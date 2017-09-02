home page
profile
name :
NiOh
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Koei Tecmo
developer :
Team Ninja
genre :
action
multiplayer :
oui
european release date :
02/09/2017
guiguif
guiguif
> blog
all
Jeu Fini
Dossiers
NiOh: l'Opening se dévoile
Tecmo a balancé l'opening de NiOh sur sa chaine Youtube en lien non repertorié en debut de semaine derniere, je crois pas qu'elle fut posté ici.
tags :
5
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 02/04/2017 at 03:29 PM by
guiguif
comments (
13
)
administrateur
posted
the 02/04/2017 at 03:33 PM
Sympa, le hero se nomme comment ? Geraltu du rivu ?
sora78
posted
the 02/04/2017 at 03:36 PM
administrateur
William
Geralt c'est lui :
http://www.syfantasy.fr/images/news/crop2_630x1000x1Y0Y-sorceleur-saison.png.pagespeed.ic.orxv_mL_YL.jpg
administrateur
posted
the 02/04/2017 at 03:38 PM
sora78
je sais qui est geralt
je trouve qu il se ressemble. Merci c est sympa comme prenom William
guiguif
posted
the 02/04/2017 at 03:39 PM
sora78
administrateur
le pire c'est qu'il existe depuis 2004
, meme si il a subit un leger lifting, de plus il est
blond
, meme si c'est tres claire .
alfb
posted
the 02/04/2017 at 03:41 PM
guiguif
A cet art, on aurait dit Hokuto Nioh Ken à l'époque...
administrateur
posted
the 02/04/2017 at 03:42 PM
guiguif
super jolie cette jaquette de 2004. On croirait une affiche de jaquette de jeux snes ! je viens de me renseigner , a la base ils souhaitaient un jeu qui rend hommage a Kurosawa ! un jeu a la sauce dark soul c est cool. Mais je me demande ce qu il etait a la base ? un dynastie warrior like ?
minbox
posted
the 02/04/2017 at 03:46 PM
Le héros fait vraiment penser à Geralt de Riv c'est ouf...
shambala93
posted
the 02/04/2017 at 03:48 PM
minbox
administrateur
Williams Adams. Personnage qui a réellement existé, un anglais devenu samouraï lors de l'époque moderne.
arngrim
posted
the 02/04/2017 at 04:01 PM
Cette classe!
miokyun
posted
the 02/04/2017 at 04:01 PM
Et spoil un super méchant surtout !
J'attendais pas à voir ça à la fin de l'intro, j'suis dégouté qu'ils l'aient mis dedans ça aurait été génial de tomber dessus par hasard T_T
anima777
posted
the 02/04/2017 at 04:09 PM
C'est Nobunaga Oda qu'on voit à la fin ?
minbox
posted
the 02/04/2017 at 04:15 PM
shambala93
ah c'est bon à savoir, merci
bloodytears
posted
the 02/04/2017 at 04:24 PM
guiguif
in game il a clairement les cheveux blancs !
