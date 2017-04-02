profile
all
Abzu en boite ?
Des news concernant la sortie boite de Abzu ? D'après les dernières infos sur internet c'était censé sortir en janvier..
    posted the 02/04/2017 at 10:45 AM by gamer20
    rom posted the 02/04/2017 at 10:53 AM
    Oui, il est sorti. Mais j'en ai reçu un seul en magasin donc il ne doit pas évident à trouver.
    leblogdeshacka posted the 02/04/2017 at 11:01 AM
    En France il est disponible sur Micromania je crois
    bliss02 posted the 02/04/2017 at 11:02 AM
    Sur Cdiscount.
