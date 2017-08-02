home page
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
sign in
|
register
profile
0
Like
Likers
Who likes this ?
name :
Splinter Cell New Gen (rumeur)
platform :
PC
editor :
Ubisoft
developer :
Ubisoft
genre :
stealth-action
other versions :
Xbox One
-
PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
6
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
churos45
,
binou87
,
tvirus
,
minbox
,
evilboss
,
lordguyver
helghastjo
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
33
visites since opening :
33934
helghastjo
> blog
all
nouvelle catégorie
Screen du prochain Splinter cell
Salut,
Pour ceux qui attendent une annonce c'est pas aujourd'hui
:hihi ihi:
:hihi ihi:
ALORS HEUREUX
Bonne soirée
tags :
4
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 02/08/2017 at 05:35 PM by
helghastjo
comments (
13
)
milo42
posted
the 02/08/2017 at 05:37 PM
Tu vas te faire insulté
raeglin
posted
the 02/08/2017 at 05:37 PM
Article de Qualitay
helghastjo
posted
the 02/08/2017 at 05:38 PM
milo42
bloodytears
posted
the 02/08/2017 at 05:38 PM
ok...
helghastjo
posted
the 02/08/2017 at 05:39 PM
raeglin
toujours
lz
posted
the 02/08/2017 at 05:43 PM
uga
posted
the 02/08/2017 at 05:45 PM
predagogue
posted
the 02/08/2017 at 05:45 PM
putain j'y ai cru
helghastjo
posted
the 02/08/2017 at 05:47 PM
predagogue
désolé mon ami j'étais trop tenté
poliof
posted
the 02/08/2017 at 05:48 PM
romgamer6859
posted
the 02/08/2017 at 06:23 PM
Vas te faire
shiroyashagin
posted
the 02/08/2017 at 06:23 PM
bigjunior
posted
the 02/08/2017 at 06:43 PM
Gaga Fisher
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
help us to translate
|
blog
|
terms of service
|
faq
|
contact us
languages :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2016 Gamekyo
Tu vas te faire insulté