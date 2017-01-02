home page
guiguif
profile
guiguif
Jeu Fini
Dossiers
Sonic the Hedgehog: Concept Arts du premier sur Megadrive
Comme pour Terranigma la derniere fois, je vous propose cette fois des concept arts du tout premier Sonic the Hedgehog.
https://www.famitsu.com/news/201606/24107383.html
tags :
11
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 02/01/2017 at 10:04 PM by guiguif
guiguif
comments (12)
12
)
amassous
posted
the 02/01/2017 at 10:07 PM
L'oiseau bleu avec des lunette me fait penser a la pub california raisin avec Michael.
darksly
posted
the 02/01/2017 at 10:07 PM
On reconnait un peu marble zone par moment, pour le reste les décors très typés asiat' sur les premiers dessins étaient très sympa, dommage de ne jamais avoir vue un niveau dans ce style sur MD
doflamingod
posted
the 02/01/2017 at 10:10 PM
Magnifique!
darksly
posted
the 02/01/2017 at 10:10 PM
j ai dit marble zone, mais ça rappelle un peu aquatic ruin zone aussi ^^
fred0978
posted
the 02/01/2017 at 10:14 PM
Génial
octobar
posted
the 02/01/2017 at 10:16 PM
Mon Dieu la princesse humaine qui tombe amoureuse d'un hérisson bleu stop quoi.
darksly
posted
the 02/01/2017 at 10:17 PM
octobar
tsss tss tu aimerais avoir un beau poulpe à la place du hérisson bleu c'est tout
guiguif
posted
the 02/01/2017 at 10:18 PM
octobar
chut
octobar
posted
the 02/01/2017 at 10:23 PM
darksly
bah ça ferait déjà plus l'affaire ouais.
guiguif
et oui...
kinox31
posted
the 02/01/2017 at 10:27 PM
octobar
t'aimes pas la zoophilie ??
et c'est quoi d'après toi les hentai avec des tentacules ??
rbz
posted
the 02/01/2017 at 10:39 PM
sublime
vivement mania et sonic 2017 punaiseX (
pour infos, le compte twitter de sonic avait balancé un new modèle 3d du sonic classic, je ne sais pas si ça a un rapport avec sonic 2017
https://twitter.com/sonic_hedgehog/status/765671820875829248?lang=en
et le peu de nouvelles infos sur le projet
First, it was mentioned that Project Sonic 2017 will feature a new character. Unfortunately, specifics weren’t shared beyond that. Another question touched on how connected the game is to Sonic Generations. While the two are separate, you’ll be able to play both classic stages in 2D and modern 3D stages, and another feature will be added on top of that.
oué rien de vraiment neuf quoi.
hijikatamayora13
posted
the 02/01/2017 at 10:45 PM
Ça reste mythe mon 1er jeux megadrive.
