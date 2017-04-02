home page
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
sign in
|
register
profile
46
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
tvirus
,
shanks
,
escobar
,
vfries
,
fullbuster
,
stardustx
,
ellie
,
minbox
,
ykarin
,
eldren
,
anakaris
,
binou87
,
astralbouille
,
trungz
,
requiem
,
blackbox
,
vincentff7
,
onirinku
,
hatefield
,
lightning
,
havel
,
chester
,
genzzo
,
oloman334
,
lockelamorra35
,
snakeorliquid
,
sora78
,
linuxclan
,
driver
,
diablass59
,
ootaniisensei
,
fortep
,
e3payne
,
spawnini
,
lanni
,
goldmen33
,
odv78
,
ravyxxs
,
kira93
,
jeuxvideo1
,
milo42
,
spilner
,
640509040147
,
apollokami
,
aiolia081
,
darkfoxx
name :
Wild
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer :
Wild Sheep Studio
genre :
adventure
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
48
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
asus
,
xbot
,
kyogamer
,
minbox
,
docbrown
,
bladagun
,
vanilla59
,
infel2no
,
ootaniisensei
,
tvirus
,
naughtydog
,
heracles
,
jojoplay4
,
hyoga57
,
evilboss
,
styxgaming
,
leblogdeshacka
,
cirilla
,
e3payne
,
teasy
,
anakaris
,
aiolia081
,
binou87
,
dantedemon
,
momotaros
,
sora78
,
t800
,
ninja17
,
minx
,
leonr4
,
gat
,
fortep
,
shiranui
,
birmou
,
milo42
,
link80
,
arngrim
,
sorow
,
tuni
,
spilner
,
shindo
,
ninjadow
,
redmi31
,
hashtag
,
kurosama
,
lordguyver
,
kaiserx
,
goldmen33
lightning
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
351
visites since opening :
345068
lightning
> blog
all
News
Une nouvelle image pour WiLD !
News
Comme promis, Michel Ancel partage une nouvelle image de Wild montrant à nouveau le jeune chaman.
Pour rappel la précédente image:
tags :
11
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 02/04/2017 at 02:55 PM by
lightning
comments (
11
)
jeanouillz
posted
the 02/04/2017 at 03:01 PM
Magnifique, ça risque d'être une pépite
binou87
posted
the 02/04/2017 at 03:03 PM
A voir..
camaradezangief
posted
the 02/04/2017 at 03:03 PM
jeanouillz
the Order 1886 est aussi magnifique et on voi le résultat à la fin
jeanouillz
posted
the 02/04/2017 at 03:05 PM
camaradezangief
C'est vrai
Enfin bon celui ci a lancé sa comm dans l'optique d'avoir un monde ouvert, d'incarner des animaux et cie, pas sur ses graphs comme The Order ou ils n'ont fait que parler de ça
diablo
posted
the 02/04/2017 at 03:14 PM
Michel Ancel fait rarement de la merde j'ai confiance
terranova
posted
the 02/04/2017 at 03:18 PM
Putin, on va se lancer dans une longue période de jeux peuples natifs , robots et vikings !
draculax
posted
the 02/04/2017 at 03:36 PM
sora78
posted
the 02/04/2017 at 03:40 PM
kurosu
posted
the 02/04/2017 at 03:41 PM
Les fleurs plates
thomass2
posted
the 02/04/2017 at 04:04 PM
c'est parti pour l'overhype.
thomass2
posted
the 02/04/2017 at 04:07 PM
kurosu
là tu cherches le détail de merde , les fleurs ont a peu pres ce rendu dans la vie
http://images.google.fr/imgres?imgurl=http%3A%2F%2Ffootage.framepool.com%2Fshotimg%2F373177901-kamikoani-nishiiwaidebut-de-l%27ete-marguerite.jpg&imgrefurl=http%3A%2F%2Ffootage.framepool.com%2Ffr%2Fshot%2F373177901-kamikoani-nishiiwaidebut-de-l%27ete-marguerite&h=270&w=480&tbnid=TSF794nZXFTiWM%3A&vet=1&docid=C5tRLj8gk0H31M&ei=GvyVWJr9McH7aMK_pfAL&tbm=isch&iact=rc&uact=3&dur=360&page=1&start=19&ndsp=32&ved=0ahUKEwia8sCw6fbRAhXBPRoKHcJfCb4QMwhPKCEwIQ&bih=760&biw=1536
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
help us to translate
|
blog
|
terms of service
|
faq
|
contact us
languages :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2016 Gamekyo
Enfin bon celui ci a lancé sa comm dans l'optique d'avoir un monde ouvert, d'incarner des animaux et cie, pas sur ses graphs comme The Order ou ils n'ont fait que parler de ça
http://images.google.fr/imgres?imgurl=http%3A%2F%2Ffootage.framepool.com%2Fshotimg%2F373177901-kamikoani-nishiiwaidebut-de-l%27ete-marguerite.jpg&imgrefurl=http%3A%2F%2Ffootage.framepool.com%2Ffr%2Fshot%2F373177901-kamikoani-nishiiwaidebut-de-l%27ete-marguerite&h=270&w=480&tbnid=TSF794nZXFTiWM%3A&vet=1&docid=C5tRLj8gk0H31M&ei=GvyVWJr9McH7aMK_pfAL&tbm=isch&iact=rc&uact=3&dur=360&page=1&start=19&ndsp=32&ved=0ahUKEwia8sCw6fbRAhXBPRoKHcJfCb4QMwhPKCEwIQ&bih=760&biw=1536