Oscars de l'animation 2017 - Nathan Drake s'incruste !
Divers
Les Annie Awards 2017 ont eu lieu récemment et de nombreuses récompenses on été distribuées :

Best Animated Feature

Zootopia - Walt Disney Animation Studios




Best Animated Feature - Independent

La Tortue Rouge - Studio Ghibli – Wild Bunch – Why Not Productions



Best Animated Special Production

Pear Cider and Cigarettes - Massive Swerve Studios and Passion Pictures Animation



Best Animated Short Subject

Piper - Pixar Animation Studios



Best Animated Television/Broadcast Commercial

Loteria 'Night Shift' - Passion Pictures Ltd



Best Animated Television/Broadcast Production For Preschool Children

Tumble Leaf - Episode: Mighty Mud Movers / Having a Ball - Amazon Studios and Bix Pix Entertainment



Best Animated Television/Broadcast Production For Children

Adventure Time - Episode: Bad Jubies - Bix Pix Entertainment Cartoon Network Frederator Studios



Best General Audience Animated Television/Broadcast Production

Bob's Burgers - Episode: Glued, Where's My Bob? - Bento Box Entertainment



Best Student Film

Citipati - Filmakademie Baden-Wuerttemberg




___________________INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT CATEGORIES___________________

La suite ici : http://annieawards.org/nominees/#1


Outstanding Achievement, Character Animation in a Video Game

Uncharted 4: A Thief 's End - Naughty Dog


Annie Awards 2017 - http://annieawards.org/nominees/#1
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 02/07/2017 at 11:58 AM by sora78
    comments (4)
    octobar posted the 02/07/2017 at 12:06 PM
    c'est cool, y a pas que l'animation 3D dans la vie
    lightning posted the 02/07/2017 at 12:14 PM
    En même temps ya pas meilleur que les Dogs à ce niveau
    rbz posted the 02/07/2017 at 12:19 PM
    punaise l'anim, c'est vraiment un des truc que je trouve pas top top dans uncharted pourtant X )
    artornass posted the 02/07/2017 at 12:23 PM
    rbz Tu vas te faire tirer dessus, y'a une religion basée sur ce jeu
