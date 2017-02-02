profile
UN NOUVEAU BATMAN !?


    tags :
    
    
    
    posted the 02/02/2017 at 10:52 AM by shiroyashagin
    comments (42)
    voxen posted the 02/02/2017 at 10:53 AM
    Je garde espoir pour l'ombre du Mordor 2
    narukamisan posted the 02/02/2017 at 10:55 AM
    mouais lego batman le film le jeux lol
    revans posted the 02/02/2017 at 10:55 AM
    Harry potter
    waurius59 posted the 02/02/2017 at 10:56 AM
    Pareil que Voxen Batman on est déjà au 4 ou 5 ème épisodes..

    L'ombre du Mordor était vraiment bon. Alors un nouvel épisode je croise les doigts.
    shiroyashagin posted the 02/02/2017 at 10:56 AM
    voxen Do you think is coming back ? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DGpQBxpfTBg
    phedioss posted the 02/02/2017 at 11:03 AM
    narukamisan tu as tué dans l'oeuf ma hype
    electron posted the 02/02/2017 at 11:05 AM
    Ombre Mordor 2, le logo Warner est le même, trop bien!
    akinen posted the 02/02/2017 at 11:06 AM
    Shadow of mordor
    voxen posted the 02/02/2017 at 11:08 AM
    revans maintenant que tu le dis, avec les animaux fantastiques, c'est possible

    waurius59 un des meilleurs jeux dans cet univers ! Plus de variétés dans les decors/objectifs et on est bon

    shiroyashagin I want to
    maxleresistant posted the 02/02/2017 at 11:15 AM
    voxen revans ce serais cool aussi.

    De toute facon, du moment que c'est pas un jeu lego ou un Mortal Kombat, tout ce que fais WB interactive m'intéresse.
    shambala93 posted the 02/02/2017 at 11:17 AM
    Oh non l'overdose ! Un nouveau super héros ou shadow of mordor ou autre chose.
    aiolia081 posted the 02/02/2017 at 11:25 AM
    voxen Je te soutiens pour un MORDOR 2, mais je dis pas non pour un Batman.
    gantzeur posted the 02/02/2017 at 11:27 AM
    mordor 2 ca serait cool
    voxen posted the 02/02/2017 at 11:32 AM
    aiolia081 j'aime pas Batman et tout ce qui est super héros, par contre je suis fan de l'univers Tolkien. Mon choix est facile, ma déception sera grande je sens
    draer posted the 02/02/2017 at 11:38 AM
    Shadow of Mordor 2
    maxleresistant posted the 02/02/2017 at 11:38 AM
    voxen de toute facon il y a au moins 3 jeux en développement, Shadow of Mordor 2, Superman et Batman.

    La question est de savoir lequel arrivera en premier.
    voxen posted the 02/02/2017 at 11:44 AM
    maxleresistant je vais croiser les doigts pour Mordor, ça fait bien 2 ans déjà non ?
    maxleresistant posted the 02/02/2017 at 11:45 AM
    voxen sorti fin 2014.
    voxen posted the 02/02/2017 at 11:48 AM
    maxleresistant ok merci, ouais ça fait un moment. Allez j'y crois
    killia posted the 02/02/2017 at 11:49 AM
    Cela me plairait bien une suite à Mordor mais j'avoue qu'un Batman annoncé serait tout aussi cool
    bloodytears posted the 02/02/2017 at 11:54 AM
    shadow of morder 2 ou rien !
    birmou posted the 02/02/2017 at 12:05 PM
    Pitié tout sauf Batman
    aiolia081 posted the 02/02/2017 at 12:10 PM
    voxen Moi je prend tout
    shiroyashagin posted the 02/02/2017 at 12:18 PM
    killia aiolia081 ont n'aime pas craché dans la soupe
    derno posted the 02/02/2017 at 12:55 PM
    il y a un film lego batman qui sort bientôt....donc une piece sur lego batman the movie the game.
    neoaxle posted the 02/02/2017 at 01:01 PM
    Il y a eu trop de Batman je trouve, faut qu'ils fassent une pause là dessus.
    jwolf posted the 02/02/2017 at 01:02 PM
    shadow of mordor 2
    aiolia081 posted the 02/02/2017 at 01:13 PM
    killia shiroyashagin Oui ce serait bête
    romgamer6859 posted the 02/02/2017 at 01:16 PM
    Mordor 2
    killia posted the 02/02/2017 at 01:30 PM
    Aiolia081 Shiroyashagin Et c'est là qu'on se rends compte qu'on aura aucun des deux

    A ce moment-là on pourra cracher comme on le souhaite.
    raeglin posted the 02/02/2017 at 01:44 PM
    Perso je veux aussi la suite de Shadow of Mordor, le premier était bon mais pouvait aller tellement plus loin en matière de quêtes secondaires et de scénar'
    kabuki posted the 02/02/2017 at 01:48 PM
    Un jJustice league par Roscksteady please
    shiroyashagin posted the 02/02/2017 at 01:49 PM
    killia aiolia081
    shiroyashagin posted the 02/02/2017 at 01:50 PM
    kabuki le #DREAM
    kabuki posted the 02/02/2017 at 01:53 PM
    shiroyashagin Qu'ils integre au moins le DC universe comme dans Injustice. Même si kn ne joue que Batman une intrigue global et des missions au sein de la JLA serait the #DREAM
    shiroyashagin posted the 02/02/2017 at 01:55 PM
    kabuki ca serai tellement bon
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 02/02/2017 at 03:43 PM
    C'est une compilation Origins + Black gates vous enflammez pas.
    aiolia081 posted the 02/02/2017 at 05:35 PM
    shiroyashagin killia Mais pas avant !
    foxstep posted the 02/02/2017 at 08:16 PM
    kabuki shiroyashagin Batman, Superman, Wonderwoman et Aquaman en Coop à 4.
    shiroyashagin posted the 02/02/2017 at 08:40 PM
    aiolia081

    foxstep une sorte de justice league co op à 8 avec toute les villes et destructible ! Un mode histoire de 10h pour chaque héro
    foxstep posted the 02/02/2017 at 08:45 PM
    shiroyashagin ça serait super. De toute façon le plus important c'est que ça sera un Studio qui gère leurs sujet qui soit derrière, genre RockSteady quoi!!
    shiroyashagin posted the 02/02/2017 at 08:53 PM
    foxstep avec Arkham Knight le DC Universe a ete mis en place avec les ester eggs. Qui sait peut etre que Rocksteady nous fait un jeu Justice Legue
