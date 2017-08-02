home page
BLOG de Rbz *o*
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
rbz
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
418
visites since opening :
456345
rbz
> blog
all
News
Mon avis sur ...
Art du soir
OSEFLand
Vidéo de présentation de la Switch + pub[JP]
News
nintendo
tags :
5
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 02/08/2017 at 12:32 AM by
rbz
comments (
9
)
kaiserx
posted
the 02/08/2017 at 12:40 AM
Quelqu'un a pu tester les vibrations hd ? un des seul feature qui vraiment l'air cool
kaiserx
posted
the 02/08/2017 at 12:52 AM
Il y a celle ci aussi
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MxzWwtZUcQk
jeanouillz
posted
the 02/08/2017 at 12:54 AM
Aussi récemment on a
eu ça sur les specs
de la machine.
Powered by 4x ARM Cortex-A57
Si un connaisseur style
donpandemonium
pouvait nous éclairer la dessus
rbz
posted
the 02/08/2017 at 01:04 AM
kaiserx
nice, je rajoute.
rbz
posted
the 02/08/2017 at 01:07 AM
en tout cas tendo insiste énormément sur le coté portable pour les pub jap.
guiguif
posted
the 02/08/2017 at 01:07 AM
Vivement qu'elle sorte qu'on voit enfin ce qu'elle a dans le slip, j'ai quand meme tres peur pour le Zelda
hulahup
posted
the 02/08/2017 at 01:13 AM
kaiserx
bien sympa
même si les images font + que jamais très ajoutées via ordinateur
jeanouillz
ce que l'on retrouve sur le tegra x1...
thor
posted
the 02/08/2017 at 01:23 AM
jeanouillz
L'article confirme simplement un Tegra X1 custom, comme ce qu'on avait pu lire précédemment. On sait pas trop quelles sont les modifications apportées pour la version Switch mais c'est un choix logique et cohérent de Nintendo.
bananaspleef
posted
the 02/08/2017 at 01:37 AM
jeanouillz
C'est déjà supprimé en fait.
