Ma première Prank sur Youtube !
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 02/05/2017 at 06:36 PM by manon66
    comments (43)
    racsnk posted the 02/05/2017 at 06:39 PM
    Original comme vidéo.
    blindzorro posted the 02/05/2017 at 06:39 PM
    ulquiorra posted the 02/05/2017 at 06:42 PM
    quel tristesse xD
    voxen posted the 02/05/2017 at 06:43 PM
    Je ne commente pas.

    Oh wait
    goldmen33 posted the 02/05/2017 at 06:44 PM
    Tu vas finir sur Malaise tv dans pas longtemps!
    blindzorro posted the 02/05/2017 at 06:44 PM
    Cameron va nous sauver !
    gat posted the 02/05/2017 at 06:45 PM
    icebergbrulant passerait pour un génie du rire avec cette vidéo.
    shindo posted the 02/05/2017 at 06:45 PM
    Abominable
    ouroboros4 posted the 02/05/2017 at 06:46 PM
    Faut vraiment rien avoir à faire de ces journées pour faire des vidéos pareil
    racsnk posted the 02/05/2017 at 06:47 PM
    gat
    blindzorro posted the 02/05/2017 at 06:48 PM
    Sinon une technique pour faire de meilleurs vidéos. C'est dur, ça prend quelque années pour être maîtrisé, mais ça vaut le coup !
    manaketechar posted the 02/05/2017 at 06:49 PM
    blindzorro
    koopa posted the 02/05/2017 at 06:51 PM
    DDB Shanks
    manaketechar posted the 02/05/2017 at 06:51 PM
    kalas28 "pour la vidéo j'en sais rien je clique jamais sur ces daubes"
    Toi aussi le titre te suffit? ^^"
    gat posted the 02/05/2017 at 06:51 PM
    milo42 Obligé de t'invoquer.
    solidfisher posted the 02/05/2017 at 06:52 PM
    mon dieu ce malaise...
    churos45 posted the 02/05/2017 at 06:53 PM
    K.
    voxen posted the 02/05/2017 at 06:53 PM
    gat imagine un crossover avec jeuxvideotesteur
    manon66 posted the 02/05/2017 at 06:53 PM
    koopa Tu lui veut quoi à Shanks
    gat posted the 02/05/2017 at 06:54 PM
    voxen Sans oublier Kyogamer.
    kakazu posted the 02/05/2017 at 06:54 PM
    Honnêtement je comprends pas ce délire que t'as dans toutes tes vidéos a imiter cet accent. Perso des que je t’entends faire ça je quitte ça donne tellement pas envie de t'écouter. Tu le dis toi même c'est chaud de percer sur youtube alors je pense faut changer d'humour la.
    manon66 posted the 02/05/2017 at 06:55 PM
    gat Toi parle pas trop t'as fait le mec en chien en mp au début....
    wadewilson posted the 02/05/2017 at 06:55 PM
    Eric Cartman avait tord
    kalas28 posted the 02/05/2017 at 06:56 PM
    manaketechar mais grave et en plus elle censure tout en virant les coms.

    ce qui est interdit hein shanks ?
    requin posted the 02/05/2017 at 06:57 PM
    Manon66 publié le 05/02/2017 à 19:55
    Gat Toi parle pas trop t'as fait le mec en chien en mp au début....






    ISSOU !!! AYAAAAAAAA !
    manon66 posted the 02/05/2017 at 06:57 PM
    kalas28 le harcèlement envers les membres du site est bien plus grave si tu savais.
    spawnini posted the 02/05/2017 at 06:58 PM
    gat J'en étais sûr que tu étais un gros cochon. Och bin choqued de ta part
    ratchet posted the 02/05/2017 at 06:59 PM
    gat: Assumeeeeee!!!
    spawnini posted the 02/05/2017 at 06:59 PM
    patourde
    Je te reconnais bien la toi
    escobar posted the 02/05/2017 at 06:59 PM
    Qu'est ce que c'est naze
    patourde posted the 02/05/2017 at 07:00 PM
    spawnini c'est pas ma faute
    shindo posted the 02/05/2017 at 07:00 PM
    spawnini Elle vient semer la zizanie n'écoute pas ses vil paroles
    solidfisher posted the 02/05/2017 at 07:00 PM
    gat à ce niveau c'est plus un grain je crois
    kamikaze1985 posted the 02/05/2017 at 07:02 PM
    gat Oh bordel.
    goldmen33 posted the 02/05/2017 at 07:02 PM
    gat "Toi parle pas trop t'as fait le mec en chien en mp au début...." POPOPO!!! t'as vraiment faim! XD
    shindo posted the 02/05/2017 at 07:02 PM
    Miskine Gat qui se fait censurer
    spawnini posted the 02/05/2017 at 07:02 PM
    Encore un article qui se déroule bien anakaris
    patourde posted the 02/05/2017 at 07:03 PM
    gat tu t'es fais grillé salement quand même
    zabuza posted the 02/05/2017 at 07:04 PM
    gat c'est à cause des gars comme toi que l on reste entre queux. calme toi bon sang y aura une partouse party bientôt
    deepvertigo posted the 02/05/2017 at 07:04 PM
    Elle a les sourcils de sangoku !!
    manon66 posted the 02/05/2017 at 07:04 PM
    Gat le mec qui n'a pas touché une meuf depuis l'ère des dinosaures et qui essaye de me critiquer sur le physique alors qu'il ressemble à un violeur chti
    gat posted the 02/05/2017 at 07:04 PM
    patourde Bah si c'était vrai, j'avoue que ouais. Mais comme c'est faux.
