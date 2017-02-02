profile
Kain vs Raziel......


    posted the 02/02/2017 at 03:05 PM by sussudio
    comments (7)
    chaosad posted the 02/02/2017 at 03:08 PM
    Le créateur de persos est bien foutu, même à l'époque de Smackdown PS2 c'était hyper précis
    eldren posted the 02/02/2017 at 03:09 PM
    momotaros posted the 02/02/2017 at 03:12 PM
    C'est vrai que sur les Smack Down VS Raw, c'était bien foutu.
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 02/02/2017 at 03:30 PM
    Sur 64 les jeux de catch était énorme aussi gameplay,créations,roster Hulk,Ray,Raven,André
    seiphir0the posted the 02/02/2017 at 07:03 PM
    Eldren je te feel homie
    avec l'annonce de Crystal qui travaille sur un Avenger j'ai vraiment la rage à quand la suite ou un remake de Blood omen le 1er
    sauronsg posted the 02/02/2017 at 07:30 PM
    C'est une fin alternative au Legacy of Kain Défiance ?
    eldren posted the 02/02/2017 at 08:39 PM
    seiphir0the j'ai espoir qu'un jour cette licence revienne pour le meilleur sur le devant de la scène !
