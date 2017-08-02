profile
Jeux Vidéo
Vidéo de présentation de la Switch + pub[JP]
nintendo
    posted the 02/08/2017 at 12:32 AM by rbz
    comments (9)
    kaiserx posted the 02/08/2017 at 12:40 AM
    Quelqu'un a pu tester les vibrations hd ? un des seul feature qui vraiment l'air cool
    kaiserx posted the 02/08/2017 at 12:52 AM
    Il y a celle ci aussi

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MxzWwtZUcQk
    jeanouillz posted the 02/08/2017 at 12:54 AM
    Aussi récemment on a eu ça sur les specs de la machine.
    Powered by 4x ARM Cortex-A57
    Si un connaisseur style donpandemonium pouvait nous éclairer la dessus
    rbz posted the 02/08/2017 at 01:04 AM
    kaiserx nice, je rajoute.
    rbz posted the 02/08/2017 at 01:07 AM
    en tout cas tendo insiste énormément sur le coté portable pour les pub jap.
    guiguif posted the 02/08/2017 at 01:07 AM
    Vivement qu'elle sorte qu'on voit enfin ce qu'elle a dans le slip, j'ai quand meme tres peur pour le Zelda
    hulahup posted the 02/08/2017 at 01:13 AM
    kaiserx bien sympa même si les images font + que jamais très ajoutées via ordinateur

    jeanouillz ce que l'on retrouve sur le tegra x1...
    thor posted the 02/08/2017 at 01:23 AM
    jeanouillz L'article confirme simplement un Tegra X1 custom, comme ce qu'on avait pu lire précédemment. On sait pas trop quelles sont les modifications apportées pour la version Switch mais c'est un choix logique et cohérent de Nintendo.
    bananaspleef posted the 02/08/2017 at 01:37 AM
    jeanouillz C'est déjà supprimé en fait.
