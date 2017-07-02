profile
name : Horizon Zero Dawn
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Guerrilla
genre : action
Horizon Zero Dawn baisse de prix sur Amazon



Pour le collector en revanche, vous pouvez toujours vous gratter le fion.
amazon.fr - https://www.amazon.fr/s/ref=nb_sb_noss?__mk_fr_FR=%C3%85M%C3%85%C5%BD%C3%95%C3%91&url=search-alias%3Daps&field-keywords=horizon
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 02/07/2017 at 07:53 PM by gat
    comments (31)
    ramses posted the 02/07/2017 at 07:55 PM
    deja?
    playstation2008 posted the 02/07/2017 at 07:56 PM
    "Actuellement indisponible" = Le meilleur des tarifs
    narukamisan posted the 02/07/2017 at 07:56 PM
    ramses le jeux est un titre fiesta party il été déjà à 59.99€ sur le store mais est resté à 64.99€ sur amazon
    helghastjo posted the 02/07/2017 at 07:57 PM
    Vivement mon collectooor ramses comme la majeure partie des jeux qui baisse nioh zelda etc......
    octobar posted the 02/07/2017 at 07:58 PM
    Ce jeu a l'air de balancer sévère
    ramses posted the 02/07/2017 at 07:59 PM
    narukamisan helghastjo c'est du bon alors. perso, j'ai tjrs pense que les jeux sont trop chers
    kirk posted the 02/07/2017 at 08:00 PM
    Avec un peu de chance la spéciale sera à 70 balles d'ici là. Vivement le 01/03.
    ritalix posted the 02/07/2017 at 08:01 PM
    question : qu'apporte la version spéciale svp ?
    playstation2008 posted the 02/07/2017 at 08:02 PM
    kirk Ne rêvons quand même pas
    gat posted the 02/07/2017 at 08:03 PM
    ritalix C'est une édition qui est spéciale.
    shindo posted the 02/07/2017 at 08:04 PM
    ritalix

    Contenu :
    Un boitier Steelbook contenant le jeu Horizon Zero Dawn
    Un artbook : l'Art d'Horizon Zero Dawn
    Contenus digitaux :
    Un thème PS4 exclusif
    Le costume Carja Storm ranger et l'arc de la tribu Carja
    Le costume Banuk Trailblazer et l'arc de la tribu Banuk
    2 packs de ressources des tribus Carja et Banuk
    kirk posted the 02/07/2017 at 08:04 PM
    ritalix Les conneries habituelles. Artbook, skin in game etc. Perso je prends cette édition juste pour le Steelbook.
    ritalix posted the 02/07/2017 at 08:05 PM
    gat il y'a la bonne édition spéciale et la mauvaise édition spéciale
    ritalix posted the 02/07/2017 at 08:06 PM
    shindo ty

    kirk le steelbook à l'air superbe, mais 15€ de diff bof
    gat posted the 02/07/2017 at 08:07 PM
    ritalix Exactement. Je constate que tu as de bonnes références.
    victornewman posted the 02/07/2017 at 08:09 PM
    gat le jeu est à 54.90 chez Leclerc !
    ritalix posted the 02/07/2017 at 08:10 PM
    gat ben ouais attends

    C'est pas pcq j'ai 8 ans de moins que toi que je connais pas mes classiques
    kirk posted the 02/07/2017 at 08:11 PM
    ritalix C'est pas faux. C'est juste pour l'aspect esthétique de la ludothèque. Idem pour Nier j'ai pris le steelbook aussi parce qu'il est bien classe.
    Et sinon une exclu qui sent bon ça mérité bien un steelbook. ^^
    gat posted the 02/07/2017 at 08:12 PM
    ritalix Tu as eu une excellente éducation.

    ritalix Excellent. En espérant que Carrefour et Auchan fassent de même.
    spawnini posted the 02/07/2017 at 08:13 PM
    octobar Je suis d'accord avec toi, ça balance
    octobar posted the 02/07/2017 at 08:16 PM
    spawnini nul.
    escobar posted the 02/07/2017 at 08:17 PM
    spawnini remboursay octobar BB je te l'offre le jour de la sortie
    octobar posted the 02/07/2017 at 08:23 PM
    escobar offre moi ton boule ça fera mon affaire.
    ritalix posted the 02/07/2017 at 08:24 PM
    kirk je vais sans doute prendre le jeu normal et j'acheterai le steelbook qd il sera a 5€ sur le bon coin #sans dents

    gat On peut dire ça

    J'espère pour carrefour car j'ai pas de leclerc proche de chez moi.
    spawnini posted the 02/07/2017 at 08:26 PM
    octobar escobar Soyez pas trop méchant, j'ai eut une grosse journée aujourd'hui. Je suis jamais soutenue ici :'(
    kirk posted the 02/07/2017 at 08:27 PM
    ritalix Y a pas de mal à faire des éco.
    floflo posted the 02/07/2017 at 08:27 PM
    Peux pas.
    J'ai Switch dans moins d'un mois désolé...
    octobar posted the 02/07/2017 at 08:28 PM
    spawnini t'es plus passif qu'actif du coup, t'en fais pas le gros nez d'Esobiatch va passer en douceur.
    victornewman posted the 02/07/2017 at 08:30 PM
    spawnini octobar escobar pouvez vous vous tenir un temps soit peu toute les 3 s-il vous plais
    octobar posted the 02/07/2017 at 08:32 PM
    victornewman t'as du popo sous ton nez... Ah non c'est ta sale moustache !
    antitrolls posted the 02/07/2017 at 08:32 PM
    victornewman
    Tu devrais pouvoir le trouver moins cher que 55 Euros avant sa sortie, il faut juste être un peu patient.
