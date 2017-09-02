profile
all
Le meilleur trailer de tout les temps
“On n’habite pas un pays, on habite une langue. Une patrie, c’est cela et rien d’autre.” De Emil Michel Cioran / Aveux et anathèmes

    posted the 02/09/2017 at 08:15 AM by sussudio
    comments (3)
    octobar posted the 02/09/2017 at 08:19 AM
    mouais... un trailer qui dur 1H et qui part dans tous les sens.
    cladstrife59 posted the 02/09/2017 at 08:27 AM
    Moi perso c'est the sword of destiny pour The witcher 3 ^^.
    Mais celui ci claqué bien à l'époque c'est vrai.
    bobobiwan posted the 02/09/2017 at 08:39 AM
    Ce jeu de fou
