NiOh
name : NiOh
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Koei Tecmo
developer : Team Ninja
genre : action
multiplayer : oui
european release date : 02/09/2017
link49
link49
link49 > blog
Ps4/PsVR/PsVita : Les sorties de février 2017
Multi




Voici une Information autour de la Ps4 et de la PsVita :



- Dynasty Warriors : Godseekers (PSN) – 01 février
- Naruto Shippuden Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto – 03 février
- 8 Days (PSN) – 07 février
- Kitty Powers’ Matchmaker (PSN) – 03 février
- Ni-Oh – 08 février



- Uncanny Valley (PSN, cross-buy) – 08 février
- Deformers – 14 février
- For Honor – 14 février



- MX Nitro (PSN) – 14 février
- Semispheres (PSN) – 14 février
- Sniper Elite 4 – 14 février
- The Walking Dead : A New Frontier Season Pass Disc – 14 février
- Malicious Fallen (PSN) – 21 février
- Night in the Woods (PSN) – 21 février
- Ys Origins (PSN) – 21 février
- Sublevel Zero Redux (PSN) – 22 février
- Berserk and the Band of the Hawk – 24 février



- LEGO Worlds (PSN) – 24 février
- Warhammer 40,000 : Deathwatch – 24 février
- Torment : Tides of Numenera – 28 février

Sur PlaystationVR :

- Dexed (PSN) – 01 février
- Psychonauts in the Rhombus of Ruin (PSN) – 21 février



- Dynasty Warriors : Godseekers (PSN) – 01 février
- Uncanny Valley (PSN, cross-buy) – 08 février
- Ys Origins (PSN) – 21 février
- Berserk and the Band of the Hawk (PSN) – 24 février

Les DLC prévus :

- Naruto Shippuden Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 ‘Road to Boruto’ (Ps4) – 03 février
- Resident Evil 7 ‘Banned Footage Vol. 2’ (Ps4) – 14 février
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided ‘A Criminal Past’ (Ps4) – 23 février



Un mois assez chargé donc…

Source : http://www.playstationlifestyle.net/2017/01/30/february-2017-new-ps4-games-psvr-ps-vita-releases-in-north-america-and-europe/#/slide/1
    posted the 02/05/2017 at 07:37 AM by link49
    comments (10)
    alucardk posted the 02/05/2017 at 07:40 AM
    je vois rien sur psvita contrairement à ce que laisse suggérer le titre du sujet ...
    gemini posted the 02/05/2017 at 07:40 AM
    La folie sera pour mars :-)
    link49 posted the 02/05/2017 at 07:43 AM
    Alucardk Ca :

    - Dynasty Warriors : Godseekers (PSN) – 01 février
    - Uncanny Valley (PSN, cross-buy) – 08 février
    - Ys Origins (PSN) – 21 février
    - Berserk and the Band of the Hawk (PSN) – 24 février

    gemini C'est clair. Il va y avoir du lourd, avec les jeux Horizon Zero Dawn et NieR Automata...
    bliss02 posted the 02/05/2017 at 07:49 AM
    Rien pour moi.
    spawnini posted the 02/05/2017 at 07:57 AM
    momotaros Berserk
    link49 posted the 02/05/2017 at 08:05 AM
    Personnellement, je prends que le jeu Ni-Oh. For Honor et Berserk attendront un peu...
    oenomaus posted the 02/05/2017 at 08:06 AM
    Nioh nous avons déjà les retours "+" et en système de combat , il me plait plus que les Souls.
    Cela à l'air plus dynamique , plus nerveux.

    For honor, ce jeu me laisse perplexe! Je le vois plus comme un bon défouloir à prendre de temps en temps mais sur le long terme .....
    eljugadordelaplaya posted the 02/05/2017 at 08:13 AM
    link49 inclus y les jeux PS Plus. Hâte d être mercredi pour télécharger LBP 3
    barberousse posted the 02/05/2017 at 08:14 AM
    link49 T'as testé les démos de Nioh? C'est hardcore, je compte aussi me le prendre mais faut être prêt à souffrir.
    link49 posted the 02/05/2017 at 08:16 AM
    eljugadordelaplaya Je vais le faire.

    Barberousse J'ai fait les deux. Après, dans le jeu, je pense que je mettrais en facile...
