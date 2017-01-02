« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
Jeux Vidéo
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry > blog
Snake Pass officiellement sur Nintendo Switch




http://www.snake-pass.com/news/2017/2/1/snake-pass-slithers-its-way-onto-nintendo-switch
    posted the 02/01/2017 at 09:12 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (9)
    spawnini posted the 02/01/2017 at 09:16 PM
    Tient, il est toujours bien prévu sur Ps4 lui
    kimouz posted the 02/01/2017 at 09:17 PM
    Ça a l'air chiant à mourir ... =O
    nicolasgourry posted the 02/01/2017 at 09:18 PM
    spawnini oui. PS4/XOne/STEAM et maintenant Switch.
    popomolos posted the 02/01/2017 at 09:20 PM
    je kiffe ce genre de petit jeu perso je trouve qu'il est parfait à jouer sur la switch !
    jeanouillz posted the 02/01/2017 at 09:20 PM
    Je ne connaissais pas, je m'attendais à un remake de Snake sur 3310

    Un petit trailer
    cyr posted the 02/01/2017 at 09:32 PM
    ok, joué un serpent, pourquoi pas. J'ai aimer joué une tarentule et un scorpion dans deadly creature sur wii (RIP THQ).
    Mais la....j'ai pas vraiment envie.
    shadowmarshal posted the 02/01/2017 at 09:40 PM
    Il sort quand ce jeu ?
    deeper posted the 02/01/2017 at 09:51 PM
    Prochain jeu psn plus ?
    nicolasgourry posted the 02/01/2017 at 09:54 PM
    shadowmarshal Normalement "premier trimestre 2017"
