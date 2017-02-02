home page
Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
add a press review
link49
Yo-Kai Watch 2 3DS : La date de sortie française dévoilée
Level 5
Voici une Information concernant le jeu Yo-Kai Watch 2 :
Nintendo Europe annonce enfin la date de sortie du deuxième opus chez nous. Celui-ci sera donc commercialisé le 07 avril prochain, soit presqu’un an après la sortie du premier.
Le début d’année sur 3DS est de plus en plus chargé…
Source :
http://nintendoeverything.com/yo-kai-watch-2-releasing-in-europe-on-april-7/
tags :
3
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 02/02/2017 at 04:48 PM by
link49
comments (
7
)
yukilin
posted
the 02/02/2017 at 04:57 PM
J'ai même pas encore fini le premier...
link49
posted
the 02/02/2017 at 04:58 PM
J'ai bien aimé le premier, malgré un système de capture pas très réussi. J'espère que cette suite corrige le tir...
cheryl
posted
the 02/02/2017 at 05:01 PM
Enfin ! Je me demande pourquoi ils se pressent pas plus que ça pour sortir les épisodes alors que sa cartonne en France ( le 3 à l'air énorme).
link49
posted
the 02/02/2017 at 05:03 PM
cheryl
C'est clair. On aura le troisième début 2018...
saitama93
posted
the 02/02/2017 at 05:12 PM
Pourquoi il y a deux version du jeu ? j'y connais rien c'est un jeu a la pokémon?
amassous
posted
the 02/02/2017 at 05:41 PM
Faut jprends le 1 mais avec bravely second dq7/8 et dragon ball fusion yaura le 3 de sortie
link49
posted
the 02/02/2017 at 05:45 PM
saitama93
Il me semble qu'il y aura des Yo-kai exclusifs à chaque version...
