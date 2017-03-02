profile
Recheche cléf beta ghost recon
Salut, je me suis pris au dernier moment si quelqu'un en a une sur one je suis preneur
D'avance merci
    skuldleif posted the 02/03/2017 at 03:05 PM
    je suis comme toi mais je cherche plutot une invitation via ubisoft club
    ,vous pouvez invitez 3 personnes ceux qui ont eu une clé (3 sur one si sur one par ex)
    bref mon pseudo ubi club est "safiailyas" n'hesitez pas
    merci
    117 posted the 02/03/2017 at 03:12 PM
    On vous fera des vidéos
    cedrickv93 posted the 02/03/2017 at 03:13 PM
    117 Gateau
    vargas18 posted the 02/03/2017 at 03:16 PM
    on m'en a filé une ici
    http://www.jeuxvideo.com/forums/0-3003395-0-1-0-1-0-ghost-recon-wildlands.htm
    skuldleif posted the 02/03/2017 at 04:11 PM
    cedrickv93 vargas18
    ptin ya des mec sur jvc qui marchande les clé
    cedrickv93 posted the 02/03/2017 at 04:15 PM
    skuldleif Mdr j ai laisse tombe...
