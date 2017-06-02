profile
Titanfall 2
name : Titanfall 2
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Electronic Arts
developer : Respawn Entertainment
genre : FPS
multiplayer : 1 à 16 en ligne
european release date : 10/28/2016
other versions : PC - Xbox One
Titanfall 2: Un nouveau mode et deux nouvelles maps gratos
Live Fire c'est son nom, sera un nouveau petit mode en 6vs6 dans deux nouvelles maps.

    posted the 02/06/2017 at 09:22 PM by guiguif
    comments (3)
    trodark posted the 02/06/2017 at 09:26 PM
    Cette merveille. EA l'a tué avec sa date de sortie.
    Je ne comprends pas comment peut-on faire preuve d'un tel amateurisme marketing dans une si grosse et expérimentée entreprise.

    Le but était-il d'étouffer la com. d'un Call of mort né ?
    Ridicule.
    calishnikov posted the 02/06/2017 at 09:32 PM
    trodark sa a etais expliquer dans je sais plus quel itw.
    C'est respawn qui voulaient mesurer leur bebe a CoD de leur ancient studios et non EA qui voulait attendre.
    guiguif posted the 02/06/2017 at 09:41 PM
    calishnikov C'etait perdu d'avance, mais ils ont eu les balls
