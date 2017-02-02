home page
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
sign in
|
register
profile
36
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
lordkupo
,
captaintoad974
,
hyoga57
,
trungz
,
aros
,
diablass59
,
eldren
,
ootaniisensei
,
hado78
,
genzzo
,
wickette
,
darksephiroth
,
anakaris
,
squall04
,
linuxclan
,
link49
,
minbox
,
shanks
,
astralbouille
,
escobar
,
fullbuster
,
ravyxxs
,
e3payne
,
keiyomi
,
nekonoctis
,
cristaleus
,
spawnini
,
matjudaz
,
birmou
,
esets
,
testament
,
shambala93
,
roxloud
,
princesnake
,
fiveagainstone
,
rkm18
name :
Final Fantasy XII : The Zodiac Age
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Square Enix
developer :
Square Enix
genre :
RPG
multiplayer :
non
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
147
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
rahxephon1
,
tvirus
,
escobar
,
yui
,
liquidus00
,
turkishboy03
,
greil93
,
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
,
tm
,
bibi300
,
bladagun
,
shampix
,
hayatevibritania
,
voxen
,
sboubi
,
eldren
,
artemis
,
sangokan
,
lt93
,
metasonic
,
yuri
,
svenzo
,
sephiroth07
,
stiltzkin
,
yoshitsune
,
fullbuster
,
estellise
,
carmichael
,
mickurt
,
kensama
,
dragonkevin
,
strifedcloud
,
jeanouillz
,
megaman
,
papysnake
,
licran
,
fantacitron
,
xerxes
,
glados
,
vargas18
,
neokiller
,
lordkupo
,
idd
,
lightjack
,
binou87
,
square
,
ootaniisensei
,
ryosaeba93
,
i8
,
giusnake
,
minx
,
hatefield
,
shanks
,
layem
,
yagate
,
loudiyi
,
guirlik
,
sokarius
,
jwolf
,
leykel
,
kenren
,
valien
,
achille
,
yukilin
,
kurosama
,
darksephiroth
,
eyrtz
,
lucrate
,
terminator
,
diablass59
,
temporell
,
krjc
,
boyd
,
momotaros
,
rosewood
,
denim
,
gunotak
,
akd
,
ellie
,
supatony
,
minbox
,
trafalgar
,
dx93
,
calishnikov
,
badaboumisback
,
amorphe
,
linkiorra
,
gantzeur
,
darkparadize
,
playstation2008
,
snakeorliquid
,
lanni
,
goldmen33
,
e3payne
,
drakeramore
,
tuni30
,
asus
,
dragoon
,
chester
,
evilboss
,
kyogamer
,
chronokami
,
ykarin
,
zampa
,
cuthbert
,
arngrim
,
patate
,
kisukesan
,
t800
,
furtifdor
,
stardustx
,
ichigoo
,
darkyx
,
x1x2
,
murasamune
,
shinz0
,
sphinx
,
leonr4
,
omegarugal
,
docteurdeggman
,
darkulqui
,
milo42
,
shiroyashagin
,
marcellojolimitaine
,
fortep
,
lordguyver
,
rbz
,
xell
,
ninja17
,
zekk
,
shiranui
,
iglooo
,
nekonoctis
,
suzukube
,
link80
,
testament
,
kabuki
,
amassous
,
gat
,
bliss02
,
sebastian
,
seriously
,
lockelamorra35
,
jozen15
,
hashtag
,
sonilka
,
gamekyo
guiguif
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
3713
visites since opening :
4129610
guiguif
> blog
all
Jeu Fini
Dossiers
Final Fantasy XII Zodiac Age: l'artwork du charisme
Pas d'autres mots, ah si... need en steelbook
Pour rappel le jeu sortira le 11 Juillet chez nous.
tags :
7
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 02/02/2017 at 11:06 PM by
guiguif
comments (
12
)
gat
posted
the 02/02/2017 at 11:08 PM
Vu sur Facebook. C'est vrai qu'il est magnifique.
shambala93
posted
the 02/02/2017 at 11:11 PM
Va faire du bien celui la ...
ootaniisensei
posted
the 02/02/2017 at 11:11 PM
C'pas pour rien que c'est mon FF favoris, la meilleure DA de la série
jenicris
posted
the 02/02/2017 at 11:13 PM
Le dernier bon FF.
tsume94
posted
the 02/02/2017 at 11:15 PM
Un des FF que j'ai le moins aimé, presque un an de calvaire à me forcer pour le finir à 100% juste pour ma fierté mais sans prendre de réel plaisir... Je passe mon tour pour ce remaster !
rbz
posted
the 02/02/2017 at 11:18 PM
jenicris
ah je croyais pourtant que FFXV était un bon FF ?
l'illu est très réussis, yoshida comme dh'ab.
marrant de voir que son style influence pas mal d'artiste jap comme minaba
arngrim
posted
the 02/02/2017 at 11:18 PM
Un bon FF niveau jeu, mais avec un des plus mauvais scénarios. On peut pas tout avoir.
kalas28
posted
the 02/02/2017 at 11:19 PM
un des meilleurs ff
jenicris
posted
the 02/02/2017 at 11:20 PM
rbz
FFXV reste pour moi un bon jeu, mais comme je l'ai précédemment dit ça reste un mauvais FF.
eclairshadow
posted
the 02/02/2017 at 11:25 PM
Bon FF mais le cataclysme c'était abattue pour les fans à la sortie de ce FF à "l'époque"
icebergbrulant
posted
the 02/02/2017 at 11:26 PM
Sur l'artwork, on dirait que Fran veut se faire prendre comme un lapin !
grundbeld
posted
the 02/02/2017 at 11:31 PM
J'avoue qu'il est très joli.
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
help us to translate
|
blog
|
terms of service
|
faq
|
contact us
languages :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2016 Gamekyo
l'illu est très réussis, yoshida comme dh'ab.
marrant de voir que son style influence pas mal d'artiste jap comme minaba