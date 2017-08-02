home page
ajouter un titre
profile
0
Like
Likers
Who likes this ?
name :
Project CARS 2
platform :
PC
editor :
Bandai Namco Games
developer :
Slightly Mad Studios
genre :
racing
multiplayer :
oui
other versions :
Xbox One
-
PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
articles :
9
visites since opening :
171536
ninja17
> blog
Project Cars 2 : des vidéo de gameplay
Enjoy:
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 02/08/2017 at 09:15 PM by
ninja17
comments (
9
)
shambala93
posted
the 02/08/2017 at 09:20 PM
Et dire que GT n'est pas encore lancé...
lastboss
posted
the 02/08/2017 at 09:21 PM
Aucune âme ce jeu
Je regrette d'avoir perdu autant de fric en l'achetant à la sortie
ninja17
posted
the 02/08/2017 at 09:36 PM
shambala93
gt c'est le joker , le grand patron
darkwii
posted
the 02/08/2017 at 09:47 PM
Lastboss
je te trouve un peu dur il était pas si mal que ça
shambala93
posted
the 02/08/2017 at 09:47 PM
ninja17
Bah il a du boulot par rapport à la concurrence.
ninja17
posted
the 02/08/2017 at 09:50 PM
shambala93
quel boulot?
shambala93
posted
the 02/08/2017 at 10:13 PM
ninja17
Tout...
ninja17
posted
the 02/08/2017 at 10:16 PM
shambala93
je dirai que tu dois avoir du boulot dans tes neuronnes lol
volcano
posted
the 02/08/2017 at 10:18 PM
Vivement sa sortie
