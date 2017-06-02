profile
Horizon: quelques gifs (grosse connexion)
News











    posted the 02/06/2017 at 08:12 PM by lightning
    comments (26)
    sora78 posted the 02/06/2017 at 08:14 PM
    lightning arrêtes de trainer sur Neogaf
    mafacenligne posted the 02/06/2017 at 08:16 PM
    giffant ton truc !
    lightning posted the 02/06/2017 at 08:17 PM
    sora78
    racsnk posted the 02/06/2017 at 08:18 PM
    Nul.
    sonilka posted the 02/06/2017 at 08:24 PM
    Y a quand même pas mal de brouillard dans ce jeu. Encore un
    kalas28 posted the 02/06/2017 at 08:24 PM
    trop petit comme gif. après oui c'ets beau mais in game ça le sera moins comme d'hab.
    styxgaming posted the 02/06/2017 at 08:27 PM
    j'ai pas la fibre lol
    sora78 posted the 02/06/2017 at 08:32 PM
    kalas28 C'est du In-game là...
    shambala93 posted the 02/06/2017 at 08:40 PM
    kalas28
    Pas d'après les retours.
    ootaniisensei posted the 02/06/2017 at 08:40 PM
    J'espère vraiment ne pas être déçu du jeu mais y a peu de chances vu l'univers
    lightning posted the 02/06/2017 at 08:48 PM
    putain le thunderjaw ce monstre
    ryohazuki posted the 02/06/2017 at 08:57 PM
    J'espère qu'il y aura de la variété, c'est ce qui me fait un peu peur à première vu.
    shindo posted the 02/06/2017 at 09:00 PM
    Remboursay
    dokou posted the 02/06/2017 at 09:01 PM
    ryohazuki c'est clair...je le prends day one mais j'ai des doutes dur la longueur
    kalas28 posted the 02/06/2017 at 09:08 PM
    sora78 in game ou pad en main si tu préfère et si t'as pas saisit....

    shambala93 un gif est toujours plus beau tout le monde le sait
    shambala93 posted the 02/06/2017 at 09:13 PM
    kalas28
    Oui mais le jeu de base est au top techniquement .
    shambala93 posted the 02/06/2017 at 09:14 PM
    ryohazuki
    Y'a des donjons dès puzzle, énigmes en plus des missions, de l'histoire etc.
    kalas28 posted the 02/06/2017 at 09:15 PM
    shambala93 ai je dit le contraire?
    guiguif posted the 02/06/2017 at 09:18 PM
    Pauvre Zelda, la concurrence va etre violente
    ryohazuki posted the 02/06/2017 at 09:18 PM
    shambala93 ouais on verra quand même, j'hésite à faire Horizon ou Zelda
    op4 posted the 02/06/2017 at 09:20 PM
    guiguif clairement pas le meme genre de jeu ni le meme plublique .. les deux vont cartonner
    ryohazuki posted the 02/06/2017 at 09:22 PM
    guiguif euh arrête de t'enflammer aprés tu vas encore dire que c'est nul comme The Last Guardian GR2 FFXV etc
    guiguif posted the 02/06/2017 at 09:25 PM
    ryohazuki j'ai jamais dit que GR2 etait nul, juste que je m'attendais a plus

    op4 Open world A-RPG, un peu quand meme, juste con de les sortir en meme temps
    shambala93 posted the 02/06/2017 at 09:31 PM
    ryohazuki
    Fais les 2
    ryohazuki posted the 02/06/2017 at 09:35 PM
    shambala93 c'est ce que je vais faire mais pas beaucoup le temps en ce moment
    suppaman posted the 02/06/2017 at 09:36 PM
    Y'a trop de floue / brouillard , non et puis c'est vide ....

    Oh wait ...
