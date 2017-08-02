Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild
name : The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Nintendo
genre : action-adventure
other versions : Wii U -
link49
link49
all
Zelda : Breath of the Wild : Une nouvelle image dévoilée
The Legend of Zelda


Voici une Image du jeu The legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild :



Nintendo dévoile sur la page Facebook du jeu une nouvelle image du titre. Pour rappel, celui-ci sortira le 03 mars prochain, sur WiiU et sur la prochaine console de Nintendo, la Nintendo Switch…

Source : http://www.gonintendo.com/stories/273591-the-legend-of-zelda-breath-of-the-wild-french-commercials
    posted the 02/08/2017 at 07:19 PM by link49
    comments (7)
    koopa posted the 02/08/2017 at 07:20 PM
    Si tu pouvais utiliser http://www.casimages.com/ car Noelshack est tellement lourd...
    link49 posted the 02/08/2017 at 07:22 PM
    Koopa J'avoues que j'ai l'habitude d’utiliser Noelshack, qui a eu quelques soucis depuis un certain temps...
    kisukesan posted the 02/08/2017 at 07:24 PM
    Je pense annuler ma préco du collector, sauf s'il intéresse quelqu'un à 100€ sur lyon
    bennj posted the 02/08/2017 at 07:50 PM
    kisukesan tu devrais faire comme celui là sur ebay qui vend son collector SANS l'épée au tarif de 125 € : http://www.ebay.fr/itm/The-Legend-of-Zelda-Breath-of-the-Wild-Edition-Limitee-Nintendo-Switch-/162388546457?hash=item25cf1c9399:g:UioAAOSw4DJYjuIs

    Certains n'ont pas froid aux yeux
    kisukesan posted the 02/08/2017 at 07:53 PM
    bennj je pourrais mais je préfère essayer d'en faire profiter un membre du site si possible
    maxleresistant posted the 02/08/2017 at 07:59 PM
    bennj ce débile.
    variastalker posted the 02/08/2017 at 08:21 PM
    L'épée sera sûrement le SEUL objet geek que j'exhiberais dans mon appart

    On topic, je me demande si c'est pas sur ce genre de tronc qu'on peut utiliser les graines que donnent les Koroks quand on les trouve.
