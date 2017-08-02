profile
Splinter Cell New Gen (rumeur)
0
Like
Likers
name : Splinter Cell New Gen (rumeur)
platform : PC
editor : Ubisoft
developer : Ubisoft
genre : stealth-action
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
helghastjo
6
Likes
Likers
helghastjo
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 33
visites since opening : 33934
helghastjo > blog
all
Screen du prochain Splinter cell
Salut,

Pour ceux qui attendent une annonce c'est pas aujourd'hui :hihi ihi::hihi ihi:



ALORS HEUREUX


Bonne soirée
    tags :
    4
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 02/08/2017 at 05:35 PM by helghastjo
    comments (13)
    milo42 posted the 02/08/2017 at 05:37 PM


    Tu vas te faire insulté
    raeglin posted the 02/08/2017 at 05:37 PM
    Article de Qualitay
    helghastjo posted the 02/08/2017 at 05:38 PM
    milo42
    bloodytears posted the 02/08/2017 at 05:38 PM
    ok...
    helghastjo posted the 02/08/2017 at 05:39 PM
    raeglin toujours
    lz posted the 02/08/2017 at 05:43 PM
    uga posted the 02/08/2017 at 05:45 PM
    predagogue posted the 02/08/2017 at 05:45 PM
    putain j'y ai cru
    helghastjo posted the 02/08/2017 at 05:47 PM
    predagogue désolé mon ami j'étais trop tenté
    poliof posted the 02/08/2017 at 05:48 PM
    romgamer6859 posted the 02/08/2017 at 06:23 PM
    Vas te faire
    shiroyashagin posted the 02/08/2017 at 06:23 PM
    bigjunior posted the 02/08/2017 at 06:43 PM
    Gaga Fisher
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre