home page
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
sign in
|
register
10 / 08 / 2016
profile
95
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
tvirus
,
freematt
,
giusnake
,
heracles
,
trungz
,
x1x2
,
foxstep
,
chester
,
e3payne
,
kyogamer
,
binou87
,
strifedcloud
,
playstation2008
,
docbrown
,
hashtag
,
kisukesan
,
gallagher
,
aiolia081
,
fortep
,
sakonoko
,
ootaniisensei
,
sorow
,
neokogami
,
hyoga57
,
minx
,
docteurdeggman
,
yogfei
,
icebergbrulant
,
kurosama
,
lordguyver
,
kayama
,
stardustx
,
jeanouillz
,
momotaros
,
spawnini
,
kamikaze1985
,
minbox
,
torotoro59
,
suzukube
,
anakaris
,
voxen
,
60teraflops
,
archesstat
,
diablass59
,
ravyxxs
,
darksly
,
iglou
,
leonr4
,
shanks
,
milo42
,
iglooo
,
sonilka
,
gunotak
,
gerarddeparde
,
leblogdeshacka
,
seriously
,
gantzeur
,
terminator
,
smashfan
,
shindo
,
fullbuster
,
gamekyo
,
kenpokan
,
shiroyashagin
,
poey3
,
eldren
,
tuni
,
sora78
,
arngrim
,
astralbouille
,
akumamatata
,
goldmen33
,
racsnk
,
shiranui
,
krash
,
edgar
,
ninjadow
,
neckbreaker71
,
plasmide
,
sephiroth07
,
monkeydluffy
,
musm
,
koopa
,
darkfoxx
,
nekonoctis
,
shambala93
,
kabuki
,
liquidus00
,
barberousse
,
kerochan
,
fred0978
,
bomihazuki
,
soma67
,
lordkupo
,
angelcloud
gat
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
1273
visites since opening :
1235695
gat
> blog
Photos de la Terre prises par Thomas Pesquet
facebook
-
https://www.facebook.com/ESAThomasPesquet/?hc_ref=NEWSFEED
tags :
19
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 02/04/2017 at 06:56 PM by
gat
comments (
57
)
arngrim
posted
the 02/04/2017 at 06:57 PM
Magnifique! La couche d'ozone!
hashtag
posted
the 02/04/2017 at 06:57 PM
C'est si bow
antonaze
posted
the 02/04/2017 at 06:59 PM
Fake, la terre est plate.
souther
posted
the 02/04/2017 at 07:01 PM
C'est magnifique!
hijikatamayora13
posted
the 02/04/2017 at 07:02 PM
Cool !
momotaros
posted
the 02/04/2017 at 07:05 PM
C'est absolument faut, la terre est plate et l'espace n'existe pas ! #complot
Très jolies photos
spawnini
posted
the 02/04/2017 at 07:06 PM
Putain au début, je croyais que c'était un essuie glace sur les photos
arngrim
posted
the 02/04/2017 at 07:07 PM
spawnini
ça m'a fait le même effet!
gat
posted
the 02/04/2017 at 07:07 PM
spawnini
J'ai pensé pareil.
spawnini
posted
the 02/04/2017 at 07:09 PM
gat
arngrim
Les TRÈS TRÈS grands esprits se rencontrent
shigeryu
posted
the 02/04/2017 at 07:09 PM
Pourquoi on la vois pas entièrement la terre? qui nous prouve qu'elle est ronde? ils savent envoyer des gens dans l'espace mais ne savent pas faire de perche assez longe pour prendre un selfie de la terre... mouais on nous entube moi j'dis...
Jolie fake sinon !
plus sérieusement c'est beau
dommage qu'elle soit infesté d'humains...
apollokami
posted
the 02/04/2017 at 07:09 PM
"Fake! Earth is flat."
