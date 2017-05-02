Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
Mario Sports Superstars
name : Mario Sports Superstars
platform : Nintendo 3DS
editor : Nintendo
developer : N.C
genre : sport
link49
link49
Mario Sports SuperStars : Prix des paquets de cartes Amiibo
Amiibo


Voici une Information autour des Figurines Amiibo :



Le paquet de 5 cartes à l’effigie du jeu Mario Sports SuperStars sera commercialisé au prix de 5.99 euros. A titre de comparaison, le paquet de 3 cartes Amiibo Animal Crossing est vendu 3.99 euros.



Pour rappel, le jeu Mario Sports SuperStars sortira le 10 mars prochain…

Source : https://twitter.com/search?f=images&vertical=default&q=Mario%20Sports%20SuperStars%20&src=typd
    posted the 02/05/2017 at 10:00 AM by link49
    comments (6)
    octobar posted the 02/05/2017 at 10:03 AM
    mon Dieu.... le marketing Nintendo en permanence.
    oenomaus posted the 02/05/2017 at 10:07 AM
    je dois être trois vieux pour toutes ces conneries , bibelot en tout genre et ramasse poussière
    link49 posted the 02/05/2017 at 10:09 AM
    Le jeu, comme les cartes, ça sera sans moi cette fois-ci. Je passe mon tour...
    sonilka posted the 02/05/2017 at 10:26 AM
    Putin mais cette arnaque. C'est plus cher qu'un booster de carte Pokémon dans lequel il y a 10 cartes
    redmi31 posted the 02/05/2017 at 11:01 AM
    link49 ah bon ? Pourquoi pas le jeu ?
    link49 posted the 02/05/2017 at 11:04 AM
    redmi31 Le mois de mars est trop chargé, avec la Nintendo Switch. Il faut faire des choix...
