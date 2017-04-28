« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
profile
Puyo Puyo Tetris
2
Likes
Likers
name : Puyo Puyo Tetris
platform : PlayStation 3
editor : Sega
developer : N.C
genre : puzzle
multiplayer : oui
other versions : Wii U -
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
nicolasgourry
80
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1483
visites since opening : 1724258
nicolasgourry > blog
Puyo Puyo Tetris : Date PS4 et Switch


28 Avril 2017 en Europe


http://www.gamekult.com/video/puyo-puyo-tetris-trailer-modes-de-jeu-3050854783v.html
    tags :
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 02/08/2017 at 04:15 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (8)
    narukamisan posted the 02/08/2017 at 04:17 PM
    cool l’inflation switch se poursuit
    artorias posted the 02/08/2017 at 04:19 PM
    Ce vol qualifié
    hayatevibritania posted the 02/08/2017 at 04:26 PM
    Il est pas annoncé pour 30$ sur les 2 consoles aux USA ? C'est sans doute la version boite avec le porte clé à 40€, non car je vois mal le pourquoi la version NS serait 10€ plus cher en déma par rapport à la version PS4.
    bisba posted the 02/08/2017 at 05:07 PM
    Le meme jour que mario Kart 8 DE
    koopa posted the 02/08/2017 at 05:11 PM
    Switch boîte + porte clés : 40$
    Switch démat : 30$
    PS4 boite : 30$
    lastboss posted the 02/08/2017 at 05:14 PM
    Ce genre de jeux C'est plus intégré directement dans les téléviseurs, téléphones, visiophones et écrans des distributeurs de capotes ?
    flom posted the 02/08/2017 at 05:15 PM
    Je le prendrais un jour sur switch celui ci aussi
    e3payne posted the 02/08/2017 at 05:17 PM
    lastboss et sur switch c'est un killer app
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre