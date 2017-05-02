home page
Nouvelle image pour Justice League
Une nouvelle image pour le film Justice League vient d'être dévoilée.
Vivement Novembre
posted the 02/05/2017 at 08:06 PM
leblogdeshacka
comments (
20
)
bigboy3
posted
the 02/05/2017 at 08:10 PM
Son bras on dirait un énorme G** bleu
Je serais wonder woman j'aurais peur pour mes fesses lol
ratchet
posted
the 02/05/2017 at 08:11 PM
C'est fou comment il n'y a aucun hype autour de ce film...
cloudo
posted
the 02/05/2017 at 08:12 PM
Cyborg me fait l'effet des power rangers
zephon
posted
the 02/05/2017 at 08:13 PM
bigboy3
rien n'effraie les guerrières amazon surtout celle là elle maitrise le krav maga soit 99 façon de tuer même avec un bras gode laser en direction de ses fesses
akinen
posted
the 02/05/2017 at 08:13 PM
Prout
racsnk
posted
the 02/05/2017 at 08:16 PM
ratchet
Oui.
Tout comme Avenger 526 et Spider-man 40.
shin82
posted
the 02/05/2017 at 08:17 PM
Cette impression de "déjà vu" c est ouf xD
zephon
posted
the 02/05/2017 at 08:20 PM
ratchet
shin82
ça à l'air tellement random, on dirait une promo pour la soirée stargate sg1
spike1
posted
the 02/05/2017 at 08:24 PM
Ce fond vert dégueulasse
escobar
posted
the 02/05/2017 at 08:29 PM
ratchet
idem
cladstrife59
posted
the 02/05/2017 at 08:33 PM
Aquaman
, purée j'ai hâte de le voir celui la
sebastian
posted
the 02/05/2017 at 08:38 PM
Je suis de moins en moins confiant...
choroq
posted
the 02/05/2017 at 08:40 PM
le film je j'attends le plus, mais aussi la dernière chance de dc tellement j'ai été déçu, sauf BvS, pas anthologique mais sympa.
kurosu
posted
the 02/05/2017 at 08:40 PM
bigboy3
il est bien ton esprit déplacé, j'ai beau cherché ton gode, je vois toujours aucune ressemblance
seiphir0the
posted
the 02/05/2017 at 08:40 PM
j'espère vraiment que DC va se rattraper ce coups-ci
strangefruition
posted
the 02/05/2017 at 08:42 PM
Vivement un bon trailer pour voir des vestes se retourner
spawnini
posted
the 02/05/2017 at 08:45 PM
Hype Aquaman
shiroyashagin
posted
the 02/05/2017 at 08:52 PM
enorme !
mooplol
posted
the 02/05/2017 at 08:57 PM
Il est immonde cyborg.
Je trouve affleck superbe en batman , wonder woman semble pas map et aquaman envie du style.
J'ai foi en snyder car il envoie du lourd j'espère juste que la warner fait pas chier comme sur suicid squad.
BvsS est génial mais la version taillé ciné est bancale.
kidicarus
posted
the 02/05/2017 at 09:06 PM
La version longue est aussi bancale que la version ciné.
Au lieu de bat vs sup, il aurait dû donné suite à man of Steel.
Pareil pour suicid squad dont on retiendra harley quinn et sa bande son.
J'espère que Wonder woman sera réussi, car elle fait partie du meilleur de bvs
