other versions :
Xbox One
-
PlayStation 4
cirdoel
Patch 1.14 fallout 4 disponible
Le Patch est officiellement en ligne et corrige des problème sur certains mods.
Mais surtout apporte le Patch ps4pro pour les intéressés.
Ma console
tags :
4
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 02/09/2017 at 06:14 PM by
cirdoel
comments (
5
)
minbox
posted
the 02/09/2017 at 06:26 PM
Yes !!
airzoom
posted
the 02/09/2017 at 06:42 PM
Trop bonnnn !!! Je suis en plein dedans et je le trouvais deja magnifique
andrasseth
posted
the 02/09/2017 at 06:44 PM
ce n'est pas bethesda qui fait les maj de mod mais les modeurs eux même
goldmen33
posted
the 02/09/2017 at 06:57 PM
Le patch Pro ne change clairement pas grand chose mais ça affine!
gamekyo
posted
the 02/09/2017 at 07:23 PM
récupéré hier sur PC 54.7 go
sachant qu'il y avait deja eu un petit patch de 500 megas une journée avant encore
