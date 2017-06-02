profile
Trailer SuperBowl 2017 !
Pas de pub Wonder Woman et Justice League


:


Johnny Depp et Cash


Oh god








Mise a jour en cours

BONUS SPECIAL SORA78



    posted the 02/06/2017 at 12:05 AM by shiroyashagin
    comments (11)
    sora78 posted the 02/06/2017 at 12:22 AM


    J’espère des pubs de JV aussi.

    J'suis prêt à parié que l'an prochain on aura un trailer de God Of War au Superbowl (juste avant sa sortie).
    kidicarus posted the 02/06/2017 at 12:24 AM
    Pour l'instant c'est sympa pour le spectacle.
    shiroyashagin posted the 02/06/2017 at 12:24 AM
    sora78 Mais c'est certain meme J'attend un trailer Wonder Woman et Justice League
    shiroyashagin posted the 02/06/2017 at 12:25 AM
    kidicarus ouai mais le match je suis au bout les patriots sont en trin de perdre
    sora78 posted the 02/06/2017 at 12:31 AM
    shiroyashagin Tiens des pubs du superbowl

    La meuf c'est l'écureuil de l'age de glace sérieux
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1dQ9a5EFZeI

    skittles
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=djEl5iRol4E
    shiroyashagin posted the 02/06/2017 at 12:33 AM
    sora78 enorme ces pub WTF
    sora78 posted the 02/06/2017 at 12:34 AM
    shiroyashagin
    shiroyashagin posted the 02/06/2017 at 12:36 AM
    sora78 kia est super mais celle de skittle releve du génie
    noctis posted the 02/06/2017 at 12:37 AM
    sora78 c'est une merveille
    shiroyashagin posted the 02/06/2017 at 12:45 AM
    Je suis dégouté Atlanta est vraiment balèze
    arrrghl posted the 02/06/2017 at 12:57 AM
    la pub kia !
