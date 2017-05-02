home page
State of Decay 2 confirmé pour cette année
Sur le Twitter officiel du jeu.
http://www.videogiochi.com/news/2017/02/state-of-decay-2-confermata-luscita-2017/
https://twitter.com/StateOfDecay/status/827296087689924608?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
On aura probablement la date de sortie lors de l'E3. ^^
posted the 02/05/2017 at 05:11 PM by jenicris
jenicris
comments (
13
)
torotoro59
posted
the 02/05/2017 at 05:16 PM
ootaniisensei
posted
the 02/05/2017 at 05:17 PM
Celui là et Cuphead ce sera mes seuls jeux One en 2017
milo42
posted
the 02/05/2017 at 05:19 PM
Joie
revans
posted
the 02/05/2017 at 05:20 PM
Avec sea of thieves et Mass effect j'ai mes 3 grosse attente de cette année
sonilka
posted
the 02/05/2017 at 05:30 PM
Ca c'est le genre de jeu sympa en coop. Il a vraiment l'air cool. Ca manque un peu ce genre de jeu en coop sur PS4.
meaculpaenvrai
posted
the 02/05/2017 at 05:32 PM
ce jeu me hype de plus en plus
jenicris
posted
the 02/05/2017 at 05:40 PM
sonilka
D'ailleurs j'espère que Days Gone proposera cela. ^^
leblogdeshacka
posted
the 02/05/2017 at 05:41 PM
Vivement, le 1er fut une belle tuerie, d'ailleurs, merci Gamekyo car j'ai découvert le jeu avec la vidéo
http://www.gamekyo.com/blog_article360985.html
de Tuni.
jenicris
Days Gone me hype a fond lui aussi
thedoctor
posted
the 02/05/2017 at 05:50 PM
Le premier était techniquement a la ramasse
espérons que c'est plus le cas
cajp45
posted
the 02/05/2017 at 05:51 PM
puisqu'on parle de confirmations de sorties, le remaster de phantom dust est confirmé pour une sortie avant l'E3.
shambala93
posted
the 02/05/2017 at 05:56 PM
Hate d'en voir plus.
aiolia081
posted
the 02/05/2017 at 06:04 PM
Vivement .
fearjc
posted
the 02/05/2017 at 06:11 PM
Encore heureux pour 2017. La One n'aurait rien à manger cette année sinon.
