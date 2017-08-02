home page
Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
name :
The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild
platform :
Nintendo Switch
editor :
Nintendo
developer :
Nintendo
genre :
action-adventure
other versions :
Wii U
-
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
link49
Zelda : Breath of the Wild : Une nouvelle image dévoilée
The Legend of Zelda
Voici une Image du jeu The legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild :
Nintendo dévoile sur la page Facebook du jeu une nouvelle image du titre. Pour rappel, celui-ci sortira le 03 mars prochain, sur WiiU et sur la prochaine console de Nintendo, la Nintendo Switch…
Source :
http://www.gonintendo.com/stories/273591-the-legend-of-zelda-breath-of-the-wild-french-commercials
posted the 02/08/2017 at 07:19 PM by
link49
comments (
7
)
koopa
posted
the 02/08/2017 at 07:20 PM
Si tu pouvais utiliser
http://www.casimages.com/
car Noelshack est tellement lourd...
link49
posted
the 02/08/2017 at 07:22 PM
Koopa
J'avoues que j'ai l'habitude d'utiliser Noelshack, qui a eu quelques soucis depuis un certain temps...
kisukesan
posted
the 02/08/2017 at 07:24 PM
Je pense annuler ma préco du collector, sauf s'il intéresse quelqu'un à 100€ sur lyon
bennj
posted
the 02/08/2017 at 07:50 PM
kisukesan
tu devrais faire comme celui là sur ebay qui vend son collector SANS l'épée au tarif de 125 € :
http://www.ebay.fr/itm/The-Legend-of-Zelda-Breath-of-the-Wild-Edition-Limitee-Nintendo-Switch-/162388546457?hash=item25cf1c9399:g:UioAAOSw4DJYjuIs
Certains n'ont pas froid aux yeux
kisukesan
posted
the 02/08/2017 at 07:53 PM
bennj
je pourrais mais je préfère essayer d'en faire profiter un membre du site si possible
maxleresistant
posted
the 02/08/2017 at 07:59 PM
bennj
ce débile.
variastalker
posted
the 02/08/2017 at 08:21 PM
L'épée sera sûrement le SEUL objet geek que j'exhiberais dans mon appart
On topic, je me demande si c'est pas sur ce genre de tronc qu'on peut utiliser les graines que donnent les Koroks quand on les trouve.
Certains n'ont pas froid aux yeux
On topic, je me demande si c'est pas sur ce genre de tronc qu'on peut utiliser les graines que donnent les Koroks quand on les trouve.