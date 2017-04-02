« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
Super Mario Odyssey
41
name : Super Mario Odyssey
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Nintendo
genre : platform
nicolasgourry
80
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry > blog
Si "thème" l'ost de Super Mario Odyssey, c'est pour toi...



------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Bonus
    posted the 02/04/2017 at 01:01 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (6)
    coco98bis posted the 02/04/2017 at 01:20 PM
    Mettez la première vidéo à 0:11 secondes et la deuxième vidéo à 0:02 secondes, les deux se ressemblent énormément.
    coco98bis posted the 02/04/2017 at 01:22 PM
    Au passage, j'aimerais vraiment un level basé sur les deux SMG, ou bien alors un SMG3, avec les joy-cons, ce serait le top. Ils pourraient rendre le jeu jouable aux joy-cons ou juste au stick pour ceux qui n'aiment pas le motion-gaming.
    zaifire posted the 02/04/2017 at 01:26 PM
    Gusty Garden Galaxy, je me rappellerai toujours de ce moment où tu t'envole dans les airs accroché à une fleur avec ce thème absolument magique
    coco98bis posted the 02/04/2017 at 01:35 PM
    zaifire
    ryohazuki posted the 02/04/2017 at 01:40 PM
    Génial
    popomolos posted the 02/04/2017 at 01:47 PM
    superbe ost ! ça me fait penser dans le même style à la musique du circuit "cloudtop cruise" dans mario kart 8 avec ce rythme énergique et cette guitare "folk" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4MKuBwQSU3o
