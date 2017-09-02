Voici une Information autour de la Ps4 et de la PsVita :
- Dynasty Warriors : Godseekers (PSN) – 01 février
- Naruto Shippuden Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto – 03 février
- 8 Days (PSN) – 07 février
- Kitty Powers’ Matchmaker (PSN) – 03 février
- Ni-Oh – 08 février
- Uncanny Valley (PSN, cross-buy) – 08 février
- Deformers – 14 février
- For Honor – 14 février
- MX Nitro (PSN) – 14 février
- Semispheres (PSN) – 14 février
- Sniper Elite 4 – 14 février
- The Walking Dead : A New Frontier Season Pass Disc – 14 février
- Malicious Fallen (PSN) – 21 février
- Night in the Woods (PSN) – 21 février
- Ys Origins (PSN) – 21 février
- Sublevel Zero Redux (PSN) – 22 février
- Berserk and the Band of the Hawk – 24 février
- LEGO Worlds (PSN) – 24 février
- Warhammer 40,000 : Deathwatch – 24 février
- Torment : Tides of Numenera – 28 février
Sur PlaystationVR :
- Dexed (PSN) – 01 février
- Psychonauts in the Rhombus of Ruin (PSN) – 21 février
Les DLC prévus :
- Naruto Shippuden Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 ‘Road to Boruto’ (Ps4) – 03 février
- Resident Evil 7 ‘Banned Footage Vol. 2’ (Ps4) – 14 février
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided ‘A Criminal Past’ (Ps4) – 23 février
Un mois assez chargé donc…
Source : http://www.playstationlifestyle.net/2017/01/30/february-2017-new-ps4-games-psvr-ps-vita-releases-in-north-america-and-europe/#/slide/1
gemini C'est clair. Il va y avoir du lourd, avec les jeux Horizon Zero Dawn et NieR Automata...
Cela à l'air plus dynamique , plus nerveux.
For honor, ce jeu me laisse perplexe! Je le vois plus comme un bon défouloir à prendre de temps en temps mais sur le long terme .....
Barberousse J'ai fait les deux. Après, dans le jeu, je pense que je mettrais en facile...