Nier automata : Le thème musical japonais
Faite gaffe y'a du spoil
bloodytears
posted
the 02/06/2017 at 09:32 AM
y'aurait pas eu de spoil j'aurai regardé...dommage !
lion93
posted
the 02/06/2017 at 09:36 AM
bloodytears
Juste les 10 premiers seconde quelque image avec peu d'importance
nekonoctis
posted
the 02/06/2017 at 09:38 AM
Magnifique et day one évidement
bloodytears
posted
the 02/06/2017 at 09:40 AM
lion93
effectivement
lion93
posted
the 02/06/2017 at 09:41 AM
bloodytears
Ils ont pas fait comme Type 0 avec bump of chicken où ça spoil tout le jeu
