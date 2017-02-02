profile
wen180sec
27
Likes
Likers
wen180sec
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 159
visites since opening : 70771
wen180sec > blog
Critique en 180 sec: Jackie
Jackie, sa 4L elle est pourrie.


Et vous qu'en avez vous pensé ?
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 02/02/2017 at 09:14 PM by wen180sec
    comments (0)
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre