home page
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
sign in
|
register
Never Stop Believe | This Is For The Players
profile
51
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
hyoga57
,
evilboss
,
tvirus
,
jojoplay4
,
momotaros
,
e3payne
,
arngrim
,
geugeuz
,
ninja17
,
kyogamer
,
ootaniisensei
,
molotov04
,
milo42
,
leonr4
,
hashtag
,
gunotak
,
minbox
,
thor
,
parazyt6425
,
lordguyver
,
icebergbrulant
,
odv78
,
fortep
,
sakonoko
,
binou87
,
fullbuster
,
gat
,
sonilka
,
jeuxvideo2
,
matjudaz
,
strifedcloud
,
minx
,
kevisiano
,
lockelamorra35
,
jwolf
,
jumeau
,
shindo
,
megadante
,
gantzeur
,
chronos
,
jenicris
,
waurius59
,
kurosama
,
neckbreaker71
,
ninjadow
,
racsnk
,
fanlink1
,
shiroyashagin
,
edgar
,
smashfan
,
marchand2sable
sora78
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
453
visites since opening :
531361
sora78
> blog
all
Exclusivités PS4
Divers
Jeux Multiplateformes
nouvelle catégorie
Oscars de l'animation 2017 - Nathan Drake s'incruste !
Divers
Les Annie Awards 2017 ont eu lieu récemment et de nombreuses récompenses on été distribuées :
Best Animated Feature
Zootopia - Walt Disney Animation Studios
Best Animated Feature - Independent
La Tortue Rouge - Studio Ghibli – Wild Bunch – Why Not Productions
Best Animated Special Production
Pear Cider and Cigarettes - Massive Swerve Studios and Passion Pictures Animation
Best Animated Short Subject
Piper - Pixar Animation Studios
Best Animated Television/Broadcast Commercial
Loteria 'Night Shift' - Passion Pictures Ltd
Best Animated Television/Broadcast Production For Preschool Children
Tumble Leaf - Episode: Mighty Mud Movers / Having a Ball - Amazon Studios and Bix Pix Entertainment
Best Animated Television/Broadcast Production For Children
Adventure Time - Episode: Bad Jubies - Bix Pix Entertainment Cartoon Network Frederator Studios
Best General Audience Animated Television/Broadcast Production
Bob's Burgers - Episode: Glued, Where's My Bob? - Bento Box Entertainment
Best Student Film
Citipati - Filmakademie Baden-Wuerttemberg
___________________INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT CATEGORIES___________________
La suite ici :
http://annieawards.org/nominees/#1
Outstanding Achievement, Character Animation in a Video Game
Uncharted 4: A Thief 's End
- Naughty Dog
Annie Awards 2017
-
http://annieawards.org/nominees/#1
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 02/07/2017 at 11:58 AM by
sora78
comments (
4
)
octobar
posted
the 02/07/2017 at 12:06 PM
c'est cool, y a pas que l'animation 3D dans la vie
lightning
posted
the 02/07/2017 at 12:14 PM
En même temps ya pas meilleur que les Dogs à ce niveau
rbz
posted
the 02/07/2017 at 12:19 PM
punaise l'anim, c'est vraiment un des truc que je trouve pas top top dans uncharted pourtant X )
artornass
posted
the 02/07/2017 at 12:23 PM
rbz
Tu vas te faire tirer dessus, y'a une religion basée sur ce jeu
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
help us to translate
|
blog
|
terms of service
|
faq
|
contact us
languages :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2016 Gamekyo