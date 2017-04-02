profile
Wild
name : Wild
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Wild Sheep Studio
genre : adventure
lightning
lightning
lightning
articles : 351
visites since opening : 345068
lightning > blog
Une nouvelle image pour WiLD !
News



Comme promis, Michel Ancel partage une nouvelle image de Wild montrant à nouveau le jeune chaman.




Pour rappel la précédente image:
    tags :
    posted the 02/04/2017 at 02:55 PM by lightning
    comments (11)
    jeanouillz posted the 02/04/2017 at 03:01 PM
    Magnifique, ça risque d'être une pépite
    binou87 posted the 02/04/2017 at 03:03 PM
    A voir..
    camaradezangief posted the 02/04/2017 at 03:03 PM
    jeanouillz the Order 1886 est aussi magnifique et on voi le résultat à la fin
    jeanouillz posted the 02/04/2017 at 03:05 PM
    camaradezangief C'est vrai

    Enfin bon celui ci a lancé sa comm dans l'optique d'avoir un monde ouvert, d'incarner des animaux et cie, pas sur ses graphs comme The Order ou ils n'ont fait que parler de ça
    diablo posted the 02/04/2017 at 03:14 PM
    Michel Ancel fait rarement de la merde j'ai confiance
    terranova posted the 02/04/2017 at 03:18 PM
    Putin, on va se lancer dans une longue période de jeux peuples natifs , robots et vikings !
    draculax posted the 02/04/2017 at 03:36 PM
    sora78 posted the 02/04/2017 at 03:40 PM
    kurosu posted the 02/04/2017 at 03:41 PM
    Les fleurs plates
    thomass2 posted the 02/04/2017 at 04:04 PM
    c'est parti pour l'overhype.
    thomass2 posted the 02/04/2017 at 04:07 PM
    kurosu là tu cherches le détail de merde , les fleurs ont a peu pres ce rendu dans la vie

