Horizon: quelques gifs (grosse connexion)
News
tags :
4
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 02/06/2017 at 08:12 PM by
lightning
comments (
26
)
sora78
posted
the 02/06/2017 at 08:14 PM
lightning
arrêtes de trainer sur Neogaf
mafacenligne
posted
the 02/06/2017 at 08:16 PM
giffant ton truc !
lightning
posted
the 02/06/2017 at 08:17 PM
sora78
racsnk
posted
the 02/06/2017 at 08:18 PM
Nul.
sonilka
posted
the 02/06/2017 at 08:24 PM
Y a quand même pas mal de brouillard dans ce jeu. Encore un
kalas28
posted
the 02/06/2017 at 08:24 PM
trop petit comme gif. après oui c'ets beau mais in game ça le sera moins comme d'hab.
styxgaming
posted
the 02/06/2017 at 08:27 PM
j'ai pas la fibre lol
sora78
posted
the 02/06/2017 at 08:32 PM
kalas28
C'est du In-game là...
shambala93
posted
the 02/06/2017 at 08:40 PM
kalas28
Pas d'après les retours.
ootaniisensei
posted
the 02/06/2017 at 08:40 PM
J'espère vraiment ne pas être déçu du jeu mais y a peu de chances vu l'univers
lightning
posted
the 02/06/2017 at 08:48 PM
putain le thunderjaw ce monstre
ryohazuki
posted
the 02/06/2017 at 08:57 PM
J'espère qu'il y aura de la variété, c'est ce qui me fait un peu peur à première vu.
shindo
posted
the 02/06/2017 at 09:00 PM
Remboursay
dokou
posted
the 02/06/2017 at 09:01 PM
ryohazuki
c'est clair...je le prends day one mais j'ai des doutes dur la longueur
kalas28
posted
the 02/06/2017 at 09:08 PM
sora78
in game ou pad en main si tu préfère et si t'as pas saisit....
shambala93
un gif est toujours plus beau tout le monde le sait
shambala93
posted
the 02/06/2017 at 09:13 PM
kalas28
Oui mais le jeu de base est au top techniquement .
shambala93
posted
the 02/06/2017 at 09:14 PM
ryohazuki
Y'a des donjons dès puzzle, énigmes en plus des missions, de l'histoire etc.
kalas28
posted
the 02/06/2017 at 09:15 PM
shambala93
ai je dit le contraire?
guiguif
posted
the 02/06/2017 at 09:18 PM
Pauvre Zelda, la concurrence va etre violente
ryohazuki
posted
the 02/06/2017 at 09:18 PM
shambala93
ouais on verra quand même, j'hésite à faire Horizon ou Zelda
op4
posted
the 02/06/2017 at 09:20 PM
guiguif
clairement pas le meme genre de jeu ni le meme plublique .. les deux vont cartonner
ryohazuki
posted
the 02/06/2017 at 09:22 PM
guiguif
euh arrête de t'enflammer aprés tu vas encore dire que c'est nul comme The Last Guardian GR2 FFXV etc
guiguif
posted
the 02/06/2017 at 09:25 PM
ryohazuki
j'ai jamais dit que GR2 etait nul, juste que je m'attendais a plus
op4
Open world A-RPG, un peu quand meme, juste con de les sortir en meme temps
shambala93
posted
the 02/06/2017 at 09:31 PM
ryohazuki
Fais les 2
ryohazuki
posted
the 02/06/2017 at 09:35 PM
shambala93
c'est ce que je vais faire mais pas beaucoup le temps en ce moment
suppaman
posted
the 02/06/2017 at 09:36 PM
Y'a trop de floue / brouillard , non et puis c'est vide ....
Oh wait ...
