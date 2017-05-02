profile
State of Decay 2 confirmé pour cette année


Sur le Twitter officiel du jeu.

http://www.videogiochi.com/news/2017/02/state-of-decay-2-confermata-luscita-2017/

https://twitter.com/StateOfDecay/status/827296087689924608?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

On aura probablement la date de sortie lors de l'E3. ^^
    posted the 02/05/2017 at 05:11 PM by jenicris
    comments (13)
    torotoro59 posted the 02/05/2017 at 05:16 PM
    ootaniisensei posted the 02/05/2017 at 05:17 PM
    Celui là et Cuphead ce sera mes seuls jeux One en 2017
    milo42 posted the 02/05/2017 at 05:19 PM
    Joie
    revans posted the 02/05/2017 at 05:20 PM
    Avec sea of thieves et Mass effect j'ai mes 3 grosse attente de cette année
    sonilka posted the 02/05/2017 at 05:30 PM
    Ca c'est le genre de jeu sympa en coop. Il a vraiment l'air cool. Ca manque un peu ce genre de jeu en coop sur PS4.
    meaculpaenvrai posted the 02/05/2017 at 05:32 PM
    ce jeu me hype de plus en plus
    jenicris posted the 02/05/2017 at 05:40 PM
    sonilka D'ailleurs j'espère que Days Gone proposera cela. ^^
    leblogdeshacka posted the 02/05/2017 at 05:41 PM
    Vivement, le 1er fut une belle tuerie, d'ailleurs, merci Gamekyo car j'ai découvert le jeu avec la vidéo http://www.gamekyo.com/blog_article360985.html de Tuni.
    jenicris Days Gone me hype a fond lui aussi
    thedoctor posted the 02/05/2017 at 05:50 PM
    Le premier était techniquement a la ramasse espérons que c'est plus le cas
    cajp45 posted the 02/05/2017 at 05:51 PM
    puisqu'on parle de confirmations de sorties, le remaster de phantom dust est confirmé pour une sortie avant l'E3.
    shambala93 posted the 02/05/2017 at 05:56 PM
    Hate d'en voir plus.
    aiolia081 posted the 02/05/2017 at 06:04 PM
    Vivement .
    fearjc posted the 02/05/2017 at 06:11 PM
    Encore heureux pour 2017. La One n'aurait rien à manger cette année sinon.
