nicolasgourry > blog
Les 10 pires héros du jeux vidéo ?


Êtes vous d'accord ?
1 ) Big the cat
2 ) Bubsy
3 ) Aiden Pearce
4 ) Lightning
5 ) Le reboot de Dante
6 ) Lester
7 ) Vincent Brooks
8 ) Boogerman
9 ) Raiden
10 ) Dake
    posted the 02/06/2017 at 05:45 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (20)
    predagogue posted the 02/06/2017 at 05:48 PM
    wow ce titre
    nicolasgourry posted the 02/06/2017 at 05:51 PM
    Aros reste zen ^^
    thomass2 posted the 02/06/2017 at 05:52 PM
    "Les 10 pires héros du JV ?"

    fixed
    youtube06 posted the 02/06/2017 at 05:56 PM
    Plutôt que de supprimer mes articles, les modérateurs de Gamekyo devraient interdire la publication de vidéos aussi daubé que celle présenté ci-dessus !
    sora78 posted the 02/06/2017 at 05:57 PM
    Vincent brooks et Lightning dans ce top 10
    neoaxle posted the 02/06/2017 at 05:57 PM
    Mouais bof les top de watch mojo sont pas terrible......
    thomass2 posted the 02/06/2017 at 05:58 PM
    youtube06 T'es un troll ou... ?
    shambala93 posted the 02/06/2017 at 06:00 PM
    Toutes les mascottes degeulasses des années 90
    5120x2880 posted the 02/06/2017 at 06:01 PM
    On y voit Velvet ?
    mystik13 posted the 02/06/2017 at 06:01 PM
    Meme si j'ai pas aimé la saga ff13 je trouve que le personnage de Lightning en jette grave.
    sonilka posted the 02/06/2017 at 06:02 PM
    Je cliquerais pas sur la video ca sent le truc daubé. Rien que Lightning en image comme pire heros
    marchand2sable posted the 02/06/2017 at 06:05 PM
    Sonilka

    clique pas c'est vraiment de la grosse merde ce top
    zekk posted the 02/06/2017 at 06:12 PM
    C est plutôt un top de rageux ce truc !
    youtube06 posted the 02/06/2017 at 06:12 PM
    thomass2 Bah non
    Cette vidé ... enfin cette chose est une diarrhée auditive et visuelle !
    Et encore ... pauvre diarrhée ! :S
    darksly posted the 02/06/2017 at 06:32 PM
    vue la barre de like on est une minorité à le trouver à chier
    grundbeld posted the 02/06/2017 at 06:39 PM
    darksly Cherche pas, c'est liké par leur communauté de fanboys dévots très principalement. Ceci dit y a quand même pas mal de dislikes.

    sora78 Pour Lightning je sais pas car j'ai pas tâté de la saga FF XIII mais en revanche j'ai fini Catherine et je pige pas ce qu'ils reprochent à Vincent Brooks. Je le trouve très chouette moi.
    cajp45 posted the 02/06/2017 at 06:42 PM
    je ne suis pas d'accord avec ce top, j'aurais plutôt mis alan wake, squall de FF8 et larry de leiser suit larry
    djay posted the 02/06/2017 at 06:43 PM
    Raiden? Vincent Brooks??? Lightning mais qu'est ce qu'il se passe ici
    rickles posted the 02/06/2017 at 07:03 PM
    Pourquoi partager cette merde de WatchMojo ? En plus si c'est pour faire des vidéos en franglais c'est pas la peine.
    fretide posted the 02/06/2017 at 07:03 PM
    Top de merde et en rien légitime. Zéro intérêt
