Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
profile
The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild
57
Likes
Likers
name : The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Nintendo
genre : action-adventure
other versions : Wii U -
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
link49
297
Likes
Likers
link49
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 13778
visites since opening : 13105282
link49 > blog
all
Zelda : Breath of the Wild : Quelques images supplémentaires
The Legend of Zelda


Voici des Images du jeu The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild :

















Nintendo Japon dévoile des images du jeu qui sortira le 03 mars prochain, sur WiiU et sur Nintendo Switch. Encore un peu moins d’un mois à patienter pour pouvoir enfin y jouer…

Source : http://www.gonintendo.com/stories/273549-the-legend-of-zelda-breath-of-the-wild-new-screenshot-galery
    tags :
    7
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 02/08/2017 at 12:15 PM by link49
    comments (24)
    birmou posted the 02/08/2017 at 12:19 PM
    3 semaines
    2 jours

    nakata posted the 02/08/2017 at 12:19 PM
    J'espère qu'on pourra avoir la tenue verte de link pk là sa tronche et son t-shirt azur.... ça gache l'experience de jeu.
    sangotrunks posted the 02/08/2017 at 12:20 PM
    Link49 a quand un compte a rebours pour la sortie?
    link49 posted the 02/08/2017 at 12:21 PM
    Sangotrunks Ne me tente pas...
    rbz posted the 02/08/2017 at 12:22 PM
    sangotrunks faut demander a koopas, c'est lui le spécialiste
    miokyun posted the 02/08/2017 at 12:22 PM
    Au contraire, j'adore le rendu de la tenue bleue ! (Et encore plus sur Zelda
    hashtag posted the 02/08/2017 at 12:23 PM
    Un très bon cru
    zabuza posted the 02/08/2017 at 12:23 PM
    La DA est juste sublime
    olivechere posted the 02/08/2017 at 12:24 PM
    On a pas des images Wii U vs Switch?
    720p vs 1080p c'est ca ? Faible AA dans les deux cas?
    escobar posted the 02/08/2017 at 12:24 PM
    rbz
    kaiserx posted the 02/08/2017 at 12:28 PM
    Je bande fort, vraiment sublime
    uga posted the 02/08/2017 at 12:29 PM
    Honetement moi ça me va! Trop hate ^^
    legato posted the 02/08/2017 at 12:37 PM
    Beau et triste final pour la wiiu
    Beau et bon début de vie pour la switch
    icebergbrulant posted the 02/08/2017 at 12:39 PM
    1 fois par mois, Zelda a une tenue rouge !

    zaifire posted the 02/08/2017 at 12:41 PM
    J'adore cette image où Link protège la légende et les champions d'Hyrule ont vraiment la classe
    saitama93 posted the 02/08/2017 at 12:48 PM
    Zelda qui va nous accompagner durant l'aventure ?
    smashfan posted the 02/08/2017 at 12:51 PM
    c'est vraiment le filtre brouillard qui dérange le plus sur ce jeux.
    cladstrife59 posted the 02/08/2017 at 12:55 PM
    Ça claque et ça donne vraiment envie!

    Par contre je viens de tilté sur un détail en voyant Link protégeant Zelda, il est droitier dans cet opus? Ils abandonnent définitivement le fait qu'il porte son épée de la main gauche habituellement ou il y aura une option?
    giru posted the 02/08/2017 at 01:03 PM
    olivechere
    Wii U > 720p
    Switch > 720p (undocked) / 900p (docked)

    Le 900p concerne la démo jouable le mois dernier. Rien n'a été confirmé ni infirmé pour la version finale du jeu (Eiji Aonuma a simplement confirmé les 720p de l'écran Switch, rien d'autre).
    switcher posted the 02/08/2017 at 01:06 PM
    Stop avec tes images
    link49 posted the 02/08/2017 at 01:06 PM
    L’image de Link et Zelda à cheval est juste magnifique...
    draculax posted the 02/08/2017 at 01:17 PM
    C est magnifique Goty

    Dire qu on aura ca dans une portable. Put1
    madness7 posted the 02/08/2017 at 01:18 PM
    Sublime !

    Sinon je n'avais pas remarqué que le dessin de la tunique de Link représente Excalibur. ^^
    sonilka posted the 02/08/2017 at 01:27 PM
    Scholar est trop belle je suis fan du chara design.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre