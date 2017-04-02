Resident Evil
Voici une Information concernant le jeu Resident Evil 7 :
Le magazine EDGE a testé les jeux suivants :
Resident Evil VII – 9/10
Yakuza 0 – 8/10
Gravity Rush 2 – 6/10
Poochy & Yoshi's Woolly World – 6/10
Rise & Shine – 6/10
The Little Acre – 6/10
Batman : The Telltale Series – 4/10
Le titre a donc reçu la meilleure note par mis ceux testés dans le magazine. Le jeu est disponible sur PC, Ps4 et Xbox One…
Source : http://www.neogaf.com/forum/showthread.php?s=8ded51dc841590f5626473a81ccfdbbb&t=1340132/
