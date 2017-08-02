home page
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
sign in
|
register
Let's Switch Together
profile
57
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
bliss02
,
link49
,
fullbuster
,
cristaleus
,
shanks
,
diablass59
,
genzzo
,
koopa
,
hyoga57
,
trungz
,
leroux
,
frocobo
,
minx
,
eldren
,
lordguyver
,
mickurt
,
captaintoad974
,
anakaris
,
kisukesan
,
hado78
,
spawnini
,
loudiyi
,
rbz
,
gamergunz
,
jeanouillz
,
neckbreaker71
,
esets
,
minbox
,
escobar
,
aros
,
jf17
,
myki
,
coco98bis
,
kurosama
,
zaifire
,
rockin
,
aiolia081
,
sephiroth07
,
roivas
,
leblogdeshacka
,
leblogdescollectors
,
binou87
,
princesnake
,
furtifdor
,
redmi31
,
torotoro59
,
wanda
,
darkfoxx
,
weldar
,
kamikaze1985
,
naruto780
,
jenicris
,
samlokal
,
oenomaus
,
feiki
,
svr
,
obi2kanobi
name :
The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild
platform :
Nintendo Switch
editor :
Nintendo
developer :
Nintendo
genre :
action-adventure
other versions :
Wii U
-
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
2
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
binou87
,
kisukesan
bananaspleef
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
11
visites since opening :
12685
bananaspleef
> blog
Il était une fois... ARM et la Nintendo Switch
Cela aura duré quelques heures, pendant quelques heures, ARM a donné un indice sur la console hybride de Nintendo. Erreur ou Leak ? Je ne relancerai pas là-dessus.
Ce post Facebook
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 02/08/2017 at 01:45 AM by
bananaspleef
comments (
0
)
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
help us to translate
|
blog
|
terms of service
|
faq
|
contact us
languages :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2016 Gamekyo