Belles photos sinon
binou87
posted
the 02/04/2017 at 07:10 PM
Elles sont de moi et proviennent de Elite dangerous
leblogdeshacka
posted
the 02/04/2017 at 07:10 PM
Magnifique
cort
posted
the 02/04/2017 at 07:14 PM
antonaze
Fake la Terre est creuse.
lordguyver
posted
the 02/04/2017 at 07:15 PM
spawnini
C'est les panneaux solaires roh lala
N'empêche je vois d'ici ma baraque
icebergbrulant
posted
the 02/04/2017 at 07:15 PM
Une autre photo de la terre !
http://jardin-secrets.com/articles/2401/photo-connaitre-le-sol-de-son-jardin.jpg
spawnini
posted
the 02/04/2017 at 07:17 PM
icebergbrulant
Va baigné dans un verre de whiskys toi
gat
posted
the 02/04/2017 at 07:17 PM
icebergbrulant
Putain que c'est nul.
arngrim
posted
the 02/04/2017 at 07:18 PM
spawnini
icebergbrulant
Tadaaam! The master a encore frappé!
lordguyver
posted
the 02/04/2017 at 07:21 PM
cort
Non la théorie de la terre creuse implique qu'il y ait un monde à l'intérieur du cœur de la Terre
icebergbrulant
Sympa ton Zoom c'est quoi ton appareil photo c'est pris depuis l'espace ?
marchand2sable
posted
the 02/04/2017 at 07:22 PM
Fake la terre est plate
icebergbrulant
posted
the 02/04/2017 at 07:23 PM
gat
arngrim
lordguyver
spawnini
Bon allez je me barre, je vois qu'on veut me faire "taire" !
gat
posted
the 02/04/2017 at 07:25 PM
icebergbrulant
Tu sors !
lordguyver
posted
the 02/04/2017 at 07:25 PM
icebergbrulant
En même temps tu as un humour "Terre" ible pour un glaçon fondu.
kinox31
posted
the 02/04/2017 at 07:25 PM
vous avez jamais vu une photo de la terre ??
arngrim
posted
the 02/04/2017 at 07:26 PM
kinox31
Rabat-joie!
cort
posted
the 02/04/2017 at 07:27 PM
kinox31
Le logo d'Universal cela compte ou pas ?
lordguyver
posted
the 02/04/2017 at 07:28 PM
arngrim
Tu dit qu'ils sont joyeux dans la ville marocaine
milo42
posted
the 02/04/2017 at 07:28 PM
C'est beau
gat
posted
the 02/04/2017 at 07:28 PM
kinox31
Y'a aucun mal à abuser des bonnes choses.
arngrim
posted
the 02/04/2017 at 07:29 PM
lordguyver
Ah non si tu t'y mets toi aussi!
antonaze
posted
the 02/04/2017 at 07:30 PM
Cort
Mais le creux est rempli de chocolat...
Marchand2sable
t'es pas grillé a copié mon post toi, t'a juste omis la virgule pour faire genre, j'pourrais te demander des royalties tu sais.
Kinox31
Heu si, mais on a le droit apprécier des belles photos non ?
milo42
posted
the 02/04/2017 at 07:30 PM
gat
C'est pour ça que personne ne veut abusé de toi ?
octobar
posted
the 02/04/2017 at 07:31 PM
fake, la Terre c'est mon zob. et elle tourne que quand je fais l'hélicoptère.
gat
posted
the 02/04/2017 at 07:31 PM
milo42
Vous vous êtes donnés le mot pour me vexer avec
anakaris
ou quoi ?
milo42
posted
the 02/04/2017 at 07:33 PM
gat
Mais non, c'est un gentil petit chambrage "pré-derby"
Vu que je vais devoir me caché pendant 6 mois après le match de demain, j'en profite
wickette
posted
the 02/04/2017 at 07:33 PM
très belles photos faites par un très bon astronaute
.
C'est beau putain.
gat
posted
the 02/04/2017 at 07:34 PM
milo42
En parlant de derby, ça vous dirait Cornet gratos avec les frais de transport offerts ?
kinox31
posted
the 02/04/2017 at 07:36 PM
cort
no
arngrim
gat
antonaze
Comme je suis astronaute ,je la vois tous les jours c'est pour ça
lordguyver
posted
the 02/04/2017 at 07:38 PM
arngrim
Je me met en forme sans pression avant l'épisode 77 de DBS
arngrim
posted
the 02/04/2017 at 07:39 PM
kinox31
Comme je suis astronaute ,je la vois tous les jours
Rocco Sifredi dit la même phrase sauf qu'il est pas astronaute.
