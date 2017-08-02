profile
obi69
1
Like
Likers
obi69
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 5
visites since opening : 4415
obi69 > blog
Décès de l'acteur Richard Hatch (Battlestar Galactica)




Une série magnifique que j'ai découvert bien trop tard l'année dernière...
Un acteur qui était tout simplement excellent et que j'ai pris plaisir à connaitre dans les rôles de Zarek (galactica) et d'Apollo (série d'origine)...

RIP
journaldugeek - http://www.journaldugeek.com/2017/02/08/deces-de-lacteur-richard-hatch-battlestar-galactica-en-deuil/
    tags : rip battlestargalactica
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 02/08/2017 at 06:17 PM by obi69
    comments (6)
    dedad posted the 02/08/2017 at 06:30 PM
    Trop bonne série et cette fin quoi
    obi69 posted the 02/08/2017 at 06:40 PM
    Tellement...et Bioware peut leur dire merci avec Mass Effect.
    dokou posted the 02/08/2017 at 06:46 PM
    La série (que j'ai vu 2 fois) est excellente....sauf les 10 dernières minutes
    RIP président Zarek....
    ootaniisensei posted the 02/08/2017 at 06:51 PM
    obi69 Bioware peut surtout dire merci à star Trek et non te série de seconde zone
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 02/08/2017 at 06:59 PM
    ootaniisensei thug life

    Rip a lui.
    idd posted the 02/08/2017 at 07:00 PM
    RIP

    dedad clair cette fin !
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre