Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
Mario Sports SuperStars : Prix des paquets de cartes Amiibo
Voici une Information autour des Figurines Amiibo :
Le paquet de 5 cartes à l’effigie du jeu Mario Sports SuperStars sera commercialisé au prix de 5.99 euros. A titre de comparaison, le paquet de 3 cartes Amiibo Animal Crossing est vendu 3.99 euros.
Pour rappel, le jeu Mario Sports SuperStars sortira le 10 mars prochain…
Source :
https://twitter.com/search?f=images&vertical=default&q=Mario%20Sports%20SuperStars%20&src=typd
posted the 02/05/2017 at 10:00 AM by link49
link49
comments (6)
6
)
octobar
posted
the 02/05/2017 at 10:03 AM
mon Dieu.... le marketing Nintendo en permanence.
oenomaus
posted
the 02/05/2017 at 10:07 AM
je dois être trois vieux pour toutes ces conneries , bibelot en tout genre et ramasse poussière
link49
posted
the 02/05/2017 at 10:09 AM
Le jeu, comme les cartes, ça sera sans moi cette fois-ci. Je passe mon tour...
sonilka
posted
the 02/05/2017 at 10:26 AM
Putin mais cette arnaque. C'est plus cher qu'un booster de carte Pokémon dans lequel il y a 10 cartes
redmi31
posted
the 02/05/2017 at 11:01 AM
link49
ah bon ? Pourquoi pas le jeu ?
link49
posted
the 02/05/2017 at 11:04 AM
redmi31
Le mois de mars est trop chargé, avec la Nintendo Switch. Il faut faire des choix...
