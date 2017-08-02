profile
Video Last Of Us 2
Je n'avait jamais vu cette video concernant les artwork et la motion capture c'est vraiment classe

    posted the 02/08/2017 at 06:25 PM by shiroyashagin
    uga posted the 02/08/2017 at 06:35 PM
    C'est impressionnant!
    gat posted the 02/08/2017 at 06:42 PM
    RDV au printemps 2019. LE dernier gros de la PS4.
