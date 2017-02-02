Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
profile
Yo-kai Watch 2
12
Likes
Likers
name : Yo-kai Watch 2
platform : Nintendo 3DS
editor : Level-5
developer : Level-5
genre : RPG
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
link49
297
Likes
Likers
link49
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 13746
visites since opening : 13050808
link49 > blog
all
Yo-Kai Watch 2 3DS : La date de sortie française dévoilée
Level 5


Voici une Information concernant le jeu Yo-Kai Watch 2 :



Nintendo Europe annonce enfin la date de sortie du deuxième opus chez nous. Celui-ci sera donc commercialisé le 07 avril prochain, soit presqu’un an après la sortie du premier.



Le début d’année sur 3DS est de plus en plus chargé…

Source : http://nintendoeverything.com/yo-kai-watch-2-releasing-in-europe-on-april-7/
    tags :
    3
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 02/02/2017 at 04:48 PM by link49
    comments (7)
    yukilin posted the 02/02/2017 at 04:57 PM
    J'ai même pas encore fini le premier...
    link49 posted the 02/02/2017 at 04:58 PM
    J'ai bien aimé le premier, malgré un système de capture pas très réussi. J'espère que cette suite corrige le tir...
    cheryl posted the 02/02/2017 at 05:01 PM
    Enfin ! Je me demande pourquoi ils se pressent pas plus que ça pour sortir les épisodes alors que sa cartonne en France ( le 3 à l'air énorme).
    link49 posted the 02/02/2017 at 05:03 PM
    cheryl C'est clair. On aura le troisième début 2018...
    saitama93 posted the 02/02/2017 at 05:12 PM
    Pourquoi il y a deux version du jeu ? j'y connais rien c'est un jeu a la pokémon?
    amassous posted the 02/02/2017 at 05:41 PM
    Faut jprends le 1 mais avec bravely second dq7/8 et dragon ball fusion yaura le 3 de sortie
    link49 posted the 02/02/2017 at 05:45 PM
    saitama93 Il me semble qu'il y aura des Yo-kai exclusifs à chaque version...
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre