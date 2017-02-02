profile
Final Fantasy XII : The Zodiac Age
name : Final Fantasy XII : The Zodiac Age
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Square Enix
developer : Square Enix
genre : RPG
multiplayer : non
Final Fantasy XII Zodiac Age: l'artwork du charisme
Pas d'autres mots, ah si... need en steelbook

Pour rappel le jeu sortira le 11 Juillet chez nous.

    posted the 02/02/2017 at 11:06 PM by guiguif
    comments (12)
    gat posted the 02/02/2017 at 11:08 PM
    Vu sur Facebook. C'est vrai qu'il est magnifique.
    shambala93 posted the 02/02/2017 at 11:11 PM
    Va faire du bien celui la ...
    ootaniisensei posted the 02/02/2017 at 11:11 PM
    C'pas pour rien que c'est mon FF favoris, la meilleure DA de la série
    jenicris posted the 02/02/2017 at 11:13 PM
    Le dernier bon FF.
    tsume94 posted the 02/02/2017 at 11:15 PM
    Un des FF que j'ai le moins aimé, presque un an de calvaire à me forcer pour le finir à 100% juste pour ma fierté mais sans prendre de réel plaisir... Je passe mon tour pour ce remaster !
    rbz posted the 02/02/2017 at 11:18 PM
    jenicris ah je croyais pourtant que FFXV était un bon FF ?

    l'illu est très réussis, yoshida comme dh'ab.
    marrant de voir que son style influence pas mal d'artiste jap comme minaba
    arngrim posted the 02/02/2017 at 11:18 PM
    Un bon FF niveau jeu, mais avec un des plus mauvais scénarios. On peut pas tout avoir.
    kalas28 posted the 02/02/2017 at 11:19 PM
    un des meilleurs ff
    jenicris posted the 02/02/2017 at 11:20 PM
    rbz FFXV reste pour moi un bon jeu, mais comme je l'ai précédemment dit ça reste un mauvais FF.
    eclairshadow posted the 02/02/2017 at 11:25 PM
    Bon FF mais le cataclysme c'était abattue pour les fans à la sortie de ce FF à "l'époque"
    icebergbrulant posted the 02/02/2017 at 11:26 PM
    Sur l'artwork, on dirait que Fran veut se faire prendre comme un lapin !

    grundbeld posted the 02/02/2017 at 11:31 PM
    J'avoue qu'il est très joli.
