home page
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
sign in
|
register
« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
profile
41
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
diablass59
,
leblogdeshacka
,
hado78
,
cristaleus
,
anakaris
,
spawnini
,
genzzo
,
minx
,
kurosama
,
neckbreaker71
,
gamergunz
,
kisukesan
,
link49
,
eldren
,
redmi31
,
asakim
,
princesnake
,
fullbuster
,
furtifdor
,
koopa
,
racsnk
,
roivas
,
mugiwaraboy
,
sora78
,
trungz
,
coco98bis
,
lanni
,
amassous
,
weldar
,
sphinx
,
captaintoad974
,
mickurt
,
escobar
,
fiveagainstone
,
jeanouillz
,
zaifire
,
jenicris
,
smashfan
,
roxloud
,
torotoro59
,
obi2kanobi
name :
Super Mario Odyssey
platform :
Nintendo Switch
editor :
Nintendo
developer :
Nintendo
genre :
platform
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
80
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
ing09
,
chris92
,
archesstat
,
ikazu
,
sandman
,
escobar
,
greil93
,
artemis
,
zabuza
,
cuthbert
,
zboobi
,
strifedcloud
,
stonesjack
,
musashimiyamoto
,
grozourson
,
sephiroth07
,
jeanouillz
,
terminator
,
rosewood
,
tvirus
,
grimmroy
,
amassous
,
spawnini
,
kisukesan
,
arngrim
,
jf17
,
amorphe
,
musicforlife
,
sphinx
,
dx93
,
eruroraito7
,
minx
,
jwolf
,
lordguyver
,
yurilowelle
,
smartcrush
,
chester
,
milo42
,
flom
,
binou87
,
odv78
,
squall0280
,
xell
,
link80
,
x1x2
,
heracles
,
fifine
,
olimar59
,
marcellojolimitaine
,
amario
,
trez
,
shadow6666
,
hijikatamayora13
,
bliss02
,
shiranui
,
gaymer40
,
doflamingod
,
princedupersil01
,
geugeuz
,
fortep
,
musm
,
momotaros
,
leblogdeshacka
,
kenpokan
,
shanks
,
shiroyashagin
,
raeglin
,
ykarin
,
kingkong13
,
netero
,
kurosama
,
bomihazuki
,
hashtag
,
gaeon
,
oloman334
,
nobleswan
,
regis77
,
neckbreaker71
,
referencementmontpellier
,
oss137
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
1473
visites since opening :
1711973
nicolasgourry
> blog
Si "thème" l'ost de Super Mario Odyssey, c'est pour toi...
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Bonus
tags :
6
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 02/04/2017 at 01:01 PM by
nicolasgourry
comments (
6
)
coco98bis
posted
the 02/04/2017 at 01:20 PM
Mettez la première vidéo à 0:11 secondes et la deuxième vidéo à 0:02 secondes, les deux se ressemblent énormément.
coco98bis
posted
the 02/04/2017 at 01:22 PM
Au passage, j'aimerais vraiment un level basé sur les deux SMG, ou bien alors un SMG3, avec les joy-cons, ce serait le top. Ils pourraient rendre le jeu jouable aux joy-cons ou juste au stick pour ceux qui n'aiment pas le motion-gaming.
zaifire
posted
the 02/04/2017 at 01:26 PM
Gusty Garden Galaxy, je me rappellerai toujours de ce moment où tu t'envole dans les airs accroché à une fleur avec ce thème absolument magique
coco98bis
posted
the 02/04/2017 at 01:35 PM
zaifire
ryohazuki
posted
the 02/04/2017 at 01:40 PM
Génial
popomolos
posted
the 02/04/2017 at 01:47 PM
superbe ost !
ça me fait penser dans le même style à la musique du circuit "cloudtop cruise" dans mario kart 8 avec ce rythme énergique et cette guitare "folk"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4MKuBwQSU3o
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
help us to translate
|
blog
|
terms of service
|
faq
|
contact us
languages :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2016 Gamekyo