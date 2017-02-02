home page
« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
articles :
1471
visites since opening :
1709606
nicolasgourry
> blog
Qui fait la "Une" du prochain Numéro de EDGE ?
(EDGE est un magazine britannique)
https://twitter.com/edgeonline/status/827079110140637184/photo/1?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
tags :
4
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 02/02/2017 at 11:00 PM by
nicolasgourry
comments (
16
)
guiguif
posted
the 02/02/2017 at 11:04 PM
Enorme
manon66
posted
the 02/02/2017 at 11:12 PM
Superbe
funkenstein
posted
the 02/02/2017 at 11:15 PM
Elle a quand même de la gueule cette Switch.
walkix
posted
the 02/02/2017 at 11:17 PM
Ça fait très rétro cette couverture je ne saurais pas expliquer pourquoi
jenicris
posted
the 02/02/2017 at 11:18 PM
Perso je la trouve moche en mode console de salon. Par contre avec les Joy-con gris, elle est plutôt design en mode portable.
En mode salon avec cette tablette qui ressort du dock et cette manette horrible, elle est vraiment pas design. Par contre la manette Pro est classe.
shambala93
posted
the 02/02/2017 at 11:19 PM
Ce "pad"...
crissouil
posted
the 02/02/2017 at 11:20 PM
Ca claque bien
jenicris
posted
the 02/02/2017 at 11:23 PM
shambala93
Juste dégueulasse c'est clair. Heureusement que le pad Pro est là.
Puis l'absence de croix...
redmi31
posted
the 02/02/2017 at 11:28 PM
Est-ce que Nintendo a enfin compris l'importance de la com
kalas28
posted
the 02/02/2017 at 11:29 PM
immonde.
shambala93
posted
the 02/02/2017 at 11:29 PM
jenicris
Faut payer en plus... Non merci
kurapika
posted
the 02/02/2017 at 11:31 PM
Rien à dire, c'est indéniablement très réussi...Niveau design et niveau com, c'est déja un autre monde que la wiiU.
predagogue
posted
the 02/02/2017 at 11:31 PM
très belle photographie, mais dieu qu'elle est moche cette console
maxleresistant
posted
the 02/02/2017 at 11:35 PM
predagogue
lol. +1
jenicris
posted
the 02/02/2017 at 11:35 PM
shambala93
C'est pour cela que je me dis de plus en plus, que cette console vaut davantage le coup en console portable, qu'en console de salon.
rbz
posted
the 02/02/2017 at 11:36 PM
propre, vivement la mienne
Faut payer en plus... Non merci