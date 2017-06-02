home page
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
sign in
|
register
« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
profile
213
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
mickurt
,
lafontaine
,
jeanouillz
,
momotaros
,
minx
,
aiolia081
,
loudiyi
,
shanks
,
nayth57
,
cuthbert
,
supatony
,
binou87
,
trungz
,
drakeramore
,
akd
,
fifine
,
hyoga57
,
neokiller
,
thugstas
,
tripy73
,
terminator
,
milo42
,
svr
,
fullbuster
,
escobar
,
jf17
,
asakim
,
zimtom77
,
lz
,
minbox
,
monsieurpatcher
,
giusnake
,
kurosama
,
anakaris
,
linkiorra
,
chester
,
strifedcloud
,
arngrim
,
elricyann
,
e3payne
,
jaune
,
trezert
,
link49
,
lecauchemaredegamekyo
,
eldren
,
sauronsg
,
pist5
,
majorevo
,
xtitlasx54
,
lordguyver
,
yurilowelle
,
choupiloutre
,
crazyfrag51
,
beni
,
ritalix
,
kenshuiin
,
bandito
,
gamerdome
,
asus
,
anonymous340
,
furtifdor
,
zabuza
,
raoh38
,
parazyt6425
,
bboxy
,
badaboumisback
,
maldara69600
,
jwolf
,
evilboss
,
lolnope
,
slyvador
,
quantys
,
darkyx
,
idd
,
ryohazuki
,
bianh
,
turiinoi
,
kiruo
,
ootaniisensei
,
squall04
,
echizen
,
link571
,
kisukesan
,
monkeydluffy
,
draer
,
chronokami
,
vlexx
,
minicupi
,
wolfheart
,
ashern
,
plistter
,
kyogamer
,
nindo64
,
darksephiroth
,
skypirate
,
hado78
,
wadewilson
,
mrnuage
,
meruem
,
hir0k
,
gizmo2142
,
lowckon
,
brun201
,
xslayx
,
heson
,
koriyu
,
jojoplay4
,
voxen
,
ikagura
,
racsnk
,
jackfisher
,
nekokevin
,
kuramayohko
,
rkm18
,
freematt
,
aros
,
vincecastel
,
cyberbox86
,
leblogdeshacka
,
onirinku
,
bladagun
,
ykarin
,
stardustx
,
vanilla59
,
artornass
,
blackbox
,
odv78
,
rosewood
,
mrgwak
,
serebii
,
pizza3teraflopdefromage
,
sasuke66
,
toucko
,
orosama
,
oloman334
,
jamrock
,
dragonquestparadise
,
geugeuz
,
tidusx59
,
basto
,
alexmartin0146
,
docteurdeggman
,
kensama
,
iglooo
,
lambo
,
nekonoctis
,
theshareplayers
,
loydg13
,
sephiroth07
,
hashtag
,
alexkidd
,
ellie
,
xell
,
belisama
,
gamekyo
,
olimar59
,
gamergunz
,
shiroyashagin
,
fortep
,
misterreno
,
akinen
,
astralbouille
,
diablass59
,
shadow6666
,
cflamm
,
nduvel
,
stampead
,
joeystar
,
birmou
,
cedrich74
,
yogfei
,
zettaomega
,
kanda
,
kibix971
,
frocobo
,
jenicris
,
jeuxvideo2
,
jozen15
,
mitenso
,
bliss02
,
corvo
,
saitama75
,
mrbob
,
clashroyale
,
cristaleus
,
megadante
,
naruto780
,
kevisiano
,
captaintoad974
,
serialgamer7
,
terranova
,
neckbreaker71
,
tutuimpressiv
,
allgamesbeta
,
guiguif
,
junaldinho
,
drockspace
,
segaxnintendo
,
samsuki
,
rayjin
,
ratomuerto
,
shinz0
,
jackofblade701
,
nicolasgourry
,
myki
,
coco98bis
,
mystik13
,
51love
,
yamapi
,
torotoro59
,
redmi31
,
kenpokan
,
kaiserx
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
80
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
ing09
,
chris92
,
archesstat
,
ikazu
,
sandman
,
escobar
,
greil93
,
artemis
,
zabuza
,
cuthbert
,
zboobi
,
strifedcloud
,
stonesjack
,
musashimiyamoto
,
grozourson
,
sephiroth07
,
jeanouillz
,
terminator
,
rosewood
,
tvirus
,
grimmroy
,
amassous
,
spawnini
,
kisukesan
,
arngrim
,
jf17
,
amorphe
,
musicforlife
,
sphinx
,
dx93
,
eruroraito7
,
minx
,
jwolf
,
lordguyver
,
yurilowelle
,
smartcrush
,
chester
,
milo42
,
flom
,
binou87
,
odv78
,
squall0280
,
xell
,
link80
,
x1x2
,
heracles
,
fifine
,
olimar59
,
marcellojolimitaine
,
amario
,
trez
,
shadow6666
,
hijikatamayora13
,
bliss02
,
shiranui
,
gaymer40
,
doflamingod
,
princedupersil01
,
geugeuz
,
fortep
,
musm
,
momotaros
,
leblogdeshacka
,
kenpokan
,
shanks
,
shiroyashagin
,
raeglin
,
ykarin
,
kingkong13
,
netero
,
kurosama
,
bomihazuki
,
hashtag
,
gaeon
,
oloman334
,
nobleswan
,
regis77
,
neckbreaker71
,
referencementmontpellier
,
oss137
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
1477
visites since opening :
1716083
nicolasgourry
> blog
Les 10 pires héros du jeux vidéo ?
