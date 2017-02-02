home page
link49
,
minx
,
spaaz
,
lordguyver
,
terminator
,
racsnk
,
strifedcloud
,
kurosama
,
ykarin
,
nekonoctis
,
jeanouillz
,
shindo
,
nobleswan
shiroyashagin
shiroyashagin
> blog
all
Avis Final
UN NOUVEAU BATMAN !?
tags :
4
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 02/02/2017 at 10:52 AM by
shiroyashagin
comments (
42
)
voxen
posted
the 02/02/2017 at 10:53 AM
Je garde espoir pour l'ombre du Mordor 2
narukamisan
posted
the 02/02/2017 at 10:55 AM
mouais lego batman le film le jeux lol
revans
posted
the 02/02/2017 at 10:55 AM
Harry potter
waurius59
posted
the 02/02/2017 at 10:56 AM
Pareil que
Voxen
Batman on est déjà au 4 ou 5 ème épisodes..
L'ombre du Mordor était vraiment bon. Alors un nouvel épisode je croise les doigts.
shiroyashagin
posted
the 02/02/2017 at 10:56 AM
voxen
Do you think is coming back ?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DGpQBxpfTBg
phedioss
posted
the 02/02/2017 at 11:03 AM
narukamisan
tu as tué dans l'oeuf ma hype
electron
posted
the 02/02/2017 at 11:05 AM
Ombre Mordor 2, le logo Warner est le même, trop bien!
akinen
posted
the 02/02/2017 at 11:06 AM
Shadow of mordor
voxen
posted
the 02/02/2017 at 11:08 AM
revans
maintenant que tu le dis, avec les animaux fantastiques, c'est possible
waurius59
un des meilleurs jeux dans cet univers ! Plus de variétés dans les decors/objectifs et on est bon
shiroyashagin
I want to
maxleresistant
posted
the 02/02/2017 at 11:15 AM
voxen
revans
ce serais cool aussi.
De toute facon, du moment que c'est pas un jeu lego ou un Mortal Kombat, tout ce que fais WB interactive m'intéresse.
shambala93
posted
the 02/02/2017 at 11:17 AM
Oh non l'overdose ! Un nouveau super héros ou shadow of mordor ou autre chose.
aiolia081
posted
the 02/02/2017 at 11:25 AM
voxen
Je te soutiens pour un MORDOR 2, mais je dis pas non pour un Batman.
gantzeur
posted
the 02/02/2017 at 11:27 AM
mordor 2 ca serait cool
voxen
posted
the 02/02/2017 at 11:32 AM
aiolia081
j'aime pas Batman et tout ce qui est super héros, par contre je suis fan de l'univers Tolkien. Mon choix est facile, ma déception sera grande je sens
draer
posted
the 02/02/2017 at 11:38 AM
Shadow of Mordor 2
maxleresistant
posted
the 02/02/2017 at 11:38 AM
voxen
de toute facon il y a au moins 3 jeux en développement, Shadow of Mordor 2, Superman et Batman.
La question est de savoir lequel arrivera en premier.
voxen
posted
the 02/02/2017 at 11:44 AM
maxleresistant
je vais croiser les doigts pour Mordor, ça fait bien 2 ans déjà non ?
maxleresistant
posted
the 02/02/2017 at 11:45 AM
voxen
sorti fin 2014.
voxen
posted
the 02/02/2017 at 11:48 AM
maxleresistant
ok merci, ouais ça fait un moment. Allez j'y crois
killia
posted
the 02/02/2017 at 11:49 AM
Cela me plairait bien une suite à Mordor mais j'avoue qu'un Batman annoncé serait tout aussi cool
bloodytears
posted
the 02/02/2017 at 11:54 AM
shadow of morder 2 ou rien !
birmou
posted
the 02/02/2017 at 12:05 PM
Pitié tout sauf Batman
aiolia081
posted
the 02/02/2017 at 12:10 PM
voxen
Moi je prend tout
shiroyashagin
posted
the 02/02/2017 at 12:18 PM
killia
aiolia081
ont n'aime pas craché dans la soupe
derno
posted
the 02/02/2017 at 12:55 PM
il y a un film lego batman qui sort bientôt....donc une piece sur lego batman the movie the game.
neoaxle
posted
the 02/02/2017 at 01:01 PM
Il y a eu trop de Batman je trouve, faut qu'ils fassent une pause là dessus.
jwolf
posted
the 02/02/2017 at 01:02 PM
shadow of mordor 2
aiolia081
posted
the 02/02/2017 at 01:13 PM
killia
shiroyashagin
Oui ce serait bête
romgamer6859
posted
the 02/02/2017 at 01:16 PM
Mordor 2
killia
posted
the 02/02/2017 at 01:30 PM
Aiolia081
Shiroyashagin
Et c'est là qu'on se rends compte qu'on aura aucun des deux
A ce moment-là on pourra cracher comme on le souhaite.
raeglin
posted
the 02/02/2017 at 01:44 PM
Perso je veux aussi la suite de Shadow of Mordor, le premier était bon mais pouvait aller tellement plus loin en matière de quêtes secondaires et de scénar'
kabuki
posted
the 02/02/2017 at 01:48 PM
Un jJustice league par Roscksteady please
shiroyashagin
posted
the 02/02/2017 at 01:49 PM
killia
aiolia081
shiroyashagin
posted
the 02/02/2017 at 01:50 PM
kabuki
le #DREAM
kabuki
posted
the 02/02/2017 at 01:53 PM
shiroyashagin
Qu'ils integre au moins le DC universe comme dans Injustice. Même si kn ne joue que Batman une intrigue global et des missions au sein de la JLA serait the #DREAM
shiroyashagin
posted
the 02/02/2017 at 01:55 PM
kabuki
ca serai tellement bon
hijikatamayora13
posted
the 02/02/2017 at 03:43 PM
C'est une compilation Origins + Black gates vous enflammez pas.
aiolia081
posted
the 02/02/2017 at 05:35 PM
shiroyashagin
killia
Mais pas avant !
foxstep
posted
the 02/02/2017 at 08:16 PM
kabuki
shiroyashagin
Batman, Superman, Wonderwoman et Aquaman en Coop à 4.
shiroyashagin
posted
the 02/02/2017 at 08:40 PM
aiolia081
foxstep
une sorte de justice league co op à 8 avec toute les villes et destructible ! Un mode histoire de 10h pour chaque héro
foxstep
posted
the 02/02/2017 at 08:45 PM
shiroyashagin
ça serait super.
De toute façon le plus important c'est que ça sera un Studio qui gère leurs sujet qui soit derrière, genre RockSteady quoi!!
shiroyashagin
posted
the 02/02/2017 at 08:53 PM
foxstep
avec Arkham Knight le DC Universe a ete mis en place avec les ester eggs. Qui sait peut etre que Rocksteady nous fait un jeu Justice Legue
