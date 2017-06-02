profile
Nier automata : Le thème musical japonais
Faite gaffe y'a du spoil

    posted the 02/06/2017 at 09:28 AM by lion93
    comments (5)
    bloodytears posted the 02/06/2017 at 09:32 AM
    y'aurait pas eu de spoil j'aurai regardé...dommage !
    lion93 posted the 02/06/2017 at 09:36 AM
    bloodytears Juste les 10 premiers seconde quelque image avec peu d'importance
    nekonoctis posted the 02/06/2017 at 09:38 AM
    Magnifique et day one évidement
    bloodytears posted the 02/06/2017 at 09:40 AM
    lion93 effectivement
    lion93 posted the 02/06/2017 at 09:41 AM
    bloodytears Ils ont pas fait comme Type 0 avec bump of chicken où ça spoil tout le jeu