milo42
posted
the 02/04/2017 at 07:39 PM
gat
Non merci. Par contre, vous pouvez avoir un "bundle" Soderlund-MBengue pour pas cher
kurosu
posted
the 02/04/2017 at 07:39 PM
Magnifique
lordguyver
posted
the 02/04/2017 at 07:39 PM
arngrim
kinox31
Tu es plutôt un ASStronaute
sonilka
posted
the 02/04/2017 at 07:41 PM
Fake, la terre est plate
d'ailleurs j'invite la communauté GK à me rejoindre moi et mon groupe ici :
https://fr-fr.facebook.com/groups/1181407721874402/
marchand2sable
posted
the 02/04/2017 at 07:41 PM
Antonaze
Même pas vu ton post jte jure wallah
kinox31
posted
the 02/04/2017 at 07:42 PM
lordguyver
arngrim
la preuve ,
Voilà une photo de la terre prise en hors bite
http://www.nouvelordremondial.cc/wp-content/uploads/2015/07/terre-plate-2.jpg
lordguyver
posted
the 02/04/2017 at 07:46 PM
kinox31
On sent le photoshop à plein nez Callaghan
sonilka
6 859 membres dans ce groupe j'espère que c'est un groupe joke car si ils sont sérieux je leurs prodiguerais l'adresse des hôpitaux psychiatrique les plus proches
sonilka
posted
the 02/04/2017 at 07:49 PM
lordguyver
sale globiste va
kinox31
Voilà une photo de la terre prise en
hors bite
oh putin
aiolia081
posted
the 02/04/2017 at 07:49 PM
Je le suis sur Tweeter et c'est une folie les photo qu'il fait.
kinox31
posted
the 02/04/2017 at 07:51 PM
sonilka
oui,j'ai pris une photo ou on voit pas ma bite car elle est caché derrière
cort
posted
the 02/04/2017 at 07:53 PM
octobar
doit pas y avoir beaucoup de lune qui gravite autour de celui la
kinox31
posted
the 02/04/2017 at 07:53 PM
et une autre photo prise en orbite :
http://akphoto2.ask.fm/582/508/321/1650003008-1qthrot-at0qoak9lpbgj95/original/images.jpg
gat
posted
the 02/04/2017 at 07:55 PM
milo42
Merci de tout coeur, merci mais non merci.
arngrim
posted
the 02/04/2017 at 07:55 PM
L'apparition d'Icebergbrulant dans ce topic nous a tous transformé en psychopathes de la vanne foireuse.
lordguyver
posted
the 02/04/2017 at 07:57 PM
sonilka
Non ça je joue pas à la pétanque on dit pétanquiste ou bouliste
kinox31
Pffff amateur
http://image.noelshack.com/fichiers/2017/05/1486238175-oeil-sortir-orbite.jpg
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
help us to translate
|
blog
|
terms of service
|
faq
|
contact us
languages :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2016 Gamekyo
Très jolies photos
Jolie fake sinon !
plus sérieusement c'est beau dommage qu'elle soit infesté d'humains...
Belles photos sinon
N'empêche je vois d'ici ma baraque
http://jardin-secrets.com/articles/2401/photo-connaitre-le-sol-de-son-jardin.jpg
icebergbrulant Tadaaam! The master a encore frappé!
icebergbrulant Sympa ton Zoom c'est quoi ton appareil photo c'est pris depuis l'espace ?
spawnini Bon allez je me barre, je vois qu'on veut me faire "taire" !
Marchand2sable t'es pas grillé a copié mon post toi, t'a juste omis la virgule pour faire genre, j'pourrais te demander des royalties tu sais.
Kinox31 Heu si, mais on a le droit apprécier des belles photos non ?
Vu que je vais devoir me caché pendant 6 mois après le match de demain, j'en profite
C'est beau putain.
arngrim gat antonaze Comme je suis astronaute ,je la vois tous les jours c'est pour ça
Rocco Sifredi dit la même phrase sauf qu'il est pas astronaute.
Même pas vu ton post jte jure wallah
Voilà une photo de la terre prise en hors bite
http://www.nouvelordremondial.cc/wp-content/uploads/2015/07/terre-plate-2.jpg
sonilka 6 859 membres dans ce groupe j'espère que c'est un groupe joke car si ils sont sérieux je leurs prodiguerais l'adresse des hôpitaux psychiatrique les plus proches
kinox31 Voilà une photo de la terre prise en hors bite
oh putin
http://akphoto2.ask.fm/582/508/321/1650003008-1qthrot-at0qoak9lpbgj95/original/images.jpg
kinox31 Pffff amateur
http://image.noelshack.com/fichiers/2017/05/1486238175-oeil-sortir-orbite.jpg