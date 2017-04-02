Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
profile
Resident Evil 7
11
Likes
Likers
name : Resident Evil 7
platform : Xbox One
editor : Capcom
developer : N.C
genre : action
other versions : PC - PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
link49
297
Likes
Likers
link49
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 13756
visites since opening : 13067835
link49 > blog
all
Resident Evil VII : EDGE a été plus que conquis
Resident Evil


Voici une Information concernant le jeu Resident Evil 7 :



Le magazine EDGE a testé les jeux suivants :

Resident Evil VII – 9/10
Yakuza 0 – 8/10
Gravity Rush 2 – 6/10
Poochy & Yoshi's Woolly World – 6/10
Rise & Shine – 6/10
The Little Acre – 6/10
Batman : The Telltale Series – 4/10

Le titre a donc reçu la meilleure note par mis ceux testés dans le magazine. Le jeu est disponible sur PC, Ps4 et Xbox One…

Source : http://www.neogaf.com/forum/showthread.php?s=8ded51dc841590f5626473a81ccfdbbb&t=1340132/
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 02/04/2017 at 11:03 AM by link49
    comments (10)
    midnight0079 posted the 02/04/2017 at 11:13 AM
    Il se passe quoi avec Batman ? Il se fait defoncer, la soupe de Telltale fonctionne plus ?
    grundbeld posted the 02/04/2017 at 11:13 AM
    Je le prends quand il sera un peu moins cher. Hate de voir si il est à la hauteur.
    link49 posted the 02/04/2017 at 11:14 AM
    Par contre, je trouve la note du jeu Gravity Rush 2 pas terrible...
    sdkios posted the 02/04/2017 at 11:17 AM
    link49 Boah, c'est ce qu'il vaut. C'est un bon petit jeu, mais pas inoubliable je trouves, et pas spécialement passionnant. Je les rejoint un peu sur la note perso
    jenicris posted the 02/04/2017 at 11:17 AM
    link49 c'est pourtant un super jeu.
    ni2bo2 posted the 02/04/2017 at 11:25 AM
    grundbeld 46 bales chez leclerc ca va
    amario posted the 02/04/2017 at 11:41 AM
    il le mérite RES7. Un plaisir de voir la licence revenir à ses origines
    kurosama posted the 02/04/2017 at 11:44 AM
    Je suis sur Bio 7 en ce moment et...moyen pour l'instant..aucune "peur" et puis pinaise cette alternance gore/comique....mais ceci dit,ça doit etre pas mal avec le casque quand meme....enfin perso j'aurai preferé un style "à l'ancienne".
    arquion posted the 02/04/2017 at 11:49 AM
    Franchement RE 7 est dans mon top 3.
    davidsexking posted the 02/04/2017 at 11:55 AM
    Ça va être dur d'attendre
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre