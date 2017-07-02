ajouter un titre
Tetris Ultimate
name : Tetris Ultimate
platform : PC
editor : Ubisoft
developer : N.C
genre : puzzle
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
samsuki > blog
match de tetris pas comme les autres
entre deux génies mathématique bref la chine vs japon



    tags : sans blabla
    posted the 02/07/2017 at 08:22 PM by samsuki
    comments (3)
    miokyun posted the 02/07/2017 at 08:25 PM
    Je retiens que... Japan Win !
    momotaros posted the 02/07/2017 at 08:28 PM
    à ce niveau c'est de la science surtout quand ils jouent en mode invisible et qu'ils doivent tout garder en mémoire.
    predagogue posted the 02/07/2017 at 08:31 PM
    quand je glande rien au boulot et je passe ma journée sur Tetris Friends
