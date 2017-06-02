profile
name : Injustice 2
platform : PC
editor : Warner Bros Interactive
developer : NetherRealm Studios
genre : fighting
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
Injustice 2 : vidéo de gameplay avec Black Canary


13 Minutes de gameplay avec Black Canary :



ign.com - http://fr.ign.com/injustice-2-ps4/22555/video/injustice-2-13-minutes-de-gameplay-avec-black-canary-ign-fir
    posted the 02/06/2017 at 11:24 PM by chatbleu