Êtes vous d'accord ?
1 ) Big the cat
2 ) Bubsy
3 ) Aiden Pearce
4 ) Lightning
5 ) Le reboot de Dante
6 ) Lester
7 ) Vincent Brooks
8 ) Boogerman
9 ) Raiden
10 ) Dake
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 02/06/2017 at 05:45 PM by
nicolasgourry
comments (
20
)
predagogue
posted
the 02/06/2017 at 05:48 PM
wow ce titre
nicolasgourry
posted
the 02/06/2017 at 05:51 PM
Aros
reste zen ^^
thomass2
posted
the 02/06/2017 at 05:52 PM
"Les 10 pires héros du JV ?"
fixed
youtube06
posted
the 02/06/2017 at 05:56 PM
Plutôt que de supprimer mes articles, les modérateurs de Gamekyo devraient interdire la publication de vidéos aussi daubé que celle présenté ci-dessus !
sora78
posted
the 02/06/2017 at 05:57 PM
Vincent brooks et Lightning dans ce top 10
neoaxle
posted
the 02/06/2017 at 05:57 PM
Mouais bof les top de watch mojo sont pas terrible......
thomass2
posted
the 02/06/2017 at 05:58 PM
youtube06
T'es un troll ou... ?
shambala93
posted
the 02/06/2017 at 06:00 PM
Toutes les mascottes degeulasses des années 90
5120x2880
posted
the 02/06/2017 at 06:01 PM
On y voit Velvet ?
mystik13
posted
the 02/06/2017 at 06:01 PM
Meme si j'ai pas aimé la saga ff13 je trouve que le personnage de Lightning en jette grave.
sonilka
posted
the 02/06/2017 at 06:02 PM
Je cliquerais pas sur la video ca sent le truc daubé. Rien que Lightning en image comme pire heros
marchand2sable
posted
the 02/06/2017 at 06:05 PM
Sonilka
clique pas c'est vraiment de la grosse merde ce top
zekk
posted
the 02/06/2017 at 06:12 PM
C est plutôt un top de rageux ce truc !
youtube06
posted
the 02/06/2017 at 06:12 PM
thomass2
Bah non
Cette vidé ... enfin cette chose est une diarrhée auditive et visuelle !
Et encore ... pauvre diarrhée ! :S
darksly
posted
the 02/06/2017 at 06:32 PM
vue la barre de like on est une minorité à le trouver à chier
grundbeld
posted
the 02/06/2017 at 06:39 PM
darksly
Cherche pas, c'est liké par leur communauté de fanboys dévots très principalement. Ceci dit y a quand même pas mal de dislikes.
sora78
Pour Lightning je sais pas car j'ai pas tâté de la saga FF XIII mais en revanche j'ai fini Catherine et je pige pas ce qu'ils reprochent à Vincent Brooks. Je le trouve très chouette moi.
cajp45
posted
the 02/06/2017 at 06:42 PM
je ne suis pas d'accord avec ce top, j'aurais plutôt mis alan wake, squall de FF8 et larry de leiser suit larry
djay
posted
the 02/06/2017 at 06:43 PM
Raiden? Vincent Brooks??? Lightning mais qu'est ce qu'il se passe ici
rickles
posted
the 02/06/2017 at 07:03 PM
Pourquoi partager cette merde de WatchMojo ? En plus si c'est pour faire des vidéos en franglais c'est pas la peine.
fretide
posted
the 02/06/2017 at 07:03 PM
Top de merde et en rien légitime. Zéro intérêt
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
help us to translate
|
blog
|
terms of service
|
faq
|
contact us
languages :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2016 Gamekyo
fixed
clique pas c'est vraiment de la grosse merde ce top
Cette vidé ... enfin cette chose est une diarrhée auditive et visuelle !
Et encore ... pauvre diarrhée ! :S
sora78 Pour Lightning je sais pas car j'ai pas tâté de la saga FF XIII mais en revanche j'ai fini Catherine et je pige pas ce qu'ils reprochent à Vincent Brooks. Je le trouve très chouette moi.