Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
name :
The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild
platform :
Nintendo Switch
editor :
Nintendo
developer :
Nintendo
genre :
action-adventure
other versions :
Wii U
-
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
link49
Zelda : Breath of the Wild : Quelques images supplémentaires
The Legend of Zelda
Voici des Images du jeu The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild :
Nintendo Japon dévoile des images du jeu qui sortira le 03 mars prochain, sur WiiU et sur Nintendo Switch. Encore un peu moins d’un mois à patienter pour pouvoir enfin y jouer…
Source :
http://www.gonintendo.com/stories/273549-the-legend-of-zelda-breath-of-the-wild-new-screenshot-galery
posted the 02/08/2017 at 12:15 PM by
link49
comments (
24
)
birmou
posted
the 02/08/2017 at 12:19 PM
3 semaines
2 jours
nakata
posted
the 02/08/2017 at 12:19 PM
J'espère qu'on pourra avoir la tenue verte de link pk là sa tronche et son t-shirt azur.... ça gache l'experience de jeu.
sangotrunks
posted
the 02/08/2017 at 12:20 PM
Link49
a quand un compte a rebours pour la sortie?
link49
posted
the 02/08/2017 at 12:21 PM
Sangotrunks
Ne me tente pas...
rbz
posted
the 02/08/2017 at 12:22 PM
sangotrunks
faut demander a koopas, c'est lui le spécialiste
miokyun
posted
the 02/08/2017 at 12:22 PM
Au contraire, j'adore le rendu de la tenue bleue ! (Et encore plus sur Zelda
hashtag
posted
the 02/08/2017 at 12:23 PM
Un très bon cru
zabuza
posted
the 02/08/2017 at 12:23 PM
La DA est juste sublime
olivechere
posted
the 02/08/2017 at 12:24 PM
On a pas des images Wii U vs Switch?
720p vs 1080p c'est ca ? Faible AA dans les deux cas?
escobar
posted
the 02/08/2017 at 12:24 PM
rbz
kaiserx
posted
the 02/08/2017 at 12:28 PM
Je bande fort, vraiment sublime
uga
posted
the 02/08/2017 at 12:29 PM
Honetement moi ça me va! Trop hate ^^
legato
posted
the 02/08/2017 at 12:37 PM
Beau et triste final pour la wiiu
Beau et bon début de vie pour la switch
icebergbrulant
posted
the 02/08/2017 at 12:39 PM
1 fois par mois, Zelda a une tenue rouge !
zaifire
posted
the 02/08/2017 at 12:41 PM
J'adore cette image où Link protège la légende et les champions d'Hyrule ont vraiment la classe
saitama93
posted
the 02/08/2017 at 12:48 PM
Zelda qui va nous accompagner durant l'aventure ?
smashfan
posted
the 02/08/2017 at 12:51 PM
c'est vraiment le filtre brouillard qui dérange le plus sur ce jeux.
cladstrife59
posted
the 02/08/2017 at 12:55 PM
Ça claque et ça donne vraiment envie!
Par contre je viens de tilté sur un détail en voyant Link protégeant Zelda, il est droitier dans cet opus? Ils abandonnent définitivement le fait qu'il porte son épée de la main gauche habituellement ou il y aura une option?
giru
posted
the 02/08/2017 at 01:03 PM
olivechere
Wii U > 720p
Switch > 720p (undocked) / 900p (docked)
Le 900p concerne la démo jouable le mois dernier. Rien n'a été confirmé ni infirmé pour la version finale du jeu (Eiji Aonuma a simplement confirmé les 720p de l'écran Switch, rien d'autre).
switcher
posted
the 02/08/2017 at 01:06 PM
Stop avec tes images
link49
posted
the 02/08/2017 at 01:06 PM
L’image de Link et Zelda à cheval est juste magnifique...
draculax
posted
the 02/08/2017 at 01:17 PM
C est magnifique
Goty
Dire qu on aura ca dans une portable. Put1
madness7
posted
the 02/08/2017 at 01:18 PM
Sublime !
Sinon je n'avais pas remarqué que le dessin de la tunique de Link représente Excalibur. ^^
sonilka
posted
the 02/08/2017 at 01:27 PM
Scholar est trop belle
je suis fan du chara design.
