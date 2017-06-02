home page
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
sign in
|
register
Huhuhu
profile
48
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
mickurt
,
minx
,
soldius
,
aiolia081
,
diablass59
,
ashern
,
spike1
,
lefumier
,
beni
,
dx93
,
spawnini
,
nobleswan
,
binou87
,
chester
,
orikalch
,
ritalix
,
trungz
,
tizoc
,
escobar
,
odv78
,
racsnk
,
toucko
,
link49
,
leblogdeshacka
,
mrgwak
,
blackbox
,
voxen
,
pizza3teraflopdefromage
,
hado78
,
genzzo
,
jamrock
,
sujetdelta
,
sorakaminari
,
junaldinho
,
furtifdor
,
gallagher
,
uta
,
shindo
,
nduvel
,
kirianu
,
twins
,
darkfoxx
,
cajp45
,
ballista
,
lordguyver
,
bomihazuki
,
kurosama
,
archesstat
name :
Killer Instinct
platform :
Xbox One
editor :
Microsoft
developer :
Iron Galaxy
genre :
fighting
other versions :
PC
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
11
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
choupiloutre
,
minx
,
akd
,
gantzeur
,
dx93
,
e3payne
,
fullbuster
,
lordguyver
,
odv78
,
spawnini
,
milo42
sujetdelta
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
108
visites since opening :
70072
sujetdelta
> blog
Killer instinct ultimate de maya Tj combo et Tusk
Nouveau ultimate de killer instinct dévoilé.
Tusk sérieux vraiment raté le perso.
tags :
killer instinct ultimate de maya tj combo et tusk
1
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 02/06/2017 at 10:59 PM by
sujetdelta
comments (
3
)
kinectical
posted
the 02/06/2017 at 11:12 PM
Même si ces pas LE GROS truc ca reste un ajout super apprécier et je le dit et redit ce jeu possède une suivi de ouf chapeau au développeur
predagogue
posted
the 02/06/2017 at 11:22 PM
sujetdelta
cet avatar de l'angoisse
mercure7
posted
the 02/06/2017 at 11:29 PM
Celle de Tusk est sympa, le reste, vraiment très très bof ...
Enfin, c'est gratuit, c'est mieux que rien.
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
help us to translate
|
blog
|
terms of service
|
faq
|
contact us
languages :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2016 Gamekyo
Enfin, c'est gratuit, c'est mieux que rien.