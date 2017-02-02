« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
Qui fait la "Une" du prochain Numéro de EDGE ?

(EDGE est un magazine britannique)


https://twitter.com/edgeonline/status/827079110140637184/photo/1?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
    posted the 02/02/2017 at 11:00 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (16)
    guiguif posted the 02/02/2017 at 11:04 PM
    Enorme
    manon66 posted the 02/02/2017 at 11:12 PM
    Superbe
    funkenstein posted the 02/02/2017 at 11:15 PM
    Elle a quand même de la gueule cette Switch.
    walkix posted the 02/02/2017 at 11:17 PM
    Ça fait très rétro cette couverture je ne saurais pas expliquer pourquoi
    jenicris posted the 02/02/2017 at 11:18 PM
    Perso je la trouve moche en mode console de salon. Par contre avec les Joy-con gris, elle est plutôt design en mode portable.
    En mode salon avec cette tablette qui ressort du dock et cette manette horrible, elle est vraiment pas design. Par contre la manette Pro est classe.
    shambala93 posted the 02/02/2017 at 11:19 PM
    Ce "pad"...
    crissouil posted the 02/02/2017 at 11:20 PM
    Ca claque bien
    jenicris posted the 02/02/2017 at 11:23 PM
    shambala93 Juste dégueulasse c'est clair. Heureusement que le pad Pro est là.
    Puis l'absence de croix...
    redmi31 posted the 02/02/2017 at 11:28 PM
    Est-ce que Nintendo a enfin compris l'importance de la com
    kalas28 posted the 02/02/2017 at 11:29 PM
    immonde.
    shambala93 posted the 02/02/2017 at 11:29 PM
    jenicris
    Faut payer en plus... Non merci
    kurapika posted the 02/02/2017 at 11:31 PM
    Rien à dire, c'est indéniablement très réussi...Niveau design et niveau com, c'est déja un autre monde que la wiiU.
    predagogue posted the 02/02/2017 at 11:31 PM
    très belle photographie, mais dieu qu'elle est moche cette console
    maxleresistant posted the 02/02/2017 at 11:35 PM
    predagogue lol. +1
    jenicris posted the 02/02/2017 at 11:35 PM
    shambala93 C'est pour cela que je me dis de plus en plus, que cette console vaut davantage le coup en console portable, qu'en console de salon.
    rbz posted the 02/02/2017 at 11:36 PM
    propre, vivement la mienne
