Décès de l'acteur Richard Hatch (Battlestar Galactica)
Une série magnifique que j'ai découvert bien trop tard l'année dernière...
Un acteur qui était tout simplement excellent et que j'ai pris plaisir à connaitre dans les rôles de Zarek (galactica) et d'Apollo (série d'origine)...
RIP
journaldugeek
-
http://www.journaldugeek.com/2017/02/08/deces-de-lacteur-richard-hatch-battlestar-galactica-en-deuil/
rip
battlestargalactica
posted the 02/08/2017 at 06:17 PM by
obi69
dedad
posted
the 02/08/2017 at 06:30 PM
Trop bonne série et cette fin quoi
obi69
posted
the 02/08/2017 at 06:40 PM
Tellement...et Bioware peut leur dire merci avec Mass Effect.
dokou
posted
the 02/08/2017 at 06:46 PM
La série (que j'ai vu 2 fois) est excellente....sauf les 10 dernières minutes
RIP président Zarek....
ootaniisensei
posted
the 02/08/2017 at 06:51 PM
obi69
Bioware peut surtout dire merci à star Trek et non te série de seconde zone
hijikatamayora13
posted
the 02/08/2017 at 06:59 PM
ootaniisensei
thug life
Rip a lui.
idd
posted
the 02/08/2017 at 07:00 PM
RIP
dedad
clair cette fin !
