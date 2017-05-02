profile
articles : 1125
visites since opening : 854392
Nouvelle image pour Justice League
Une nouvelle image pour le film Justice League vient d'être dévoilée.



Vivement Novembre
    5
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 02/05/2017 at 08:06 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (20)
    bigboy3 posted the 02/05/2017 at 08:10 PM
    Son bras on dirait un énorme G** bleu

    Je serais wonder woman j'aurais peur pour mes fesses lol
    ratchet posted the 02/05/2017 at 08:11 PM
    C'est fou comment il n'y a aucun hype autour de ce film...
    cloudo posted the 02/05/2017 at 08:12 PM
    Cyborg me fait l'effet des power rangers
    zephon posted the 02/05/2017 at 08:13 PM
    bigboy3 rien n'effraie les guerrières amazon surtout celle là elle maitrise le krav maga soit 99 façon de tuer même avec un bras gode laser en direction de ses fesses
    akinen posted the 02/05/2017 at 08:13 PM
    Prout
    racsnk posted the 02/05/2017 at 08:16 PM
    ratchet Oui.

    Tout comme Avenger 526 et Spider-man 40.
    shin82 posted the 02/05/2017 at 08:17 PM
    Cette impression de "déjà vu" c est ouf xD
    zephon posted the 02/05/2017 at 08:20 PM
    ratchet shin82 ça à l'air tellement random, on dirait une promo pour la soirée stargate sg1
    spike1 posted the 02/05/2017 at 08:24 PM
    Ce fond vert dégueulasse
    escobar posted the 02/05/2017 at 08:29 PM
    ratchet idem
    cladstrife59 posted the 02/05/2017 at 08:33 PM
    Aquaman , purée j'ai hâte de le voir celui la
    sebastian posted the 02/05/2017 at 08:38 PM
    Je suis de moins en moins confiant...
    choroq posted the 02/05/2017 at 08:40 PM
    le film je j'attends le plus, mais aussi la dernière chance de dc tellement j'ai été déçu, sauf BvS, pas anthologique mais sympa.
    kurosu posted the 02/05/2017 at 08:40 PM
    bigboy3 il est bien ton esprit déplacé, j'ai beau cherché ton gode, je vois toujours aucune ressemblance
    seiphir0the posted the 02/05/2017 at 08:40 PM
    j'espère vraiment que DC va se rattraper ce coups-ci
    strangefruition posted the 02/05/2017 at 08:42 PM
    Vivement un bon trailer pour voir des vestes se retourner
    spawnini posted the 02/05/2017 at 08:45 PM
    Hype Aquaman
    shiroyashagin posted the 02/05/2017 at 08:52 PM
    enorme !
    mooplol posted the 02/05/2017 at 08:57 PM
    Il est immonde cyborg.
    Je trouve affleck superbe en batman , wonder woman semble pas map et aquaman envie du style.

    J'ai foi en snyder car il envoie du lourd j'espère juste que la warner fait pas chier comme sur suicid squad.
    BvsS est génial mais la version taillé ciné est bancale.
    kidicarus posted the 02/05/2017 at 09:06 PM
    La version longue est aussi bancale que la version ciné.
    Au lieu de bat vs sup, il aurait dû donné suite à man of Steel.

    Pareil pour suicid squad dont on retiendra harley quinn et sa bande son.

    J'espère que Wonder woman sera réussi, car elle fait partie du meilleur de bvs
