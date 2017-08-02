profile
Project CARS 2
0
Like
Likers
name : Project CARS 2
platform : PC
editor : Bandai Namco Games
developer : Slightly Mad Studios
genre : racing
multiplayer : oui
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
ninja17
30
Likes
Likers
ninja17
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 9
visites since opening : 171536
ninja17 > blog
Project Cars 2 : des vidéo de gameplay
Enjoy:









    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 02/08/2017 at 09:15 PM by ninja17
    comments (9)
    shambala93 posted the 02/08/2017 at 09:20 PM
    Et dire que GT n'est pas encore lancé...
    lastboss posted the 02/08/2017 at 09:21 PM
    Aucune âme ce jeu

    Je regrette d'avoir perdu autant de fric en l'achetant à la sortie
    ninja17 posted the 02/08/2017 at 09:36 PM
    shambala93 gt c'est le joker , le grand patron
    darkwii posted the 02/08/2017 at 09:47 PM
    Lastboss je te trouve un peu dur il était pas si mal que ça
    shambala93 posted the 02/08/2017 at 09:47 PM
    ninja17
    Bah il a du boulot par rapport à la concurrence.
    ninja17 posted the 02/08/2017 at 09:50 PM
    shambala93 quel boulot?
    shambala93 posted the 02/08/2017 at 10:13 PM
    ninja17
    Tout...
    ninja17 posted the 02/08/2017 at 10:16 PM
    shambala93 je dirai que tu dois avoir du boulot dans tes neuronnes lol
    volcano posted the 02/08/2017 at 10:18 PM
    Vivement sa sortie
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre