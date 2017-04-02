profile
Photos de la Terre prises par Thomas Pesquet






facebook - https://www.facebook.com/ESAThomasPesquet/?hc_ref=NEWSFEED
    tags :
    19
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 02/04/2017 at 06:56 PM by gat
    comments (57)
    arngrim posted the 02/04/2017 at 06:57 PM
    Magnifique! La couche d'ozone!
    hashtag posted the 02/04/2017 at 06:57 PM
    C'est si bow
    antonaze posted the 02/04/2017 at 06:59 PM
    Fake, la terre est plate.
    souther posted the 02/04/2017 at 07:01 PM
    C'est magnifique!
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 02/04/2017 at 07:02 PM
    Cool !
    momotaros posted the 02/04/2017 at 07:05 PM
    C'est absolument faut, la terre est plate et l'espace n'existe pas ! #complot

    Très jolies photos
    spawnini posted the 02/04/2017 at 07:06 PM
    Putain au début, je croyais que c'était un essuie glace sur les photos
    arngrim posted the 02/04/2017 at 07:07 PM
    spawnini ça m'a fait le même effet!
    gat posted the 02/04/2017 at 07:07 PM
    spawnini J'ai pensé pareil.
    spawnini posted the 02/04/2017 at 07:09 PM
    gat arngrim Les TRÈS TRÈS grands esprits se rencontrent
    shigeryu posted the 02/04/2017 at 07:09 PM
    Pourquoi on la vois pas entièrement la terre? qui nous prouve qu'elle est ronde? ils savent envoyer des gens dans l'espace mais ne savent pas faire de perche assez longe pour prendre un selfie de la terre... mouais on nous entube moi j'dis...

    Jolie fake sinon !

    plus sérieusement c'est beau dommage qu'elle soit infesté d'humains...
    apollokami posted the 02/04/2017 at 07:09 PM
    "Fake! Earth is flat."

    Belles photos sinon
    binou87 posted the 02/04/2017 at 07:10 PM
    Elles sont de moi et proviennent de Elite dangerous
    leblogdeshacka posted the 02/04/2017 at 07:10 PM
    Magnifique
    cort posted the 02/04/2017 at 07:14 PM
    antonaze Fake la Terre est creuse.
    lordguyver posted the 02/04/2017 at 07:15 PM
    spawnini C'est les panneaux solaires roh lala

    N'empêche je vois d'ici ma baraque
    icebergbrulant posted the 02/04/2017 at 07:15 PM
    Une autre photo de la terre !

    http://jardin-secrets.com/articles/2401/photo-connaitre-le-sol-de-son-jardin.jpg

    spawnini posted the 02/04/2017 at 07:17 PM
    icebergbrulant Va baigné dans un verre de whiskys toi
    gat posted the 02/04/2017 at 07:17 PM
    icebergbrulant Putain que c'est nul.
    arngrim posted the 02/04/2017 at 07:18 PM
    spawnini

    icebergbrulant Tadaaam! The master a encore frappé!
    lordguyver posted the 02/04/2017 at 07:21 PM
    cort Non la théorie de la terre creuse implique qu'il y ait un monde à l'intérieur du cœur de la Terre

    icebergbrulant Sympa ton Zoom c'est quoi ton appareil photo c'est pris depuis l'espace ?
    marchand2sable posted the 02/04/2017 at 07:22 PM
    Fake la terre est plate
    icebergbrulant posted the 02/04/2017 at 07:23 PM
    gat arngrim lordguyver

    spawnini Bon allez je me barre, je vois qu'on veut me faire "taire" !

    gat posted the 02/04/2017 at 07:25 PM
    icebergbrulant Tu sors !
    lordguyver posted the 02/04/2017 at 07:25 PM
    icebergbrulant En même temps tu as un humour "Terre" ible pour un glaçon fondu.
    kinox31 posted the 02/04/2017 at 07:25 PM
    vous avez jamais vu une photo de la terre ??
    arngrim posted the 02/04/2017 at 07:26 PM
    kinox31 Rabat-joie!
    cort posted the 02/04/2017 at 07:27 PM
    kinox31 Le logo d'Universal cela compte ou pas ?
    lordguyver posted the 02/04/2017 at 07:28 PM
    arngrim Tu dit qu'ils sont joyeux dans la ville marocaine
    milo42 posted the 02/04/2017 at 07:28 PM
    C'est beau
    gat posted the 02/04/2017 at 07:28 PM
    kinox31 Y'a aucun mal à abuser des bonnes choses.
    arngrim posted the 02/04/2017 at 07:29 PM
    lordguyver Ah non si tu t'y mets toi aussi!
    antonaze posted the 02/04/2017 at 07:30 PM
    Cort Mais le creux est rempli de chocolat...

    Marchand2sable t'es pas grillé a copié mon post toi, t'a juste omis la virgule pour faire genre, j'pourrais te demander des royalties tu sais.

    Kinox31 Heu si, mais on a le droit apprécier des belles photos non ?
    milo42 posted the 02/04/2017 at 07:30 PM
    gat C'est pour ça que personne ne veut abusé de toi ?



    octobar posted the 02/04/2017 at 07:31 PM
    fake, la Terre c'est mon zob. et elle tourne que quand je fais l'hélicoptère.
    gat posted the 02/04/2017 at 07:31 PM
    milo42 Vous vous êtes donnés le mot pour me vexer avec anakaris ou quoi ?
    milo42 posted the 02/04/2017 at 07:33 PM
    gat Mais non, c'est un gentil petit chambrage "pré-derby"

    Vu que je vais devoir me caché pendant 6 mois après le match de demain, j'en profite
    wickette posted the 02/04/2017 at 07:33 PM
    très belles photos faites par un très bon astronaute .

    C'est beau putain.
    gat posted the 02/04/2017 at 07:34 PM
    milo42 En parlant de derby, ça vous dirait Cornet gratos avec les frais de transport offerts ?
    kinox31 posted the 02/04/2017 at 07:36 PM
    cort no

    arngrim gat antonaze Comme je suis astronaute ,je la vois tous les jours c'est pour ça
    lordguyver posted the 02/04/2017 at 07:38 PM
    arngrim Je me met en forme sans pression avant l'épisode 77 de DBS
    arngrim posted the 02/04/2017 at 07:39 PM
    kinox31 Comme je suis astronaute ,je la vois tous les jours

    Rocco Sifredi dit la même phrase sauf qu'il est pas astronaute.
    milo42 posted the 02/04/2017 at 07:39 PM
    gat Non merci. Par contre, vous pouvez avoir un "bundle" Soderlund-MBengue pour pas cher
    kurosu posted the 02/04/2017 at 07:39 PM
    Magnifique
    lordguyver posted the 02/04/2017 at 07:39 PM
    arngrim kinox31 Tu es plutôt un ASStronaute
    sonilka posted the 02/04/2017 at 07:41 PM
    Fake, la terre est plate d'ailleurs j'invite la communauté GK à me rejoindre moi et mon groupe ici : https://fr-fr.facebook.com/groups/1181407721874402/
    marchand2sable posted the 02/04/2017 at 07:41 PM
    Antonaze

    Même pas vu ton post jte jure wallah
    kinox31 posted the 02/04/2017 at 07:42 PM
    lordguyver arngrim la preuve ,
    Voilà une photo de la terre prise en hors bite

    http://www.nouvelordremondial.cc/wp-content/uploads/2015/07/terre-plate-2.jpg
    lordguyver posted the 02/04/2017 at 07:46 PM
    kinox31 On sent le photoshop à plein nez Callaghan

    sonilka 6 859 membres dans ce groupe j'espère que c'est un groupe joke car si ils sont sérieux je leurs prodiguerais l'adresse des hôpitaux psychiatrique les plus proches
    sonilka posted the 02/04/2017 at 07:49 PM
    lordguyver sale globiste va

    kinox31 Voilà une photo de la terre prise en hors bite

    oh putin
    aiolia081 posted the 02/04/2017 at 07:49 PM
    Je le suis sur Tweeter et c'est une folie les photo qu'il fait.
    kinox31 posted the 02/04/2017 at 07:51 PM
    sonilka oui,j'ai pris une photo ou on voit pas ma bite car elle est caché derrière
    cort posted the 02/04/2017 at 07:53 PM
    octobar doit pas y avoir beaucoup de lune qui gravite autour de celui la
    kinox31 posted the 02/04/2017 at 07:53 PM
    et une autre photo prise en orbite :

    http://akphoto2.ask.fm/582/508/321/1650003008-1qthrot-at0qoak9lpbgj95/original/images.jpg
    gat posted the 02/04/2017 at 07:55 PM
    milo42 Merci de tout coeur, merci mais non merci.
    arngrim posted the 02/04/2017 at 07:55 PM
    L'apparition d'Icebergbrulant dans ce topic nous a tous transformé en psychopathes de la vanne foireuse.
    lordguyver posted the 02/04/2017 at 07:57 PM
    sonilka Non ça je joue pas à la pétanque on dit pétanquiste ou bouliste

    kinox31 Pffff amateur
    http://image.noelshack.com/fichiers/2017/05/1486238175-oeil-sortir-orbite.jpg
