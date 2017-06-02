« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
Affiche de la Nintendo Switch dans le metro japonais









http://www.nintendo-master.com/news/j-25-la-nintendo-switch-s-affiche-dans-le-metro-au-japon
    posted the 02/06/2017 at 04:40 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (5)
    e3ologue posted the 02/06/2017 at 04:54 PM
    c'est là que tu te dit qu'ils auraient du faire des jaquettes horizontales
    cyr posted the 02/06/2017 at 05:08 PM
    C'est coloré. C'est tous ce qui me viens a l'esprit en voyant ses affiches. Sa résume bien nintendo en faite.
    "Pour un monde de couleur, switch la morosité"
    fifine posted the 02/06/2017 at 05:10 PM
    je les trouve pas mal
    mystik13 posted the 02/06/2017 at 06:10 PM
    Moi ce qui me vient a l'esprit c'est la propreté du lieu....c'est deja ps le metro a Paris....
    tsume94 posted the 02/06/2017 at 06:38 PM
    classe
