Jeux Vidéo
213
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
koopaskill
9
koopaskill
articles : 199
visites since opening : 71771
koopaskill > blog
DBZ Dokkan Battle (JAP) - Goku SSJ4 on y retourne !!!
Salut tout le monde,

Aujourd'hui on retourne sur le portail de Goku SSJ4 et on va refaire encore les 4 multi invocations pour essayer de droper mieux que la dernière fois

Bon visionnage

https://youtu.be/ECVF_P1vi5M
    posted the 02/05/2017 at 02:59 PM by koopaskill
    comments (1)
    sujetdelta posted the 02/05/2017 at 03:43 PM
    Gg pour le black et le goku moi j ai pas eu trop de chance comme toi.
    Question tu trouve que l emu droid4x et fiable pour le pc? J aimerais l installer
    citer un membre