name : Killer Instinct
platform : Xbox One
editor : Microsoft
developer : Iron Galaxy
genre : fighting
other versions : PC
articles : 108
visites since opening : 70072
sujetdelta > blog
Killer instinct ultimate de maya Tj combo et Tusk
Nouveau ultimate de killer instinct dévoilé.



Tusk sérieux vraiment raté le perso.




    posted the 02/06/2017 at 10:59 PM by sujetdelta
    comments (3)
    kinectical posted the 02/06/2017 at 11:12 PM
    Même si ces pas LE GROS truc ca reste un ajout super apprécier et je le dit et redit ce jeu possède une suivi de ouf chapeau au développeur
    predagogue posted the 02/06/2017 at 11:22 PM
    sujetdelta cet avatar de l'angoisse
    mercure7 posted the 02/06/2017 at 11:29 PM
    Celle de Tusk est sympa, le reste, vraiment très très bof ...

    Enfin, c'est gratuit, c'est mieux que rien.
