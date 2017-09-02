profile
name : NiOh
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Koei Tecmo
developer : Team Ninja
genre : action
multiplayer : oui
european release date : 02/09/2017
NiOh: l'Opening se dévoile
Tecmo a balancé l'opening de NiOh sur sa chaine Youtube en lien non repertorié en debut de semaine derniere, je crois pas qu'elle fut posté ici.

    posted the 02/04/2017 at 03:29 PM by guiguif
    comments (13)
    administrateur posted the 02/04/2017 at 03:33 PM
    Sympa, le hero se nomme comment ? Geraltu du rivu ?
    sora78 posted the 02/04/2017 at 03:36 PM
    administrateur William
    Geralt c'est lui : http://www.syfantasy.fr/images/news/crop2_630x1000x1Y0Y-sorceleur-saison.png.pagespeed.ic.orxv_mL_YL.jpg
    administrateur posted the 02/04/2017 at 03:38 PM
    sora78 je sais qui est geralt je trouve qu il se ressemble. Merci c est sympa comme prenom William
    guiguif posted the 02/04/2017 at 03:39 PM
    sora78 administrateur le pire c'est qu'il existe depuis 2004, meme si il a subit un leger lifting, de plus il est blond, meme si c'est tres claire .
    alfb posted the 02/04/2017 at 03:41 PM
    guiguif A cet art, on aurait dit Hokuto Nioh Ken à l'époque...
    administrateur posted the 02/04/2017 at 03:42 PM
    guiguif super jolie cette jaquette de 2004. On croirait une affiche de jaquette de jeux snes ! je viens de me renseigner , a la base ils souhaitaient un jeu qui rend hommage a Kurosawa ! un jeu a la sauce dark soul c est cool. Mais je me demande ce qu il etait a la base ? un dynastie warrior like ?
    minbox posted the 02/04/2017 at 03:46 PM
    Le héros fait vraiment penser à Geralt de Riv c'est ouf...
    shambala93 posted the 02/04/2017 at 03:48 PM
    minbox administrateur
    Williams Adams. Personnage qui a réellement existé, un anglais devenu samouraï lors de l'époque moderne.
    arngrim posted the 02/04/2017 at 04:01 PM
    Cette classe!
    miokyun posted the 02/04/2017 at 04:01 PM
    Et spoil un super méchant surtout !
    J'attendais pas à voir ça à la fin de l'intro, j'suis dégouté qu'ils l'aient mis dedans ça aurait été génial de tomber dessus par hasard T_T
    anima777 posted the 02/04/2017 at 04:09 PM
    C'est Nobunaga Oda qu'on voit à la fin ?
    minbox posted the 02/04/2017 at 04:15 PM
    shambala93 ah c'est bon à savoir, merci
    bloodytears posted the 02/04/2017 at 04:24 PM
    guiguif in game il a clairement les cheveux blancs !
