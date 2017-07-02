home page
10 / 08 / 2016
name :
Horizon Zero Dawn
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer :
Guerrilla
genre :
action
gat
gat
> blog
Horizon Zero Dawn baisse de prix sur Amazon
Pour le collector en revanche, vous pouvez toujours vous gratter le fion.
amazon.fr
-
https://www.amazon.fr/s/ref=nb_sb_noss?__mk_fr_FR=%C3%85M%C3%85%C5%BD%C3%95%C3%91&url=search-alias%3Daps&field-keywords=horizon
posted the 02/07/2017 at 07:53 PM by
gat
comments (
31
)
ramses
posted
the 02/07/2017 at 07:55 PM
deja?
playstation2008
posted
the 02/07/2017 at 07:56 PM
"Actuellement indisponible" = Le meilleur des tarifs
narukamisan
posted
the 02/07/2017 at 07:56 PM
ramses
le jeux est un titre fiesta party il été déjà à 59.99€ sur le store mais est resté à 64.99€ sur amazon
helghastjo
posted
the 02/07/2017 at 07:57 PM
Vivement mon collectooor
ramses
comme la majeure partie des jeux qui baisse nioh zelda etc......
octobar
posted
the 02/07/2017 at 07:58 PM
Ce jeu a l'air de balancer sévère
ramses
posted
the 02/07/2017 at 07:59 PM
narukamisan
helghastjo
c'est du bon alors. perso, j'ai tjrs pense que les jeux sont trop chers
kirk
posted
the 02/07/2017 at 08:00 PM
Avec un peu de chance la spéciale sera à 70 balles d'ici là. Vivement le 01/03.
ritalix
posted
the 02/07/2017 at 08:01 PM
question : qu'apporte la version spéciale svp ?
playstation2008
posted
the 02/07/2017 at 08:02 PM
kirk
Ne rêvons quand même pas
gat
posted
the 02/07/2017 at 08:03 PM
ritalix
C'est une édition qui est spéciale.
shindo
posted
the 02/07/2017 at 08:04 PM
ritalix
Contenu :
Un boitier Steelbook contenant le jeu Horizon Zero Dawn
Un artbook : l'Art d'Horizon Zero Dawn
Contenus digitaux :
Un thème PS4 exclusif
Le costume Carja Storm ranger et l'arc de la tribu Carja
Le costume Banuk Trailblazer et l'arc de la tribu Banuk
2 packs de ressources des tribus Carja et Banuk
kirk
posted
the 02/07/2017 at 08:04 PM
ritalix
Les conneries habituelles. Artbook, skin in game etc. Perso je prends cette édition juste pour le Steelbook.
ritalix
posted
the 02/07/2017 at 08:05 PM
gat
il y'a la bonne édition spéciale et la mauvaise édition spéciale
ritalix
posted
the 02/07/2017 at 08:06 PM
shindo
ty
kirk
le steelbook à l'air superbe, mais 15€ de diff bof
gat
posted
the 02/07/2017 at 08:07 PM
ritalix
Exactement. Je constate que tu as de bonnes références.
victornewman
posted
the 02/07/2017 at 08:09 PM
gat
le jeu est à 54.90 chez Leclerc !
ritalix
posted
the 02/07/2017 at 08:10 PM
gat
ben ouais attends
C'est pas pcq j'ai 8 ans de moins que toi que je connais pas mes classiques
kirk
posted
the 02/07/2017 at 08:11 PM
ritalix
C'est pas faux. C'est juste pour l'aspect esthétique de la ludothèque. Idem pour Nier j'ai pris le steelbook aussi parce qu'il est bien classe.
Et sinon une exclu qui sent bon ça mérité bien un steelbook. ^^
gat
posted
the 02/07/2017 at 08:12 PM
ritalix
Tu as eu une excellente éducation.
ritalix
Excellent. En espérant que Carrefour et Auchan fassent de même.
spawnini
posted
the 02/07/2017 at 08:13 PM
octobar
Je suis d'accord avec toi, ça balance
octobar
posted
the 02/07/2017 at 08:16 PM
spawnini
nul.
escobar
posted
the 02/07/2017 at 08:17 PM
spawnini
remboursay
octobar
BB je te l'offre le jour de la sortie
octobar
posted
the 02/07/2017 at 08:23 PM
escobar
offre moi ton boule ça fera mon affaire.
ritalix
posted
the 02/07/2017 at 08:24 PM
kirk
je vais sans doute prendre le jeu normal et j'acheterai le steelbook qd il sera a 5€ sur le bon coin #sans dents
gat
On peut dire ça
J'espère pour carrefour car j'ai pas de leclerc proche de chez moi.
spawnini
posted
the 02/07/2017 at 08:26 PM
octobar
escobar
Soyez pas trop méchant, j'ai eut une grosse journée aujourd'hui. Je suis jamais soutenue ici :'(
kirk
posted
the 02/07/2017 at 08:27 PM
ritalix
Y a pas de mal à faire des éco.
floflo
posted
the 02/07/2017 at 08:27 PM
Peux pas.
J'ai Switch dans moins d'un mois désolé...
octobar
posted
the 02/07/2017 at 08:28 PM
spawnini
t'es plus passif qu'actif du coup, t'en fais pas le gros nez d'Esobiatch va passer en douceur.
victornewman
posted
the 02/07/2017 at 08:30 PM
spawnini
octobar
escobar
pouvez vous vous tenir un temps soit peu toute les 3 s-il vous plais
octobar
posted
the 02/07/2017 at 08:32 PM
victornewman
t'as du popo sous ton nez... Ah non c'est ta sale moustache !
antitrolls
posted
the 02/07/2017 at 08:32 PM
victornewman
Tu devrais pouvoir le trouver moins cher que 55 Euros avant sa sortie, il faut juste être un peu patient.
