link49
,
sakonoko
,
jf17
,
neckbreaker71
,
hyoga57
,
originalpinpan
,
jeanouillz
,
naruto780
,
sephiroth07
,
kabuki
,
snowbell
,
victornewman
manon66
manon66
> blog
Ma première Prank sur Youtube !
posted the 02/05/2017 at 06:36 PM by manon66
manon66
comments (43)
43
)
racsnk
posted
the 02/05/2017 at 06:39 PM
Original comme vidéo.
blindzorro
posted
the 02/05/2017 at 06:39 PM
ulquiorra
posted
the 02/05/2017 at 06:42 PM
quel tristesse xD
voxen
posted
the 02/05/2017 at 06:43 PM
Je ne commente pas.
Oh wait
goldmen33
posted
the 02/05/2017 at 06:44 PM
Tu vas finir sur Malaise tv dans pas longtemps!
blindzorro
posted
the 02/05/2017 at 06:44 PM
Cameron va nous sauver !
gat
posted
the 02/05/2017 at 06:45 PM
icebergbrulant
passerait pour un génie du rire avec cette vidéo.
shindo
posted
the 02/05/2017 at 06:45 PM
Abominable
ouroboros4
posted
the 02/05/2017 at 06:46 PM
Faut vraiment rien avoir à faire de ces journées pour faire des vidéos pareil
racsnk
posted
the 02/05/2017 at 06:47 PM
gat
blindzorro
posted
the 02/05/2017 at 06:48 PM
Sinon une technique pour faire de meilleurs vidéos. C'est dur, ça prend quelque années pour être maîtrisé,
mais ça vaut le coup !
manaketechar
posted
the 02/05/2017 at 06:49 PM
blindzorro
koopa
posted
the 02/05/2017 at 06:51 PM
DDB
Shanks
manaketechar
posted
the 02/05/2017 at 06:51 PM
kalas28
"pour la vidéo j'en sais rien je clique jamais sur ces daubes"
Toi aussi le titre te suffit? ^^"
gat
posted
the 02/05/2017 at 06:51 PM
milo42
Obligé de t'invoquer.
solidfisher
posted
the 02/05/2017 at 06:52 PM
mon dieu ce malaise...
churos45
posted
the 02/05/2017 at 06:53 PM
K.
voxen
posted
the 02/05/2017 at 06:53 PM
gat
imagine un crossover avec jeuxvideotesteur
manon66
posted
the 02/05/2017 at 06:53 PM
koopa
Tu lui veut quoi à Shanks
gat
posted
the 02/05/2017 at 06:54 PM
voxen
Sans oublier Kyogamer.
kakazu
posted
the 02/05/2017 at 06:54 PM
Honnêtement je comprends pas ce délire que t'as dans toutes tes vidéos a imiter cet accent. Perso des que je t’entends faire ça je quitte ça donne tellement pas envie de t'écouter. Tu le dis toi même c'est chaud de percer sur youtube alors je pense faut changer d'humour la.
manon66
posted
the 02/05/2017 at 06:55 PM
gat
Toi parle pas trop t'as fait le mec en chien en mp au début....
wadewilson
posted
the 02/05/2017 at 06:55 PM
Eric Cartman avait tord
kalas28
posted
the 02/05/2017 at 06:56 PM
manaketechar
mais grave et en plus elle censure tout en virant les coms.
ce qui est interdit hein
shanks
?
requin
posted
the 02/05/2017 at 06:57 PM
Manon66
publié le 05/02/2017 à 19:55
Gat Toi parle pas trop t'as fait le mec en chien en mp au début....
ISSOU !!! AYAAAAAAAA !
manon66
posted
the 02/05/2017 at 06:57 PM
kalas28
le harcèlement envers les membres du site est bien plus grave si tu savais.
spawnini
posted
the 02/05/2017 at 06:58 PM
gat
J'en étais sûr que tu étais un gros cochon. Och bin choqued de ta part
ratchet
posted
the 02/05/2017 at 06:59 PM
gat
: Assumeeeeee!!!
spawnini
posted
the 02/05/2017 at 06:59 PM
patourde
Je te reconnais bien la toi
escobar
posted
the 02/05/2017 at 06:59 PM
Qu'est ce que c'est naze
patourde
posted
the 02/05/2017 at 07:00 PM
spawnini
c'est pas ma faute
shindo
posted
the 02/05/2017 at 07:00 PM
spawnini
Elle vient semer la zizanie n'écoute pas ses vil paroles
solidfisher
posted
the 02/05/2017 at 07:00 PM
gat
à ce niveau c'est plus un grain je crois
kamikaze1985
posted
the 02/05/2017 at 07:02 PM
gat
Oh bordel.
goldmen33
posted
the 02/05/2017 at 07:02 PM
gat
"Toi parle pas trop t'as fait le mec en chien en mp au début...."
POPOPO!!!
t'as vraiment faim! XD
shindo
posted
the 02/05/2017 at 07:02 PM
Miskine
Gat
qui se fait censurer
spawnini
posted
the 02/05/2017 at 07:02 PM
Encore un article qui se déroule bien
anakaris
patourde
posted
the 02/05/2017 at 07:03 PM
gat
tu t'es fais grillé salement quand même
zabuza
posted
the 02/05/2017 at 07:04 PM
gat
c'est à cause des gars comme toi que l on reste entre queux. calme toi bon sang y aura une partouse party bientôt
deepvertigo
posted
the 02/05/2017 at 07:04 PM
Elle a les sourcils de sangoku !!
manon66
posted
the 02/05/2017 at 07:04 PM
Gat le mec qui n'a pas touché une meuf depuis l'ère des dinosaures et qui essaye de me critiquer sur le physique alors qu'il ressemble à un violeur chti
gat
posted
the 02/05/2017 at 07:04 PM
patourde
Bah si c'était vrai, j'avoue que ouais. Mais comme c'est faux.
