Avis Final
Trailer SuperBowl 2017 !
Pas de pub Wonder Woman et Justice League
:
Johnny Depp et Cash
Oh god
Mise a jour en cours
BONUS SPECIAL SORA78
6
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 02/06/2017 at 12:05 AM by
shiroyashagin
comments (
11
)
sora78
posted
the 02/06/2017 at 12:22 AM
J’espère des pubs de JV aussi.
J'suis prêt à parié que l'an prochain on aura un trailer de God Of War au Superbowl (juste avant sa sortie).
kidicarus
posted
the 02/06/2017 at 12:24 AM
Pour l'instant c'est sympa pour le spectacle.
shiroyashagin
posted
the 02/06/2017 at 12:24 AM
sora78
Mais c'est certain meme
J'attend un trailer Wonder Woman et Justice League
shiroyashagin
posted
the 02/06/2017 at 12:25 AM
kidicarus
ouai mais le match je suis au bout les patriots sont en trin de perdre
sora78
posted
the 02/06/2017 at 12:31 AM
shiroyashagin
Tiens des pubs du superbowl
La meuf c'est l'écureuil de l'age de glace sérieux
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1dQ9a5EFZeI
skittles
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=djEl5iRol4E
shiroyashagin
posted
the 02/06/2017 at 12:33 AM
sora78
enorme ces pub WTF
sora78
posted
the 02/06/2017 at 12:34 AM
shiroyashagin
shiroyashagin
posted
the 02/06/2017 at 12:36 AM
sora78
kia est super mais celle de skittle releve du génie
noctis
posted
the 02/06/2017 at 12:37 AM
sora78
c'est une merveille
shiroyashagin
posted
the 02/06/2017 at 12:45 AM
Je suis dégouté Atlanta est vraiment balèze
arrrghl
posted
the 02/06/2017 at 12:57 AM
la pub kia !
